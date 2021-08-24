Take a look at these homes on the market in Fort Worth

(Fort Worth, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Worth will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

6541 Wooddale Drive, Watauga, 76148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $252,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Conveniently located to Schools and Shopping. Home has had extensive remodeling and upgrades: Double Pane Energy Efficient Windows, Crown Molding, Baseboards, Flooring, Retextured Ceiling and Walls, Recessed LED lighting, Electrical Switches & Outlets, Ceiling Fan, Sliding Glass Door, Trim, Custom Mantle, Paint, HVAC Vents, Quartz Kitchen Counter Tops, Quartz Fireplace Surface, Garage Doors, Upgraded Stove & Dishwasher, Portion of Fence, Fence Gate, Toilets, Bathroom Plumbing, Vanity's, Tile, Light Fixtures, Sinks, Kitchen Vent Hood, Ring Doorbell System, and Nest Thermostat. Roof is 3 years old. Foundation repair has lifetime transferrable warranty.

1844 Larkspur Drive, Arlington, 76013 3 Beds 2 Baths | $262,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,554 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This Arlington one-story corner home offers a two-car garage. Home utilities may be turned off due to weather conditions. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

3989 Miami Springs Drive, Fort Worth, 76123 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1999

**MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. Submit your buyer's highest-best offer by Sunday, July 25 by 10:00 am. This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is open-bright and move-in ready. It boasts a newly renovated kitchen, newly painted cabinets, new granite countertops and flooring. New carpet in all bedrooms and new flooring in all common living areas. Relax in the oversized backyard with plenty of room for gatherings. The current AC unit was purchased in 2019.

5709 Macrae Street, Haltom City, 76148 3 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This Haltom City cul-de-sac home has one story. Home utilities may be turned off due to weather conditions. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

