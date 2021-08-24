Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

House-hunt Pleasanton: What's on the market

Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 7 days ago

(PLEASANTON, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Pleasanton listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pEJS_0bbTm3CC00

2913 Picholine Ct, Livermore, 94550

4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,588,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,156 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This Exquisite French Country Chateau Home welcomes you immediately with it's inviting porch and rocking chairs. As you enter through its grand portico you can't help but notice the attention to detail from the triple wainscoting walls, marble inlaid floors, and formal parlors. With 4 stone fireplaces & graciously sized great rooms, no detail was left unattended. With butlers pantry, office/work area & chefs appliances package with double ovens, double sinks and double dishwashers this kitchen is set to entertain. The formal dining room boasts high ceilings and a wine cellar. The impressive master suite features huge walk-in wardrobe room, soaking tub and multiple vanities. The home & grounds have been meticulously maintained by original owners. Tucked conveniently away from all traffic with ultimate privacy. Two separate garages, security gates and formal lawns. Too many features to list, must come by to appreciate all this cheerful property has to offer.

For open house information, contact The Jamison Team, Tuscana Properties at 408-776-2430

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81858374)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1f1j_0bbTm3CC00

2447 Rivers Bend Cir, Livermore, 94550

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,578 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Mark Lafferty - 925-216-6203 - Stunning Home in South Livermore’s Arroyo Crossing Neighborhood! This 5 bedroom 3 bath floor plan is ideal with a bedroom and bath downstairs, family room with gas fireplace, tech center off of the family room, and an upstairs laundry room with cabinets and sink. There are numerous features including owned solar, engineered hardwood floors, Nest thermostats, recessed lighting throughout, plantation shutters, surround sound, ceiling fans in every bedroom, whole house fan, and whole house soft water system. Chef’s kitchen with white cabinetry, stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a walk-in pantry. The spacious primary suite has a huge walk-in closet, dual vanity, glass shower stall, and a soaking tub. Private, newly landscaped backyard with a covered patio, grass area, and no rear neighbors! An excellent location that is walking distance to Downtown Livermore and Robertson Park. Close to the Arroyo Trail and top-rated schools. Don’t miss this one!

For open house information, contact Mark Lafferty, Keller Williams Tri-Valley at 925-397-4200

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40963350)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3iBy_0bbTm3CC00

285 Tuolumne Dr, Fremont, 94539

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,698,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Bobby Nijjar - 510-552-3595 - NORTH FACING*Enjoy this Elegantly Remodeled Single Family Home Located in Warm Springs w/Open Floor Plan Soaring w/Natural Lighting*New Exterior Paint*New Front Door*1 Bedroom & Full Bathroom Downstairs*Living Room & Dining Room w/Vaulted Ceiling*Gourmet Kitchen w/New White Shaker Cabinets*New Quartz Countertops*SS Appliances*DW*Range Hood*5 Burner Gas Stove*Family Room w/Custom Fireplace & Patio Door Leading to Backyard*Dimmable LED Recessed Lighting*3 1/4" Baseboards*Some Crown Moldings*Dual Pane Windows throughout*Master Bedroom w/Full Sized Mirrored Closet Doors*New Master Bath*New Hall Bath*Engineered Hardwood Flooring Downstairs*Patterned Carpet Upstairs*Raised Panel Bedroom & Closet Doors*Central Heat & A/C*Front/Back Yard w/All New Pavers & Drainage*Bark Mulch*Fruit Trees*Plush Green Lawn*Stucco Exterior*Tankless Water Heater*Copper Plumbing*Tile Roof*Finished 2 Car Attached Garage*3D Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wKSDsUFKWQU&brand=0&mls=1&

For open house information, contact Bobby Nijjar, Legacy Real Estate & Assoc. at 925-858-6225

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40963815)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PJzX_0bbTm3CC00

1345 Locust St, Livermore, 94551

3 Beds 1 Bath | $749,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,034 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Ashley O'Malley - Agt: 925-9978526 - First time on the market in 40 years! This charming turn-key ranch style home in old North side Livermore is an ideal starter home. Offering 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,034 square feet of living space. Newer interior paint and updated wood flooring. Privacy shutters/blinds, newer appliances and updated fixtures throughout including ductless AC/Heater wall units which are Alexa compatible. E.V. car charger and low maintenance front landscape with unmatched curb appeal. If you're looking for outdoor living, this spacious backyard has room for all you can imagine. Park-like landscaping and entertainment areas which are a perfect place for soaking up the California sun. 120 sq ft storage shed, automatic sprinkler system, and existing garden beds. Close to schools, freeway access and walking distance to historic downtown Livermore with tons of local wineries, shopping and dining opportunities to indulge in. Truly a wonderful place to call home.

For open house information, contact Ashley O'Malley, Compass at 415-660-9955

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40963752)

With Tri-Valley Tribune, you get fast and free local news from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and other neighboring cities.

Pleasanton, CA
Tri-Valley Tribune

Top homes for sale in Pleasanton

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Breathtaking Eichler home w/ one of the most spectacular panoramic southwestern views of the SF Bay in all the East Bay! Located high atop
Pleasanton, CA
Tri-Valley Tribune

Here's the cheapest gas in Pleasanton Saturday

(PLEASANTON, CA) According to Pleasanton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas. Sunol Super Stop at 3004 Andrade Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4212 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Pleasanton, CA
Tri-Valley Tribune

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Pleasanton station

(PLEASANTON, CA) You could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Pleasanton area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1175 Catalina Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4212 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $5.19.
Pleasanton, CA
Tri-Valley Tribune

Start immediately with these jobs in Pleasanton

These companies in Pleasanton are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits; 2. 100% Remote - West Coast - Biotech Sales Associate/Account Manager; 3. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent; 4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent -
Pleasanton, CA
Tri-Valley Tribune

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) Life in Pleasanton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

