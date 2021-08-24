Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) These Detroit townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

11608 John R Street, Detroit, 48202 2 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Townhouse | 1,268 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This Exquisite Town Home is ready for its new home owner. Completely remodeled in 2021 this home was gutted to the studs. Enjoy the custom white kitchen with subway style back splash and new stainless appliances. The 2 en-suites on the second floor with custom bathrooms are magnificent with modern finishes. This home features 2.1 baths, a private fenced in back yard, brick paver walk way, and professional landscaping! Home located in Detroit’s bustling North End neighborhood. This property is within walking distance to the Q-Line and New Center Area. It is also in close proximity to Wayne State University and Henry Ford Hospital. Bring all offers! BATAVAI!

For open house information, contact Leonard A Pickett III, RCH Brokerage Legacy Inc at 248-440-2268

1991 Hyde Park Road, Detroit, 48207 2 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Townhouse | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Best kept secret in Downtown Detroit!! Hyde Park is a community that offers all benefits of living in the city, with access to unique features only found in this area. A marvel of Mid-Century Modern architecture, complemented by picturesque greenspaces and thoughtful landscaping, which create a peaceful setting typically never associated with city living. Adjacent to the Dequindre Cut, walking distance to the heart of the city, Eastern Market, the Riverfront, and Lafayette Park. Easy access to: Gratiot, Woodward, I-75, 96, 94 and the Lodge, makes any commute quick and convenient. Surrounded by new builds and improved infrastructure, including the new Rivertown Market opening soon, guarantee that prices will only increase. This is true, stress-free living without having to worry about any maintenance, repairs, high taxes or insurance. Association Fees include: Insurance, Property Taxes, Maintenance, Repairs, Xfinitiy Wifi (internet) and Cable, Trash, Water, Grounds Maintenance.

For open house information, contact David Hicks, Community Choice Realty Inc at 248-729-0011

1700 Campbell Street, Detroit, 48209 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Townhouse | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Check this out! Updated end unit row home in the heart of Mexicantown! Original detail work, beautiful wood floors. Covered porch with new soffit. Spacious living room, open to dining room. Completely renovated modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Upstairs all 4 bedrooms, built in storage and plenty of closets. Full bathroom is completely updated with beautiful tile work! Laundry in basement, newer boiler. Single car detached garage, and completely fenced in back yard. You don't want to miss this one!

For open house information, contact Calvin K Koch, Keller Williams Realty Central at 586-979-4200

8232 Karam Blvd, Warren, 48093 1 Bed 2 Baths | $99,900 | Townhouse | 1,053 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This townhouse-style condo has been recently updated throughout. Conveniently located in the heart of Warren, and close to major expressways and shopping centers. The home is currently tenant-occupied, will be moving after close!***

For open house information, contact Carlee Wilson, KW Platinum at 586-949-0200