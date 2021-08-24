Check out these townhomes for sale in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) These Cleveland townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

1218 West 74 St, Cleveland, 44102 3 Beds 3 Baths | $624,900 | Townhouse | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Stunning luxury townhouse w/ the best views of Lake Erie & downtown Cleveland. The only two unit building in Battery Park! No expense was spared in this 3 beds, 2.5 baths home. The lower level offers a bonus room for a den, home office, or third bedroom w/ extra baseboard heat. Main floor includes bamboo hardwood. The kitchen offers custom quartz countertops, waterfall island, custom stainless-steel encased maple cabinetry, black stainless steel appliances, & a large walk in pantry. The living room hosts a LED-backlit gas fireplace & can lighting to keep you cozy as you take in the views of Lake Erie & downtown Cleveland. 2nd floor balcony w/ lake view. The 3rd floor owner's suite is complete w/ private bath, walk in closet with built-ins, dual vanities, quartz counters, tile floors, and walk-in shower with conventional shower, 4 body sprays & rain shower. Blackout shades in upstairs bedrooms. 4th floor rooftop terrace features a custom interior wet bar w/ beverage cooler, LED deck lighting, built in stereo, and soaring lake & city views. Music lovers will especially enjoy the built in Sonos surround sound system w/ custom volume controls in each room. Custom built ins for storage in garage. Convenient location close to restaurants & shopping. Quick beach access w/ the multiple pedestrian walkways within the community. This modern home also sits right off the Shoreway with quick access to Rt. 2 & all major highways. 10 year tax abatement remaining. You must see this townhome!

7314 Catlin Ct, Cleveland, 44102 3 Beds 3 Baths | $545,000 | Townhouse | 1,885 Square Feet | Built in 2017

3 bed, 2.5 bath 4-story townhome in Battery Park w/ lake views from every floor! 1st floor bonus room functions as a third bedroom or home office space w/ lake views & custom walk-in closet. The 2nd floor boasts large windows that fill the space with light and gleaming maple hardwood floors. The living room has stunning lake views, a custom media console with accent wall & access to the balcony overlooking the lake. The kitchen has upgraded granite counters with a massive 9ft island w/ seating for 4, extra tall maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas 5 burner range, walk-in pantry & upgraded lighting throughout the kitchen & dining room. Half bath for guests. Upstairs, the 3rd floor owner's suite has lake views & is complete w/ a private bath & spacious walk in closet by California Closets, dual vanities, dramatic lighting, granite counters, tile floors, & huge walk-in shower. Second bedroom, second full bath w/ granite counters & upgraded fixtures & a laundry closet w/ shelving round out the 3rd floor. 4th floor extended rooftop terrace offers soaring lake & city views! Other features include upgraded carpeting throughout & custom window treatments w/ remote & top-down options. Wired for a security system w/ sensors & window monitors. Lake, Edgewater Park & Beach accessible through a tunnel in the neighborhood! Easy access to restaurants & bars in Gordon Square, downtown Cleveland & major highways. 100% property tax abatement until 2032. This home is a must see!

4052 Cedar Ave, Cleveland, 44103 3 Beds 4 Baths | $200,000 | Townhouse | 1,837 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this bright and stunning corner unit townhome with tons of natural light in the heart of Cleveland!!! The spacious main level offers a nice kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, half bath for guest, and a spacious living room with patio overlooking the rear yard. The third level is complete with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a master suite with walk-in closet, full bathroom, and laundry area. The third bedroom is located on the first floor with a half bath. With a total of 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, oversized 2 car garage, and rear patio. Whether your purchasing for yourself as an owner occupant or leasing, this townhome has much to offer and is perfect for everyone! Minutes away from Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals Health System, Case Western Reserve, Cleveland State University, University Circle Midtown, and close proximity to downtown Cleveland. Schedule your private showing today!!

16233 Maplewood Ct, Maple Heights, 44137 2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Townhouse | 926 Square Feet | Built in 1960

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Property being sold "as is". Buyer must be willing to assume all POS violations.

