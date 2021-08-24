Single-family homes for sale in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Looking for a house in Las Vegas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Check out these listings from around the Las Vegas area:

161 Leaf Tree Avenue, Henderson, 89011 4 Beds 3 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,598 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Welcome home to this dog-lover's paradise! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features open floorplan for all of your entertaining desires. Large family/great room separate from front living and dining area, all with recently installed laminate flooring throughout entire downstairs. Backyard has separate yards to entertain guests and also a separate area to accommodate your large dogs. Plenty of space for your imagination! Upstairs features a master bedroom with separate sitting area and balcony to look out over large backyard. Three of the spacious bedrooms boast walk-in closets. Wood banister along the stairway and upstairs to the bedrooms. Kitchen has pantry, island, granite countertops and beautiful stainless steel appliances. Get this one before it's gone!

6384 Hotchkiss Court, Las Vegas, 89110 5 Beds 3 Baths | $529,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,114 Square Feet | Built in 2000

It will not last long! Hurry in to see this house soon! Five bedroom house with apprx 8,276sqft lot with pool. Master bedroom on the first floor, Second floor has a large loft with four additional bedrooms. This house has all you can possibly ask for 3car garage, cul-de-sac, low association fee, private pool, barbecue grill area, covered patio RV-PARKING, Bedroom downstairs and too much to mention. Come see for yourself. Taking daily tours by appointment.

5412 Raincreek Avenue, Las Vegas, 89130 5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,275 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Well kept 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with one bedroom and bath down, ceiling fans throughout, all appliances included, large master with vaulted ceilings, tubular skylight, plenty of storage with pulldown staircase for attic storage and additional built-in shelving in up stair hallway, all closets have additional built-in shelving, 2 car garage and extended driving way that fits 3 cars, property minutes way from all shopping, restaurants, gym and freeway, house is across the street from middle school, eligible for fiber internet, fully landscaped with desert in the front and covered patio, grass, playground and shed in the backyard.

2908 Whalers Cove Circle, Las Vegas, 89117 4 Beds 3 Baths | $660,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,624 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Lovely home in The Lakes all on one story with pool and spa, colorful landscaping and fruit trees. Home features include granite counters, outside shower, furnace replaced February 2020, new hot water heater as of July 2021, water softener, reverse osmosis water at kitchen sink, cathedral ceilings, leased solar, recessed lighting in kitchen, porcelain tile and carpet throughout, ceiling fans with lights, shelves in the garage, irrigation in front and backyards, courtyard, fully fenced back yard and close to many conveniences. Enjoy the shade trees, beautiful birds and sounds of the nearby lakes.

