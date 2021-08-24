Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

ALERT DAY - Dangerous heat and severe storms possible Tuesday

By James Parish
nbc15.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential of dangerous heat and strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Tuesday afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be near 90 degrees. With dew point temperatures in the lower to mid 70s, it is going to feel oppressive outside from a humidity standpoint. The humidity will add 5 to 10 degrees to the actual air temperature, so max heat indices Tuesday afternoon will range from 95 to 100 degrees. Make sure to limit your time outside Tuesday afternoon. If you must be outside, make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade and A/C from time to time. Places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin may not be quite as hot. Rain and thunderstorms have been impacting central Wisconsin Tuesday morning. The clouds and rain will likely keep temperatures down for Adams, Green Lake, Juneau, and Marquette County.

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Severe Weather#Rain Shower#Wisconsin#Wmtv
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy