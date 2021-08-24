Cancel
Oakland, CA

Homes for sale in Oakland: New listings

Oakland Observer
 7 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Oakland area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Oakland listings:

1601 85Th Ave, Oakland, 94621

2 Beds 1 Bath | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 751 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Michael Mendoza - 510-376-6868 - New price transparent pricing. Great first-time home buyer opportunity to own a home! Charming move-in ready 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home. Cozy and cute interior. Newly renovated gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop and glass backsplash. White solid wood cabinets with soft close drawers & doors. Newer floors and an updated bathroom. Recess lights throughout and a tankless water heater that ensures efficient use of hot water. Drought friendly landscaped and gated backyard with brand new shed that is included in sale. Backyard is perfect to entertain your family/friends and guests. You can even park your car in backyard gate! Short drive to the Oakland airport and bart. Easy freeway access to 580 & 880. Close to shopping centers. Make this charming home yours!

For open house information, contact Michael Mendoza, Realty One Group AMR at 510-220-0945

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40951176)

4630 Melrose Ave, Oakland, 94601

2 Beds 1 Bath | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Chin Fong - 510-449-9131 - 2 bedroom 1 bath plus an additional bathroom single family home located at quite neighborhood at Oakland, walking distance to school and shopping store. Property feature a long driveway with detached garage. Lot of windows throughout the home, additional laundry room, Title floors, Eat in kitchen and dinning area. A beautiful kitchen with granite countertop. Don't missed the large stand-up basement with plenty of storage space and electricity. great potential.

For open house information, contact Chin Fong, CORNERSTONE REALTY & MORTGAGE at 510-895-1100

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40955710)

1612 View Dr, San Leandro, 94577

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,398,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,967 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Chin Fong - 510-449-9131 - Stunning two-story Single Family Home in Wonderful Bay-O-Vista Area with panoramic views of sprawling hills, the San Francisco and Oakland skylines. Locate in Quiet Street, Safe Neighborhood. Beautiful Bright Home with Natural Light, Great Open Floor Plan and spacious Living Room & Family Room, Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, Wood Cabinets, stainless steel appliances & recessed lighting. Huge Oversize Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet, Spectacular Scenic view and breathtaking views. beautiful private Yard, Easy Access to Freeway & Much More.

For open house information, contact Chin Fong, CORNERSTONE REALTY & MORTGAGE at 510-895-1100

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40962720)

1727 9Th, Oakland, 94607

4 Beds 2 Baths | $929,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Investors Dream! Tenant in place... Victorian 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bth home with two levels, Kitchen has a separate pantry and dishwasher/sink are in a separate room as well, Ceiling fans to keep cool, full bathroom upstairs, mirrored closets. Single family home. Convenient location! Near Major freeways I-880, Two blocks Away From the West Oakland Bart Station! Close Trendy Art Galleries and Eateries,Dog Parks and Near by Historic Jack London Square Water Fronts and Fine Dinning.

For open house information, contact Lanise Spann, Cotton Realty at 510-385-0409

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321055800)

See more property details

