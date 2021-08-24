Take a look at these homes on the market in Fort Worth

Cancel
(Fort Worth, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Worth will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KfdW_0bbTm44v00

6541 Wooddale Drive, Watauga, 76148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $252,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Conveniently located to Schools and Shopping. Home has had extensive remodeling and upgrades: Double Pane Energy Efficient Windows, Crown Molding, Baseboards, Flooring, Retextured Ceiling and Walls, Recessed LED lighting, Electrical Switches & Outlets, Ceiling Fan, Sliding Glass Door, Trim, Custom Mantle, Paint, HVAC Vents, Quartz Kitchen Counter Tops, Quartz Fireplace Surface, Garage Doors, Upgraded Stove & Dishwasher, Portion of Fence, Fence Gate, Toilets, Bathroom Plumbing, Vanity's, Tile, Light Fixtures, Sinks, Kitchen Vent Hood, Ring Doorbell System, and Nest Thermostat. Roof is 3 years old. Foundation repair has lifetime transferrable warranty.

For open house information, contact Wendy Parlett, Stacy Petruzzi Real Estate at 214-957-8875

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14623592)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWGKW_0bbTm44v00

1844 Larkspur Drive, Arlington, 76013

3 Beds 2 Baths | $262,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,554 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This Arlington one-story corner home offers a two-car garage. Home utilities may be turned off due to weather conditions. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

For open house information, contact Feras Rachid, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 214-378-3667

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14621529)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siOXV_0bbTm44v00

3989 Miami Springs Drive, Fort Worth, 76123

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1999

**MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. Submit your buyer's highest-best offer by Sunday, July 25 by 10:00 am. This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is open-bright and move-in ready. It boasts a newly renovated kitchen, newly painted cabinets, new granite countertops and flooring. New carpet in all bedrooms and new flooring in all common living areas. Relax in the oversized backyard with plenty of room for gatherings. The current AC unit was purchased in 2019.

For open house information, contact Cassie Connell, Redfin Corporation at 817-783-4605

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14599182)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0miWu8_0bbTm44v00

5709 Macrae Street, Haltom City, 76148

3 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This Haltom City cul-de-sac home has one story. Home utilities may be turned off due to weather conditions. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

For open house information, contact Feras Rachid, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 214-378-3667

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14568535)

