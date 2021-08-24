Single-family homes for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Looking for a house in Bronx? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

-- Square Road, Yonkers, 10704 3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,640 Square Feet | Built in None

WELCOME TO YONKERS. Amazing 3 bedroom Rental in Westchester Area-Yonkers. Rental features a newly renovated 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Bathroom, alongside top-of-the-Line Appliances. This 2nd floor, apt. has a Kitchen separated from the Living room, well-ventilated windows with hardwood flooring. Water is included with the Rent. All Rooms have been installed with a Baseboard Heating system. Lease conditions will be based on Landlord decisions.

7 Lake Road, Great Neck, 11020 5 Beds 5 Baths | $3,699,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,500 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Set on a spectacular waterfront property of almost one acre on Lake Success, this modern architectural masterpiece boasts 7500 SF of luxurious finishes, spacious rooms, and soaring ceilings around an open floor plan. With master and guest suites, a media room, a greenhouse, and an office, there is plenty of room for everyone to work, play, and entertain. The property features a lakeside patio, a zen garden, and a firepit on the park-like grounds. LakeSuccess has swimming, tennis, and a community club for golf and dining. This home features Great Neck schools and easy access to Manhattan. Feel the energy radiating throughout this sun-filled space nestled on the stunningly beautiful vibrant lake.

2330 Lodovick Avenue, Bronx, 10469 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,028 Square Feet | Built in None

This STUNNING Brick Center Hall Colonial home is located in the heart of Pelham Gardens!! This 4,028 sq. ft. home boasts 5 well appointed bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Open Concept First Floor: Entry foyer has a large mirrored closet, on to the Kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances, opens to the Dining room, Large living room, 1/2 bath PLUS off of the living room is a den and sunroom with access also to the backyard. Marble floors throughout. Second Floor: Master bedroom with balcony, full bathroom and 2 bedrooms 3rd floor: 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Lower level: Finished basement with a summer Kitchen, full bath, laundry room, boiler room and separate entrance from the back yard. 2 car garage with driveway and huge back yard. Great for Large Families and Entertaining!!. Convenient location has so much to offer! Close to major highways, bridges, transportation, shopping, schools, parks, beaches, etc. HURRY!!..DON'T MISS OUT!!...WON'T LAST!!

53 Ridgeland Road, Yonkers, 10710 3 Beds 2 Baths | $739,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1950

"A picture is worth 1,000 words", but schedule your appointment today, to view this gorgeous and meticulously maintained "turn-key" HOME situated on a double lot, in the prestigious Colonial Heights neighborhood. You will want to pack your bags and move right into this open floor plan where the perfect entry-way flows into a spacious LR, which leads to a comfortable Dining area and 3 sun drenched Bedrooms w/ ample closet space. You have new windows, new siding, LED lighting, an electric fireplace, new sprinkler system, GE cafe stainless steel appliances, central air, new plumbing, 1yr old brilliant hard wood floors, a 2yr old stunning kitchen, and a brand new full bathroom, all with an upgraded electrical system. This fenced in corner property is an entertainers delight! You will enjoy warm days in the above ground pool with a wrap around deck for extra seating. The full finished basement has space for an office and family room, with a separate laundry room and full bathroom. This wont last!

