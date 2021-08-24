Homes for sale in Walnut Creek: New listings

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Walnut Creek area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Walnut Creek area:

1429 57Th Ave, Oakland, 94621 4 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1922

M. Nobu Ito - 415-297-6623 - Welcome home to this humbly tucked away residence in East Oakland. On the inside, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer leading to the grand living room area. You will immediately notice updated flooring and windows and a recently updated kitchen. To perfectly supplement the family-oriented downstairs, there is a private upstairs master bedroom filled with natural light from its plentiful windows and two large closets to tackle your storage headaches. —— On the outside, you are encapsulated by the security-gated spacious outdoors, perimetered by fruit trees and colorful flowers. Car enthusiasts can utilize this area to park several cars. Families can utilize this space for family gatherings. Or utilize the area for an outdoor movie night. The options are endless —— Up the street, there are countless options for grabbing a bite, several bus stops to drop off to nearby BART stations minutes away, freeway access to I-580, and Mills College. Come by and fall in love with this property too!

For open house information, contact M. Nobu Ito, Keller Williams San Francisco at 415-483-9285

1920 Parker St, Berkeley, 94704 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,480,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,435 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Victoria L Tseng - Cell: 510-387-7006 - Centered around a lush garden, this rarely available, all-level, golden duplex configured as two homes on one generous sized parcel offers flexible, comfortable living. The main house has a fabulous open plan combining kitchen, living and dining area with built-ins, fireplace, and upgrades. Proceed to a sumptuous primary suite with spa-like bathroom with luxurious oversized Daltile porcelain tile plus an additional two bedrooms, two custom designed bathrooms, mudroom area and laundry. A generously sized craftsman cottage that echoes the front home with a blend of architectural details and modern touches includes a private bedroom with french doors, updated bath & kitchen, plus separate laundry and garden for a private retreat. Large 2-car garage and long driveway provide endless options. Prime central location close to BART, UCB and more.

For open house information, contact Victoria Tseng, The GRUBB Company at 510-339-0400

3510 Brunell Dr, Oakland, 94602 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,685 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Ross Harris - 805-886-2264 - Dramatic vaulted spaces and leafy views are the hallmarks of this architecturally interesting open concept home. Formal Living and Dining rooms w/ volume ceilings and open stair rails are balanced by the warmth of a fireside Family Room that opens to views of the terraced back area and deck. The kitchen features dual wall ovens, a gas cook top, a large pantry and breakfast bar. The eat-in nook is adjacent to a lovely deck with views of Oakland out over the tree tops. The primary bedroom is next, with a volume ceiling and sliders to the rear deck, as well as a primary bath with dual vanities. The main closet has been fitted with a closet organizer for your convenience. Downstairs you'll find two generously sized bedrooms & a shared bath, as well as a laundry room with sink & an incredible amount of storage at every turn. The crowning touch? Take a look down the stairs at the beautifully finished media room with luxurious seating, powerful sound, & projector with screen. Incredible!!!

For open house information, contact Ross Harris, Sereno Group, Inc at 925-251-2500

1456 Barbis Way, Concord, 94518 3 Beds 2 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,275 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Kelley Krock - Agt: 925-580-7816 - Jackpot on Barbis Way! This house is turnkey, on a large level lot with a sparkling pool make it an entertainers dream! Efficient and low maintience with owned solar, central heat/air, 5 years young roof and double pane windows throughout. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus a large breakfast bar! Newer addition with full bathroom completed with permits. Spacious owners bedroom with two walk in closets. HUGE backyard with a SPARKLING pool and platy of space to entertain. Close to schools, easy commute....this doll house won't last!

For open house information, contact Kelley Krock, Redfin at 877-973-3346