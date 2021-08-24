Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Check out these townhomes for sale in Cleveland

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 7 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) These Cleveland townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDjA4_0bbTma2o00

1218 West 74 St, Cleveland, 44102

3 Beds 3 Baths | $624,900 | Townhouse | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Stunning luxury townhouse w/ the best views of Lake Erie & downtown Cleveland. The only two unit building in Battery Park! No expense was spared in this 3 beds, 2.5 baths home. The lower level offers a bonus room for a den, home office, or third bedroom w/ extra baseboard heat. Main floor includes bamboo hardwood. The kitchen offers custom quartz countertops, waterfall island, custom stainless-steel encased maple cabinetry, black stainless steel appliances, & a large walk in pantry. The living room hosts a LED-backlit gas fireplace & can lighting to keep you cozy as you take in the views of Lake Erie & downtown Cleveland. 2nd floor balcony w/ lake view. The 3rd floor owner's suite is complete w/ private bath, walk in closet with built-ins, dual vanities, quartz counters, tile floors, and walk-in shower with conventional shower, 4 body sprays & rain shower. Blackout shades in upstairs bedrooms. 4th floor rooftop terrace features a custom interior wet bar w/ beverage cooler, LED deck lighting, built in stereo, and soaring lake & city views. Music lovers will especially enjoy the built in Sonos surround sound system w/ custom volume controls in each room. Custom built ins for storage in garage. Convenient location close to restaurants & shopping. Quick beach access w/ the multiple pedestrian walkways within the community. This modern home also sits right off the Shoreway with quick access to Rt. 2 & all major highways. 10 year tax abatement remaining. You must see this townhome!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Termine, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4289251)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbECW_0bbTma2o00

7314 Catlin Ct, Cleveland, 44102

3 Beds 3 Baths | $545,000 | Townhouse | 1,885 Square Feet | Built in 2017

3 bed, 2.5 bath 4-story townhome in Battery Park w/ lake views from every floor! 1st floor bonus room functions as a third bedroom or home office space w/ lake views & custom walk-in closet. The 2nd floor boasts large windows that fill the space with light and gleaming maple hardwood floors. The living room has stunning lake views, a custom media console with accent wall & access to the balcony overlooking the lake. The kitchen has upgraded granite counters with a massive 9ft island w/ seating for 4, extra tall maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas 5 burner range, walk-in pantry & upgraded lighting throughout the kitchen & dining room. Half bath for guests. Upstairs, the 3rd floor owner's suite has lake views & is complete w/ a private bath & spacious walk in closet by California Closets, dual vanities, dramatic lighting, granite counters, tile floors, & huge walk-in shower. Second bedroom, second full bath w/ granite counters & upgraded fixtures & a laundry closet w/ shelving round out the 3rd floor. 4th floor extended rooftop terrace offers soaring lake & city views! Other features include upgraded carpeting throughout & custom window treatments w/ remote & top-down options. Wired for a security system w/ sensors & window monitors. Lake, Edgewater Park & Beach accessible through a tunnel in the neighborhood! Easy access to restaurants & bars in Gordon Square, downtown Cleveland & major highways. 100% property tax abatement until 2032. This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Termine, Keller Williams Citywide at 440-892-2211

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4285039)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ih2f0_0bbTma2o00

4052 Cedar Ave, Cleveland, 44103

3 Beds 4 Baths | $200,000 | Townhouse | 1,837 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this bright and stunning corner unit townhome with tons of natural light in the heart of Cleveland!!! The spacious main level offers a nice kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, half bath for guest, and a spacious living room with patio overlooking the rear yard. The third level is complete with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a master suite with walk-in closet, full bathroom, and laundry area. The third bedroom is located on the first floor with a half bath. With a total of 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, oversized 2 car garage, and rear patio. Whether your purchasing for yourself as an owner occupant or leasing, this townhome has much to offer and is perfect for everyone! Minutes away from Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Health System, Case Western Reserve, Cleveland State University, University Circle Midtown, and close proximity to downtown Cleveland. Schedule your private showing today!!

For open house information, contact Dechella Woodruff, Century 21 Premiere Properties, Inc. at 216-455-7677

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4310297)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpTTZ_0bbTma2o00

16233 Maplewood Ct, Maple Heights, 44137

2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Townhouse | 926 Square Feet | Built in 1960

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Property being sold "as is". Buyer must be willing to assume all POS violations.

For open house information, contact Sajag S Patel, Keller Williams Elevate at 440-572-1200

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4306750)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Business
State
California State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Cleveland, OH
Real Estate
City
California, OH
Local
Ohio Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Townhomes#Downtown Cleveland#Cleveland Clinic#Lake Erie#Quartz#Shoreway#Lake Views#California Closets#Cleveland Major#Case Western Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Events on the Cleveland calendar

1. Nada Surf / Pom Pom Squad; 2. Innovator's Monthly Meetup September 2021; 3. Young Professionals Week Employer, Education and Civic Engagement Fair; 4. 2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3; 5. Meatbodies / Zip-Tie Handcuffs / Oregon Space Trail of Doom;
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Cleveland, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Cleveland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sunoco at 1712 E 55Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Shell at 3020 Carnegie Ave.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

It ain't easy being themed: An exploration of Cleveland's themed restaurants

The front of the Haunted House Restaurant, which opened July 20 at 13463 Cedar Rd. in Cleveland Heights.(Collin Cunningham/NewsBreak) (CLEVELAND) What is it about themed restaurants that make them so alluring? Is it the gimmicky appeal of sitting in an unfamiliar booth with strange decor? What about the menus, which often consist of riffs of more traditional food service staples with fun names to boot? How about the staff members, who are often dressed to match the vibe or equipped with specialized knowledge about the motif?
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) According to Cleveland gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.25 per gallon on gas. Gas USA at 3934 W 117Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 12404 Cedar Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland calendar: What's coming up

1. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Cleveland; 2. Well of Souls Night ft. Hannah Stak / Chrissy Strong / Dillion Stewart; 3. 5 Day Mind & Body Challenge to Remove Fear & Perfectionism for Women! (COH); 4. Mandarin Online Guided Meditation for Cleveland: Free Weekly Classes; 5. Connection instead
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Lifestyle wrap: Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Life in Cleveland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Cleveland area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy