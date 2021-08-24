Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Indianapolis

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) These Indianapolis townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Indianapolis, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

8630 Twain Lane, Indianapolis, 46239 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Townhouse | 1,745 Square Feet | Built in None

D.R. Horton, America's Builder, presents the Barrymoor, available in Indianapolis, IN. From the inviting front porch of the Barrymoor, you are welcomed into the roomy great room which flows easily into the kitchen and dining area. With a breakfast bar and separate dining space, this patio home is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the flexibility of the study and guest bedroom. Unwind in the generous primary bedroom suite with double bowl vanity, linen storage, walk-in closet and large shower. The optional sunroom offers an ideal space to soak up some rays and the pure bliss of low maintenance living. Tour the decorated model in the Village at New Bethel today!All D.R. Horton Indianapolis homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos representative of plan only and may vary as built.

For open house information, contact Wendi Smith D.R. Horton - Indiana

8866 Twain Lane, Indianapolis, 46239 3 Beds 2 Baths | $328,703 | Townhouse | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in None

D.R. Horton, America's Builder, presents the Rosemont, available in Indianapolis, IN. This spacious paired villa features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining area and an optional finished bonus room. Designed both for entertaining and comfortable daily living, the large great room is open to the dining area and kitchen. Beautiful galley kitchen features breakfast bar for informal meals or morning coffee and pantry for storage. Relax in your primary bedroom retreat and enjoy the luxurious bathroom with shower, double bowl vanity and walk-in closet.All D.R. Horton Indianapolis homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos representative of plan only and may vary as built.

For open house information, contact Wendi Smith D.R. Horton - Indiana

2901 W New York Street, Indianapolis, 46222 2 Beds 3 Baths | $302,715 | Townhouse | 1,868 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the T1800 in Bolton Square! This three-story townhome is part of our City Townhome Series, and includes two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a rear-load garage, a flex room, a gathering room, a kitchen, a dining nook, and a deck.

For open house information, contact Kim Dunbar M/I Homes-Indianapolis

8864 Twain Lane, Indianapolis, 46239 2 Beds 2 Baths | $304,791 | Townhouse | 1,745 Square Feet | Built in None

D.R. Horton, America's Builder, presents the Barrymoor, available in Indianapolis, IN. From the inviting front porch of the Barrymoor, you are welcomed into the roomy great room which flows easily into the kitchen and dining area. With a breakfast bar and separate dining space, this patio home is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the flexibility of the study and guest bedroom. Unwind in the generous primary bedroom suite with double bowl vanity, linen storage, walk-in closet and large shower. The optional sunroom offers an ideal space to soak up some rays and the pure bliss of low maintenance living. Tour the decorated model in the Village at New Bethel today!All D.R. Horton Indianapolis homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos representative of plan only and may vary as built.

For open house information, contact Wendi Smith D.R. Horton - Indiana