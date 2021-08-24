Check out these houses for sale in Miami

(MIAMI, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

4012 Nw 15Th Ave, Miami, 33142 2 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 1924

This one story single family home sits on duplex zone offers many possibilities for a first time home buyer, investors or a long term investment. Fully fenced yard rear. Inside has been updated kitchen and flooring. Centrally located near Miami International Airport, Wynwood, downtown, and Midtown. Close to all major highways, and has plenty of public transportation throughout.

9210 Sw 56Th St, Miami, 33165 6 Beds 4 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,233 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great Investment Opportunity! Reputable Home Established for 27+ yrs w/NEW ROOF as of March 2021. ALF has all Permits/Licenses Current for Continued Operations as a 6 Bed Facility. License has an Expansion Possibility due to Large Living & Common Areas. ALF is Contracted w/all Long Term Care Providers. Portable Generator Plan Approved. Real Estate Property & Business MUST be Sold Together. Property has 6 bed/4 baths, Plenty of Storage, Elegant Accommodations for Residents and Private Quarters for Staff. Business is For Sale for $80,000. Business is Profitable, this facility is at FULL Capacity with Long Term Care Residents all Year. Gross Operating Income is based on 100% Occupancy. Owner is Selling due to Retirement. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. TOURS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. NO EXCEPTIONS.

1035 Atlantic Ave, Opa-Locka, 33054 2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 871 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Back on the Market. So much potential in this Opa-locka proerty. 2/1 with so much room to grow. Lot sits at the end of a dead end street. There is a canal in the front and a ally way in the rear of the property. Nice sized lot with lots of blank canvas for buyer to use their imagination. Currently the house has had some work done but still plenty of opportunity to create your own little paradise. Close to Highways, Schools and Stores

1319 71St St, Miami Beach, 33141 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,066 Square Feet | Built in 1956

MIAMI BEACH POOL HOME FULLY RENOVATED AND TURNKEY IN THE HEART OF MIAMI BEACH. 5 BED 5 BATH HOME PLUS DEN. ALL BEDROOMS IN SUITE. NEW ITALIAN KITCHEN AND BATH. WHITE TERRAZZO FLOOR THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE POOL WITH SUPER MODERN POOL DECK. IMPACT WINDOWS ON ENTIRE HOUSE. COMPLETELY NEW DRIVEWAY FOR UP TO 4 CARS. SECURITY CAMERA SYSTEM INCLUDED. LOT IS FENCED ON BOTH SIDES AND BACK OF THE PROPERTY. ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF PRESTIGIOUS MIAMI BEACHES AND CHARMING NEIGHBORHOODS SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. HURRY IT WONT LAST.

