House hunting? Check these Houston townhomes

(HOUSTON, TX) These Houston townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

6731 Westchester Avenue, West University Place, 77005 2 Beds 3 Baths | $505,000 | Townhouse | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Great price on this beautiful townhome in gated complex in West University Place. Never flooded per sellers! First floor living areas with hardwood floors. Formal living and dining plus kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast area. Stainless appliances and gas cooktop and pantry. French doors from living room open to lovely deck/patio area perfect for morning coffee or a relaxing evening. Primary bedroom is upstairs with two huge closets. Bath has double sinks, separate shower and whirlpool tub. Open family room/gameroom at top of stairs that could be walled off to make third bedroom. Plantation shutters throughout. Two-car attached garage with opener. Walk-in utility room on second floor. All West University Place amenities. Convenient location close to Rice Village, shopping, Med Center.

5610 Kiam Street, Houston, 77007 3 Beds 4 Baths | $359,000 | Townhouse | 2,010 Square Feet | Built in 2008

DREAMY CHEFS KITCHEN WITH A WATERFALL QUARTZITE ISLAND! Beautifully remodeled home with designer touches in the heart of it all. 5610 Kiam with 3/3.5/2,010 sf is located on a quiet street in Cottage Grove thats easy access to I-10, 610, 45, and 290. Incredible designer touches with high-end upgrades. Kitchen includes under-counter wine fridge, all stainless steel appliances, kitchen features built-in desk, new carpet, new paint throughout, and well-loved by the owner. First floor is a bedroom with en-suite bathroom, second floor is an open-concept floor plan with the kitchen seamlessly opening up to your dining room and living space with a gas log fireplace, and third floor features two bedrooms and two-full baths. Manageable backyard space is perfect for pets or entertaining. Wall-mounted TV's stay along with washer/dryer! Along with attached 2-car garage, rare and private double parking driveway space. No need for guests to find street parking. NO HOA. Welcome home.

316 Mcalpine Street, Houston, 77003 3 Beds 4 Baths | $335,000 | Townhouse | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful split-level townhome located in the emerging East Downtown Houston district (EaDo). EaDo boasts of its proximity to Houston-area attractions, such as Discovery Green, the George R. Brown Convention Center and is approximately 1 mile away from Minute Maid Park and BBVA Compass Stadium. DID NOT FLOOD!!! There are only 6 townhomes located within the community. Each bedroom has their own private bathroom with custom wood closet. Master bedroom has balcony overlooking Houston skyline. Best part is there is NO HOA!!!

8622 Fontainbleu Street, Houston, 77024 4 Beds 6 Baths | $975,000 | Townhouse | 4,694 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Marvel in this unparalleled home offering privacy in the heart of the close-in Memorial area! Perfectly situated on a corner lot in Lafayette Place, 8622 Fontainbleu is a rare find, sharing only the back wall of the ground floor. Offering patios, a private pool, 1st-floor living, spacious 4/5 bedrooms w/en-suite baths, and a 2-car garage. Multiple living areas offer serene views to outdoor spaces, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Sophisticated gourmet kitchen boasts quartz countertops, high-end appliances, double oven gas range, walk-in pantry, elevating your cooking experience. The spacious primary retreat is a tranquil haven featuring an ensuite bath, w/ dual vanities & a walk-in closet. Guest quarters/house is ideal for guests or home office. Zoned to the highly-rated SBISD schools, its superb location provides easy access to Memorial Park, Houstonian, multiple upscale retail, dining & entertainment centers. Great proximity to Houstons key districts, the Galleria & Energy Corridor!

