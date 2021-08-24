Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Take a look at these homes for sale in Portland

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 7 days ago

(Portland, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Portland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8MMk_0bbTm2JT00

13125 Sw Ash Dr, Tigard, 97223

3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Charming mid-century home with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and hardwood floors on large lot. Located on quiet street, just moments from Fanno Creek trail, downtown Tigard, shopping & transportation center. New gas furnace with central A/C, new water heater. Large living room with fireplace. Master on the main with private bath. Spacious basement with a cozy family room, separate laundry room and shop / utility area. Basement has potential to be a great mother-in-law suite or ADU.

For open house information, contact Kathleen McVicker, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21682410)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eEouJ_0bbTm2JT00

3101 L St, Vancouver, 98663

3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,281 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Corner lot bungalow with detached 2-car tandem garage. Charming home with newer hickory cabinets and floors, granite slab countertops, and newer appliances. Main floor primary bedroom with updated bathroom suite. Two bedrooms on lower level with full bathroom. Family room and office area on the upper floor or 4th bedroom. Fenced yard and A/C.

For open house information, contact Terry Wollam, RE/MAX Equity Group at 360-882-6000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21438089)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJaEW_0bbTm2JT00

1200 Se 131St Ave, Vancouver, 98683

4 Beds 2 Baths | $434,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Don't wait for this beautiful move in ready Cascade Park 4 bedroom ranch home on a cul de sac in a wonderful established quiet neighborhood. Located near the bus line, schools, a community park, restaurants and shopping. The family room greets you with plantation shudders and French doors to big fully fenced newly sodded backyard with a shaded entertainment area. A large garage and a backyard shed provide storage. A new front and back door and newer vinyl windows are included.

For open house information, contact Linda Small, RE/MAX Equity Group at 360-882-6000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21403266)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JaEx5_0bbTm2JT00

28865 Sw Petes Mountain Rd, West Linn, 97068

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,925,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,787 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This wine country home could be yours! Check out Video Tour - Custom Entertainers Dream Home sitting on 2.58 acres. See Features List. Custom Built-ins Throughout. Grand Entry w/Mt. Hood views. Large Chef's Kitchen. Ample Outdoor Living Space. Covered Patios w/gas heaters. 2400 Sqft finished shop w/heat/dehumidifier, BI air compressor. Pasture w/small stable. Home has Auto Backup Generator & Sprinklers throughout. On well w/irrigation. Store up to 18 cars/RV/Boat. Nearby Wineries. Private.

For open house information, contact Alexander Phan, Keller Williams Realty Professionals at 503-546-9955

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21486099)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Portland, OR
Tigard, OR
Business
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Portland, OR
Real Estate
City
Tigard, OR
Tigard, OR
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Restaurants#Laundry Room#Central A C#Basement#Adu#Exp Realty#Llc#French#Re Max Equity Group#Grand Entry W#Chef#Bi#Rv Boat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Portland sports. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Trending lifestyle headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

News wrap: Headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The news in Portland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

House-hunt Portland: What’s on the market

(PORTLAND, OR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Portland area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Save up to $1.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Shell at 6820 North Fessenden, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Check out these homes on the Portland market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Prepare to fall in love with this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, single-family home in Aloha! As you step inside, beautiful sleek flooring takes
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.89

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Portland area went to Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.2 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.09, at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, the survey found:
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Here’s the cheapest gas in Portland Saturday

(PORTLAND, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Portland, you could be saving up to $1.24 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 6820 North Fessenden, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Comments / 0

Community Policy