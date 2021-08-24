Check out these houses for sale in Minneapolis

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Minneapolis area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

9224 Fawnridge Circle, Bloomington, 55437 4 Beds 3 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Amazing home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a convenient location with tons of beautiful updates! A wide open floor plan with gorgeous wood beams that accentuate the vaulted ceilings. An absolute dream kitchen with a huge island, large picture window, stunning quartz counters, and the perfect grey herringbone backsplash! Two stacked stone fireplaces, Two balconies off the living room and the master bedroom, and a new deck off the dining room provide lots of space to enjoy and entertain outdoors. Two stacked stone fireplaces create a beautiful focal point in both the main floor living room and the lower level family room. You will love the spacious mud room, the functional (and pretty) laundry/storage area, and the impeccably organized garage. Mature trees, lush landscaping and a brand new stone walkway frame this one of a kind home quite perfectly. Move right in & enjoy!

8326 Elliot Avenue S, Bloomington, 55420 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,301 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This wonderfully cozy and nicely updated home has so much to offer. You will love the new flooring, paint and butcher block counter tops! New furnace just recently and so much more. Close to MOA, the freeways, buses and parks. Don't miss this one!

6332 Brookview Avenue, Edina, 55424 2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 971 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Just wonderful opportunity to build your dream home, bring your own builder. Close to an acre waterfront lot. Two property IDs. Located blocks from Pamela Park, and a short distance to Edina mall, galleries, restaurants, clubs, etc... Value is in the land, with no access to the house. Do not walk on the property without your real estate agent.

892 Millwood Avenue, Roseville, 55113 3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Stunning home at a prestigious address! This home has just had a completed remodel. Very impressive kitchen, master suite, etc. Huge private and mature yard. Very large deck with slider accessing it. Convenient location to shopping, St. John's College and Bethel College, easy commuter access, etc. Don't miss another home!

