House-hunt Pleasanton: What’s on the market

(PLEASANTON, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Pleasanton listings:

2913 Picholine Ct, Livermore, 94550 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,588,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,156 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This Exquisite French Country Chateau Home welcomes you immediately with it's inviting porch and rocking chairs. As you enter through its grand portico you can't help but notice the attention to detail from the triple wainscoting walls, marble inlaid floors, and formal parlors. With 4 stone fireplaces & graciously sized great rooms, no detail was left unattended. With butlers pantry, office/work area & chefs appliances package with double ovens, double sinks and double dishwashers this kitchen is set to entertain. The formal dining room boasts high ceilings and a wine cellar. The impressive master suite features huge walk-in wardrobe room, soaking tub and multiple vanities. The home & grounds have been meticulously maintained by original owners. Tucked conveniently away from all traffic with ultimate privacy. Two separate garages, security gates and formal lawns. Too many features to list, must come by to appreciate all this cheerful property has to offer.

2447 Rivers Bend Cir, Livermore, 94550 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,578 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Mark Lafferty - 925-216-6203 - Stunning Home in South Livermore’s Arroyo Crossing Neighborhood! This 5 bedroom 3 bath floor plan is ideal with a bedroom and bath downstairs, family room with gas fireplace, tech center off of the family room, and an upstairs laundry room with cabinets and sink. There are numerous features including owned solar, engineered hardwood floors, Nest thermostats, recessed lighting throughout, plantation shutters, surround sound, ceiling fans in every bedroom, whole house fan, and whole house soft water system. Chef’s kitchen with white cabinetry, stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a walk-in pantry. The spacious primary suite has a huge walk-in closet, dual vanity, glass shower stall, and a soaking tub. Private, newly landscaped backyard with a covered patio, grass area, and no rear neighbors! An excellent location that is walking distance to Downtown Livermore and Robertson Park. Close to the Arroyo Trail and top-rated schools. Don’t miss this one!

285 Tuolumne Dr, Fremont, 94539 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,698,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Bobby Nijjar - 510-552-3595 - NORTH FACING*Enjoy this Elegantly Remodeled Single Family Home Located in Warm Springs w/Open Floor Plan Soaring w/Natural Lighting*New Exterior Paint*New Front Door*1 Bedroom & Full Bathroom Downstairs*Living Room & Dining Room w/Vaulted Ceiling*Gourmet Kitchen w/New White Shaker Cabinets*New Quartz Countertops*SS Appliances*DW*Range Hood*5 Burner Gas Stove*Family Room w/Custom Fireplace & Patio Door Leading to Backyard*Dimmable LED Recessed Lighting*3 1/4" Baseboards*Some Crown Moldings*Dual Pane Windows throughout*Master Bedroom w/Full Sized Mirrored Closet Doors*New Master Bath*New Hall Bath*Engineered Hardwood Flooring Downstairs*Patterned Carpet Upstairs*Raised Panel Bedroom & Closet Doors*Central Heat & A/C*Front/Back Yard w/All New Pavers & Drainage*Bark Mulch*Fruit Trees*Plush Green Lawn*Stucco Exterior*Tankless Water Heater*Copper Plumbing*Tile Roof*Finished 2 Car Attached Garage*3D Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wKSDsUFKWQU&brand=0&mls=1&

1345 Locust St, Livermore, 94551 3 Beds 1 Bath | $749,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,034 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Ashley O'Malley - Agt: 925-9978526 - First time on the market in 40 years! This charming turn-key ranch style home in old North side Livermore is an ideal starter home. Offering 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,034 square feet of living space. Newer interior paint and updated wood flooring. Privacy shutters/blinds, newer appliances and updated fixtures throughout including ductless AC/Heater wall units which are Alexa compatible. E.V. car charger and low maintenance front landscape with unmatched curb appeal. If you're looking for outdoor living, this spacious backyard has room for all you can imagine. Park-like landscaping and entertainment areas which are a perfect place for soaking up the California sun. 120 sq ft storage shed, automatic sprinkler system, and existing garden beds. Close to schools, freeway access and walking distance to historic downtown Livermore with tons of local wineries, shopping and dining opportunities to indulge in. Truly a wonderful place to call home.

