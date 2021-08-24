Homes for sale in San Antonio: New listings

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the San Antonio area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

203 Anderson Ave, San Antonio, 78203 2 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,433 Square Feet | Built in 1954

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! 1 street over from St. Phillips College, YES 1 STREET OVER! This home has been COMPLETELY GUTTED AND RENOVATED. 2 bedroom(DOUBLE MASTER) 2.5 bath over 1400sqft home on an OVERSIZED CORNER LOT! Seller broke home down to the studs! Brand new EVERYTHING! Brand new HVAC, roof, insulation, foundation posts, flooring, paint, siding, windows, recessed can lighting EVERYTHING! We have pictures upon request of the renovation process. The home has BRAND NEW ELECTRICAL WIRING THROUGHOUT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE OF HOME. Home has BRAND NEW PLUMBING throughout the home all the way out to the sidewalk. This is as close as you will get to buying a BRAND new built home without having to purchase at new home prices. Seller to install remaining recessed can lighting and door to close a/c in prior to closing.

11814 Mission Trace, San Antonio, 78230 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,844 Square Feet | Built in 1977

A must-see, truly one-of-a-kind designer home. Pristine condition. Lots of natural light. Professionally decorated. Nestled in a park-like, oak studded setting... in the much-in-demand Mission Trace Community. Designer furniture, home decor, and/or accessories are available for separate purchase. Guard gate manned 24 hours. Club House, Tennis Courts, Pool, Duck Pond, and Walking Trails.

6114 Hackberry Pond, San Antonio, 78244 3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,043 Square Feet | Built in 2015

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=p9GQds9mD08&feature=youtu.be Allow me to introduce to you to 6114 Hackberry Pond. This remarkable three bedroom two and a half bath boasts over 2,000 square feet of living space. As you approach the residence, you'll notice the brick exterior with a unique diamond design and superb curb appeal. As you enter the home, your greeted with a welcoming arched entry, freshly painted walls and updraded LED lightening throughout. Gravitating to the open and inviting combined living and dining room, you can surely appreciate the overflowing natural daylight. The dining room includes a drop down nickel finished chandelier. The gourmet kitchen features recessed lightening, ample cabinetry, granite countertops, a tiled backsplash, black appliances and a dedicated pantry. Making your way up to the second floor, the oversized 23x16 loft is the perfect area to customize to your families needs. The spacious master retreat continues to impress. The naturally well lit room includes a walk in closet. The on suite master soaking room consists of a floor to ceiling tiled stand up shower, deep soaking tub, chrome fixtures and dual vanities. The additional 2 bedrooms each offer a generous and spacious living area. Each room features wide closets, carpeting and plenty of natural sunlight. Each additional room share a full tiled soaking tub with a single vanity and nickel fixtures. Finally, the spacious backyard is perf et for entertaining and is complete with a covered patio for a finishing touch.

8811 Olmstead Park, San Antonio, 78109 4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,511 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Check out this impressive house in the highly desired community of Parc of Escondido! This one and a half story home has a fantastic floor plan and is ideal if you love a one story but need that extra space for entertaining or just to getaway from everyone in the house. You will love the flow of this open floor plan starting with the inviting entry way, high ceilings, and spacious living spaces. The kitchen is definitely the heart of the home and overlooks the dining area and large living room. Enjoy plenty of the natural light from all of the huge windows in this home and skylight/sun tunnel in the formal dining room ceiling. The master suite offers separation and privacy and has a huge master bath, separate vanities, a garden tub and large walk-in shower plus a walk-in closet. The 2 secondary rooms offer a Jack & Jill set up and a bonus spacious bedroom under the stairs and they all come with great size and nice closet spaces. Minutes away from major highways (I-10, I-35, 410) and Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, BAMMC, Shops, Restaurants, and Downtown.

