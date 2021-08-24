Take a look at these Chicago condominiums on the market now

(CHICAGO, IL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Chicago’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

345 West Fullerton Parkway, Chicago, 60614 2 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Walk in to find some of the most astounding views of Lake Michigan and Lincoln Park from this spacious 2bd/2ba home with floor-to-ceiling windows in every room. Host friends and family with this ideal open layout! You will have plenty of room to entertain from the kitchen featuring beautiful 42" cabinetry, SS appliances, breakfast bar, wine fridge and a brick accent wall. Relax comfortably in the king-sized master bedroom complete with an en-suite spa-like bath and custom closets. The spacious queen-sized bedroom features gorgeous views of the lake/park. Want hardwood floors- that can happen! Building has 24 hr doorman. ASM INC HDTV/DVR/HVAC/CABLE/WIFI. Exercise room, Sundeck. Parking avail immediately. Pets ok to 25lbs. Incredibly well-run building! Steps to transport, shopping and restaurants. 2 blocks to the Zoo & LSD! Heart of Lincoln Park! Located in Lincoln Elementary district. (Lobby/hallways/sundeck in the plans to be done and budgeted). (last 2 pics of the unit are photoshopped to show HWF potential)

For open house information, contact Debbie Maue, Jameson Sotheby's Intl Realty at 312-751-0300

815 East Drexel Square, Chicago, 60615 3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,000 | Condominium | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1928

(SEE PROFESSIONAL VIDEO AND 3D TOUR AT TOP OF PAGE) Spectacular Hyde Park 3BR/2BTH renovated vintage home with one-of-a-kind floor plan, gracious room sizes and gorgeous finishes! Spacious living room with original wrought iron decorative fireplace leads to a cozy sunroom nook at tree top level. Abundant windows throughout for a light and airy feel. Special touches include tasteful use of exposed brick walls, a hand painted mural, and walnut-stained hardwood flooring throughout. Wide open kitchen and dining space with enough room for a 10 person dining table! Kitchen is outfitted for your "inner chef" with Silgranite sink, granite counters and island, Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, range hood and tons of cabinets. Main bedroom features bay window, walk-in closet, French doors and spacious en-suite bath with soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity. Spa-like guest bath with herringbone marble flooring and Euro-style walk-in shower. Central heat and air. Giant 16' x 10' deck creates great entertaining space or a peaceful city retreat. Front loading high efficiency washer and dryer in-unit. Pets welcome. Secure exterior parking and XL storage included. Blocks to U of C campus, lakefront, and all of Hyde Park's great dining and shopping!

For open house information, contact Paul Yambrovich, Dream Town Realty at 312-265-8000

7831 43Rd Street, Lyons, 60534 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Condominium | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Amazing Opportunity to Own Your Own Place! Very Good Move-in Condition Condo. 2 Good size Bedrooms with an open living room area. Very nice Hardwood flooring throughout! Even the heat is included in your low assessments! You will also get your own parking space! A Must Buy!

For open house information, contact Gaspar Flores, Su Familia Real Estate Inc at 773-581-9600

7912 West North Avenue, Elmwood Park, 60707 2 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Condominium | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Bright and spacious 2 bedroom 2 Full bath unit in secure, well maintained elevator building. This Unit features a welcoming foyer to a large living room with west exposure and unobstructed tree top views from the balcony of Thatcher Woods and the river! Fully applianced kitchen with breakfast bar large enough for 4 stools! 2 updated full baths, one has a shower and the other has a soaker tub. Both bedrooms are generous in size and have excellent organized double door closets. Pergo floors throughout unit. Central air, laundry and storage in building. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more! No rentals! Covered parking spot # 30.

For open house information, contact Lisa Graziani-Divito, Caporale Realty Group at 708-456-1919