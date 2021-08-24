ALERT DAY - Dangerous heat and severe storms possible Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential of dangerous heat and strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Tuesday afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be near 90 degrees. With dew point temperatures in the lower to mid 70s, it is going to feel oppressive outside from a humidity standpoint. The humidity will add 5 to 10 degrees to the actual air temperature, so max heat indices Tuesday afternoon will range from 95 to 100 degrees. Make sure to limit your time outside Tuesday afternoon. If you must be outside, make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade and A/C from time to time. Places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin may not be quite as hot. Rain and thunderstorms have been impacting central Wisconsin Tuesday morning. The clouds and rain will likely keep temperatures down for Adams, Green Lake, Juneau, and Marquette County.