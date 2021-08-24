Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Check out these houses for sale in Minneapolis

Posted by 
Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 7 days ago

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Minneapolis area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Minneapolis-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XWlq_0bbTmYEE00

9224 Fawnridge Circle, Bloomington, 55437

4 Beds 3 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Amazing home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a convenient location with tons of beautiful updates! A wide open floor plan with gorgeous wood beams that accentuate the vaulted ceilings. An absolute dream kitchen with a huge island, large picture window, stunning quartz counters, and the perfect grey herringbone backsplash! Two stacked stone fireplaces, Two balconies off the living room and the master bedroom, and a new deck off the dining room provide lots of space to enjoy and entertain outdoors. Two stacked stone fireplaces create a beautiful focal point in both the main floor living room and the lower level family room. You will love the spacious mud room, the functional (and pretty) laundry/storage area, and the impeccably organized garage. Mature trees, lush landscaping and a brand new stone walkway frame this one of a kind home quite perfectly. Move right in & enjoy!

For open house information, contact Kelsey Velgersdyk, Keller Williams Integrity Realty at 612-821-7400

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6010721)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19S8V9_0bbTmYEE00

8326 Elliot Avenue S, Bloomington, 55420

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,301 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This wonderfully cozy and nicely updated home has so much to offer. You will love the new flooring, paint and butcher block counter tops! New furnace just recently and so much more. Close to MOA, the freeways, buses and parks. Don't miss this one!

For open house information, contact Dody Kettler, Keller Williams Realty Integrity-Edina at 952-938-6100

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6020346)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443Eii_0bbTmYEE00

6332 Brookview Avenue, Edina, 55424

2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 971 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Just wonderful opportunity to build your dream home, bring your own builder. Close to an acre waterfront lot. Two property IDs. Located blocks from Pamela Park, and a short distance to Edina mall, galleries, restaurants, clubs, etc... Value is in the land, with no access to the house. Do not walk on the property without your real estate agent.

For open house information, contact Juno Jimenez, Realty Group LLC at 763-432-7640

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5757068)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5X7v_0bbTmYEE00

892 Millwood Avenue, Roseville, 55113

3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Stunning home at a prestigious address! This home has just had a completed remodel. Very impressive kitchen, master suite, etc. Huge private and mature yard. Very large deck with slider accessing it. Convenient location to shopping, St. John's College and Bethel College, easy commuter access, etc. Don't miss another home!

For open house information, contact Bruce Lindholm, Realty Group LLC at 651-603-4480

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6081625)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis, MN
225
Followers
434
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Minneapolis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Edina, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Real Estate Brokerage#Restaurants#Commuter#Americans#Moa#Realty Group Llc#St John#Bethel College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy