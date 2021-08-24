Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Check out these houses for sale in Miami

Posted by 
Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 7 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Miami-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ozst1_0bbTmZ6x00

4012 Nw 15Th Ave, Miami, 33142

2 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 1924

This one story single family home sits on duplex zone offers many possibilities for a first time home buyer, investors or a long term investment. Fully fenced yard rear. Inside has been updated kitchen and flooring. Centrally located near Miami International Airport, Wynwood, downtown, and Midtown. Close to all major highways, and has plenty of public transportation throughout.

For open house information, contact Maritza Aguiar, Luxe Properties at 305-809-7650

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11032837)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38M7Dg_0bbTmZ6x00

9210 Sw 56Th St, Miami, 33165

6 Beds 4 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,233 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great Investment Opportunity! Reputable Home Established for 27+ yrs w/NEW ROOF as of March 2021. ALF has all Permits/Licenses Current for Continued Operations as a 6 Bed Facility. License has an Expansion Possibility due to Large Living & Common Areas. ALF is Contracted w/all Long Term Care Providers. Portable Generator Plan Approved. Real Estate Property & Business MUST be Sold Together. Property has 6 bed/4 baths, Plenty of Storage, Elegant Accommodations for Residents and Private Quarters for Staff. Business is For Sale for $80,000. Business is Profitable, this facility is at FULL Capacity with Long Term Care Residents all Year. Gross Operating Income is based on 100% Occupancy. Owner is Selling due to Retirement. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. TOURS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. NO EXCEPTIONS.

For open house information, contact Yesenia Garcia, Homeland Capital Realty at 305-330-3800

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A10922118)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xluln_0bbTmZ6x00

1035 Atlantic Ave, Opa-Locka, 33054

2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 871 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Back on the Market. So much potential in this Opa-locka proerty. 2/1 with so much room to grow. Lot sits at the end of a dead end street. There is a canal in the front and a ally way in the rear of the property. Nice sized lot with lots of blank canvas for buyer to use their imagination. Currently the house has had some work done but still plenty of opportunity to create your own little paradise. Close to Highways, Schools and Stores

For open house information, contact Maria Hadra, The Keyes Company at 305-822-9800

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11009909)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VC2pA_0bbTmZ6x00

1319 71St St, Miami Beach, 33141

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,066 Square Feet | Built in 1956

MIAMI BEACH POOL HOME FULLY RENOVATED AND TURNKEY IN THE HEART OF MIAMI BEACH. 5 BED 5 BATH HOME PLUS DEN. ALL BEDROOMS IN SUITE. NEW ITALIAN KITCHEN AND BATH. WHITE TERRAZZO FLOOR THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE POOL WITH SUPER MODERN POOL DECK. IMPACT WINDOWS ON ENTIRE HOUSE. COMPLETELY NEW DRIVEWAY FOR UP TO 4 CARS. SECURITY CAMERA SYSTEM INCLUDED. LOT IS FENCED ON BOTH SIDES AND BACK OF THE PROPERTY. ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF PRESTIGIOUS MIAMI BEACHES AND CHARMING NEIGHBORHOODS SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. HURRY IT WONT LAST.

For open house information, contact Andres Abadi, Optimar International Realty at 305-947-0477

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A10931608)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
204
Followers
450
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Miami, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Restaurants#Security Camera#Americans#Luxe Properties#Home Established#Alf#Long Term Care Providers#Homeland Capital Realty#The Keyes Company#Miami Beach Pool Home#New Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy