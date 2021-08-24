Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Manhattan

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 7 days ago

(Manhattan, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Manhattan. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTuYS_0bbTmBAl00

4 Marisa Court, Bronx, 10465

4 Beds 5 Baths | $999,000 | Condominium | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in 2006

3 Story Luxury WATER FRONT Condo Town House with over 3000sqft of living space is here for you....! OVERSIZED WATER FRONT DECK OVERLOOKING THE LI SOUND, Large 3 Bedrooms INCLUDING MASTER SUITE, 3 Full Baths, including the Master Bed w/Master Bath Suite w/Walk In Closet, Sauna, Cedar lined closets, Fully Finished Walk Out Basement with Full Kitchen and Full Bath, 1 Car Garage and 1 Car Driveway. New Boiler and New Central AC. Marble Floors, spa like master bath, granite counter tops, 2 additional balconies, rot iron stair well, modern alarm system w/ cameras and designated control room, 2 gas operated fire places, High End HALLMAN kitchen appliances, 3 Zone Heating and Cooling, separate washer/dryer, solid wooden doors all thru home and pocket doors complete this Amazing Luxury Condo. For Less than a single Family house, price per square foot and Area this condo is yours!!!

For open house information, contact Bryant Mero, Keller Williams Realty Group at 914-713-3270

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6138404)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oHu8_0bbTmBAl00

1680 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, 11230

2 Beds 1 Bath | $349,888 | Stock Cooperative | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Price adjusted to perfection! Check out this beautiful Junior 4 centrally located (1,100 square feet of spacious and pet friendly living space). 2 bedrooms, parquet floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bath with windows. Maintenance includes heat, hot water and sewer. Can be sublet after 1 year. Close to Avenue M, J & H train stations. Vacant, we have keys! Sound good? Come try it on for size!

For open house information, contact Dominick Ciocia, Fillmore R.E - 2990 Avenue U at 718-368-2500

Copyright © 2021 Brooklyn New York Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BMLSNY-441735)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8dld_0bbTmBAl00

564 Gregory Ave, Weehawken, 07086

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,120,000 | Condominium | 4,224 Square Feet | Built in None

4,224sf! The best deal for space. No need to run to the suburbs, this massive 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom duplex condo has it all for you. One of the largest condos in Weehawken boasting 2 floors of expansive living space in one of Weehawken’s renovated embroidery buildings. Super high ceilings with no shortage of windows allowing natural light in from every corner. You will love the NYC views from your terrace as well as your easy commute into the city with the Lincoln Tunnel and public transportation right around the corner. Your master bedroom has two walk- in closets and a master bath with double sinks, a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. All other bedrooms also feature ample space with their own walk-in closets. An entertainer's dream with 2 entrances and a huge space for hosting family and friends. Guests can enter on the second floor to your sprawling living room and kitchen area for the gatherings you've always wanted to have. Newer appliances throughout, including a laundry room equipped with a sink. Recently updated boiler and water heater as well. The building is well maintained with elevators, a complete gym, bike storage and a kids’ playroom. With closets big enough for an office and a deeded parking spot, this is the extraordinary condo you've been looking for. Contact me today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact ADRIANA D'ONORIO DEMEO, LIBERTY REALTY LLC at 201-396-8447

Copyright © 2021 Hudson County Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCMLSNJ-210014734)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247287_0bbTmBAl00

2614 Palisade Ave, Weehawken, 07086

1 Bed 1 Bath | $290,000 | Condominium | 674 Square Feet | Built in None

Exceptional location and layout make this the perfect home! This 1 bedroom condo boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, over-sized windows, washer/dryer in unit, renovated bath and kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Located on 26th and Palisade in Weehawken, you'll find easy access to highways, NJ transit bus to NYC restaurants and stores. Don't miss out on this exceptionally affordable apartment!!!

For open house information, contact JILL BIGGS, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 201-798-3300

Copyright © 2021 Hudson County Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCMLSNJ-202028553)

