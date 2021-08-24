Cancel
San Jose, CA

Urban living in San Jose without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 7 days ago

(SAN JOSE, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in San Jose, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F641Q_0bbTmXLV00

1388 S Almaden Ave, San Jose, 95110

3 Beds 3 Baths | $849,999 | Townhouse | 1,413 Square Feet | Built in 2007

To schedule a tour contact Listing agent Angelica Woods ONLY.

For open house information, contact Angelica Woods, Keller Williams Realty Encino-Sherman Oa at 818-380-5100

Copyright © 2021 Combined LA Westside Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLAWCA-21-757102)

See more property details

40835 Raduno Ter, Fremont, 94538

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,199,888 | Townhouse | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 2021

GPS address:40846 High St, Fremont. Stunning townhome in HighTown! Located in the heart of Fremont, this brand-new luxury townhome boasts 1824-SF of light-soaked living. Set in a quiet residential community of 10 upscale units, this 3bd, 3.5ba abode offers multi-level living thats perfect for a growing family. Designed with ample windows for natural light and lined in rich hardwoods, open concept floor-plan effortlessly blends living/dining with a modern kitchen. Appointed w/marble counters and S/S appliances, the eat-in kitchen offers a floating island. A pair of bedrooms & spa-like bath w/soaking tub lie at the top floor while the ground floor offers a 3rd bedroom w/full bath, plus two-car garage w/extra storage. Seamlessly merging indoor/outdoor living, a spacious sunny balcony & private backyard are poised for entertaining. Conveniently located near high-tech headquarters: Tesla, Facebook, Apple & Google. 10 Year Warranty. ***See community website for floor-plans and photos.

For open house information, contact Joe Velasco, Compass at 408-883-0588

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81856053)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5sXS_0bbTmXLV00

3047 Boyter Pl, Santa Clara, 95051

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,758,000 | Townhouse | 2,229 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Your dream home in the heart of Santa Clara! Brand New 4beds, 3.5baths home located in Nuevo at Lawrence Station by reputable builder Summer Hill. At nearly 2300 sq ft of living spaces, this fabulous home features an open floor plan with European wide plank wood floors and an outside patio in the living room. Gorgeous Kitchen enjoys Shaker cabinets, SS appliances, and Oversized Island with Quartz countertop. Sunny Master Suites with walk-in Closet, Double Vanity, Modern light color tile floor, and Private patio. Downstairs Bedroom with attached full bath is ideal for the guest room/home office. Additional upgrades include Recessed Lights, Central AC with Nest Thermostats, Tankless water heater, Inside Laundry, Two car garage, and more. Community offers 6 acres of parks, community garden, dog park, outdoor movie park, and neighborhood-serving retail. Close to Major High Tech Companies. Easy assess to Lawrence/Central Expwy & Hwy 101/280. Visit www.3047boyter.com for details.

For open house information, contact Vicky Li, Compass at 650-434-8014

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81857953)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1j32_0bbTmXLV00

857 Mente Linda Loop, Milpitas, 95035

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,098,000 | Townhouse | 1,817 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Stunning townhouse in exclusive Cielo at Terra Serena gated community boasts high ceilings, modern finishes, & an ideal location in the heart of Milpitas. This well-maintained home offers a bright & airy interior. Formal entryway features tall vaulted ceiling open to main living level. Up a half flight of stairs leads to living & dining rooms, kitchen & family room. Kitchen features granite countertops, plentiful cabinetry, & modern appliances including a gas stove cooktop. Owners suite offers spacious en-suite bath w/ double sink vanity, deep soaking bathtub, & separate stall shower, plus access to large walk-in closet. Bonus den features indoor laundry closet, & ideal space for use as home office, gym or guest quarters. Amenities include 2 gated entrances, a central pool spa, & clubhouse, children's playgrounds, & close to 6-acres of parks featuring tennis & basketball courts, & room for picnicking. Minutes from shopping, dining & entertainment. Access to Light-Rail & BART station.

For open house information, contact The Brad Gill Team, NextHome Lifestyles at 408-377-2299

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-183605)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

