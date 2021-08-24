Cancel
Lincoln, NE

These houses are for sale in Lincoln

Lincoln Daily
 7 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lincoln area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Lincoln listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ld92_0bbTm9UY00

7240 Carmen Drive, Lincoln, 68516

3 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,996 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Welcome to 7240 Carmen Dr. This well maintained 3-bed 3-bath home is ready for you to move right in. The sprawling main floor has tons of natural light coming in through the many east facing windows. A skylight provides plenty of light in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout much of the main floor. A large primary bedroom with a full bath and huge walk-in closet is on the main floor as well as the laundry room. You will love the four season room off the back deck. It is heated and has windows all around. The living room offers plenty of space for everybody to gather around the fireplace. Downstairs you will find two additional bedrooms and the third bathroom. The walkout basement has a covered patio for another place to sit and relax. The HOA takes care of lawncare as well as snow removal and trash service. Don't miss this opportunity to call this all brick standalone townhome in south Lincoln your home. Call today to schedule your private showing.

For open house information, contact Joshua Sand, BancWise Realty at 402-323-6777

6936 X Street, Lincoln, 68505

3 Beds 1 Bath | $198,900 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Clean and ready to go! This brick home features wood floors, remodeled main bath, gray kitchen cabinets, egress window in basement, large fenced yard and shed. Walking distance to food and shopping and hardware store. All offers will be reviewed on Sat Aug 14 @ 3. Seller reserves the right to accept a suitable offer prior.

For open house information, contact Deborah Fisbeck, Keller Williams Lincoln at 402-328-0200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7xtV_0bbTm9UY00

7140 Countryview Road, Lincoln, 68516

4 Beds 3 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,049 Square Feet | Built in 2012

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE HOME! Bright and open walkout ranch in a great neighborhood right down the street from the new Standing Bear High School! 4 bed/3 bath/3 car garage, amolst 1600 sq ft plus finished walkout basement (also 1600 sq ft), less than 10 years old, new carpet and paint throughout. Accessibility features include garage ramp, stair lift, accessible bathroom with roll-in shower, and massive bedroom with giant walk-in closet. Granite countertops, open concept floor plan, gas fireplace, basement wet bar, Hunter Douglas custom blinds throughout, generous storage space with finished drywall, and fully insulated garage. Owner has cared for this home over the years. Make your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Bryan Trost, BancWise Realty at 402-323-6777

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J0TnH_0bbTm9UY00

8817 Bunker Court, Lincoln, 68526

5 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,712 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This 5-bedroom, 3-bath, 3,700+ square foot home is a True North Custom Homes, INC. original, meaning it’s filled with uncompromising quality and top-end finishes, so you can live day-to-day life in luxury. Located on a circle at the top of the hill, this home is also the perfect place for entertaining, with 12’ ceilings and 8’ x 10’ glass doors leading to a spacious deck and a large wet bar and entertaining space in the basement below. When the party’s over, you can retire to your beautiful first-floor master suite or master guest suite. Everything about this home says luxury, and you deserve it!

For open house information, contact Russ Meyer, Coldwell Banker NHS R E at 402-489-9071

