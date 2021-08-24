Take a look at these homes for sale in Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Los Angeles. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

8231 Bleeker Avenue, Rosemead, 91770 5 Beds 2 Baths | $624,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,602 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Excellent opportunity!! Great location in the City of Rosemead. Located minutes from 10 and 60 Freeway. Not many home with this lot size, Buyer can live in front and Build in the rear. (Buyer Should verify with city/county). Interior has original real hardwood floors throughout in great condition. Spacious floor plan must see, Large Living room, formal dining room. You won't find architecture like this any more. Buyer to verify, all information deemed reliable per records.

4036 Wasatch Ave, Culver City, 90066 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,499,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,833 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Impressively reimagined modern retreat in prime Culver West neighborhood featuring a separate guest house above the 2 car garage. Upon entering the gated front yard, you are greeted with a cozy living room and dining room. Highlights include an updated open kitchen with a den leading to the wrap-around backyard deck, perfect for watching the kids play in the grass and outdoor entertaining while dining alfresco. Enjoy the tranquil master bedroom large enough for a king-size bed with double french doors looking onto the deck with a walk-in closet, spa-size bathtub, and custom-built shelves. Unlike most Westside ADUs that convert the garage, this studio with a chic well-designed 3/4 bath, kitchen has floor space to accommodate an office, guest room, and working out. Plus, the french doors look out onto the backyard and the city in the distance. Relax in the private backyard with a dog run and a lush tropical landscape. Decorative fireplaces in the den and master bedroom. Don't miss the opportunity to own this truly unique property in the heart of Mar Vista. Culver City schools, Mar Vista farmers market, and amazing local eats and treats nearby.

2608 Zorada Drive, Los Angeles, 90046 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,560 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Beautiful Nichols Canyon Mediterranean View Home Nested on a Half Acre lot. This 3,560 Sq.ft. Home offers 3 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This is an Amazing Opportunity to Make this Home your Own. Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen with Subzero Refrigerator, Maple wood cabinets, Granite countertops, dual ovens, breakfast countertop, Recessed lighting. Center island and Dining area Overlooking the Family room. Master Bedroom offers a Huge Upgraded Bathroom with a soaking tub and a walk-in closet, plus a wrap-around Balcony with Gorgeous Views. There are French doors throughout the 1st and 2nd floors. 2 Car Garage and lots of Parking and Much More! To Show, Please read showing instructions.

109 S Crescent Heights Blvd, Los Angeles, 90048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,990,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,035 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Excellent location! A few blocks from The Grove with high end shops and restaurants in the heart of Los Angeles. The Seller offers the house with plans. RTI plan has a modern 4 bedrooms and a garage. Please call Nina at 310-993-9692 to get more information. Buyer to verify all information regarding this property. Brokers and agent(s) do not represent or guarantee accuracy of the square footage, bedroom/bathroom count, lot size or lot dimensions, permitted or unpermitted spaces, or other information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection and with appropriate professionals and to satisfy themselves and rely only on that

