Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Detroit

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 7 days ago

(DETROIT, MI) These Detroit townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOrQ7_0bbTmAI200

11608 John R Street, Detroit, 48202

2 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Townhouse | 1,268 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This Exquisite Town Home is ready for its new home owner. Completely remodeled in 2021 this home was gutted to the studs. Enjoy the custom white kitchen with subway style back splash and new stainless appliances. The 2 en-suites on the second floor with custom bathrooms are magnificent with modern finishes. This home features 2.1 baths, a private fenced in back yard, brick paver walk way, and professional landscaping! Home located in Detroit’s bustling North End neighborhood. This property is within walking distance to the Q-Line and New Center Area. It is also in close proximity to Wayne State University and Henry Ford Hospital. Bring all offers! BATAVAI!

For open house information, contact Leonard A Pickett III, RCH Brokerage Legacy Inc at 248-440-2268

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210063572)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIgIj_0bbTmAI200

1991 Hyde Park Road, Detroit, 48207

2 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Townhouse | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Best kept secret in Downtown Detroit!! Hyde Park is a community that offers all benefits of living in the city, with access to unique features only found in this area. A marvel of Mid-Century Modern architecture, complemented by picturesque greenspaces and thoughtful landscaping, which create a peaceful setting typically never associated with city living. Adjacent to the Dequindre Cut, walking distance to the heart of the city, Eastern Market, the Riverfront, and Lafayette Park. Easy access to: Gratiot, Woodward, I-75, 96, 94 and the Lodge, makes any commute quick and convenient. Surrounded by new builds and improved infrastructure, including the new Rivertown Market opening soon, guarantee that prices will only increase. This is true, stress-free living without having to worry about any maintenance, repairs, high taxes or insurance. Association Fees include: Insurance, Property Taxes, Maintenance, Repairs, Xfinitiy Wifi (internet) and Cable, Trash, Water, Grounds Maintenance.

For open house information, contact David Hicks, Community Choice Realty Inc at 248-729-0011

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210055197)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHcVN_0bbTmAI200

1700 Campbell Street, Detroit, 48209

4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Townhouse | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Check this out! Updated end unit row home in the heart of Mexicantown! Original detail work, beautiful wood floors. Covered porch with new soffit. Spacious living room, open to dining room. Completely renovated modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances! Upstairs all 4 bedrooms, built in storage and plenty of closets. Full bathroom is completely updated with beautiful tile work! Laundry in basement, newer boiler. Single car detached garage, and completely fenced in back yard. You don't want to miss this one!

For open house information, contact Calvin K Koch, Keller Williams Realty Central at 586-979-4200

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210060104)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4oMD_0bbTmAI200

8232 Karam Blvd, Warren, 48093

1 Bed 2 Baths | $99,900 | Townhouse | 1,053 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This townhouse-style condo has been recently updated throughout. Conveniently located in the heart of Warren, and close to major expressways and shopping centers. The home is currently tenant-occupied, will be moving after close!***

For open house information, contact Carlee Wilson, KW Platinum at 586-949-0200

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service MiRealSource. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIREAL-50042751)

See more property details

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Urban Living#Home Ownership#Mi#This Exquisite Town Home#Wayne State University#Henry Ford Hospital#Rch Brokerage Legacy Inc#Rivertown Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

House hunt Detroit: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Incredible 4 bedroom, 2.2 bath in Detroit's Historic Boston Edison neighborhood! Full of Charm and Character this incredible turn-key home features all NEW: granite
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Coming soon: Detroit events

1. End of Summer Showcase Sponsored by Motor City Comedy Festival; 2. The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Detroit; 3. "The Adjustment of Leadership" Presented By Congress Of Servants; 4. RUNdetroit's 18 Mile Training Run on Detroit Free Press Marathon Course '21; 5. Kaleidoscope Workshop | Detroit Month
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Live events on the horizon in Detroit

1. Opening -- Steps toward Justice: Artis Lane's Portraits of Rosa Parks; 2. Peace for the Soul: An Evening with BLKBOK; 3. Taste Black Spirits ( The Distro); 4. Detroit Youth Choir's 1st Annual Gala: Celebrating 25 years of Music; 5. DLECTRICITY 2021 Light Bike Parade;
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Detroit gas at $2.97 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(DETROIT, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Detroit area offering savings of $146.93 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 10200 Rosa Parks Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $149.9.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Take a look at these homes on the Detroit market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This beautiful ranch has been completely updated, included a huge, remodeled finished basement. The corner lot makes for a spacious backyard. All appliances included.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Detroit calendar: Events coming up

1. Kaleidoscope Workshop | Detroit Month of Design; 2. RUNdetroit's 18 Mile Training Run on Detroit Free Press Marathon Course '21; 3. Quiet Events US Tour - Detroit, MI; 4. The Artist Next Door @ District Detroit Art Walk; 5. End of Summer Showcase Sponsored by Motor City Comedy Festival;
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Top homes for sale in Detroit

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to this stunning and newly remodeled home (2021)!! Located in a quiet and peaceful block, easy access from Jefferson avenue, walking distance from
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Check out these Detroit homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great opportunity for buyer on this large 3 bedroom maintenance free brick ranch with an open floor plan on a large lot. Family room
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Barcade Detroit set to open this month, provide Detroiters with an outlet to enjoy arcade games & craft beer

(Joshua Lott/Getty Images) (DETROIT) Barcade Detroit, a new bar and arcade located at 666 Selden St., plans to open on Monday, Aug. 23, according to the Detroit Metro Times. Founded in 2004, Barcade, which brands itself as the original “arcade bar,” opened its first location in Brooklyn, New York. The idea behind the arcade bar was to provide people an outlet to enjoy classic arcade games and American craft beer.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Here’s the cheapest gas in Detroit Saturday

(DETROIT, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Detroit area offering savings of $144.90 per gallon. Ammex Duty Free at 3400 W Fort St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.0 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $147.9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy