Take a look at these homes for sale in Portland

(Portland, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Portland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

13125 Sw Ash Dr, Tigard, 97223 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Charming mid-century home with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and hardwood floors on large lot. Located on quiet street, just moments from Fanno Creek trail, downtown Tigard, shopping & transportation center. New gas furnace with central A/C, new water heater. Large living room with fireplace. Master on the main with private bath. Spacious basement with a cozy family room, separate laundry room and shop / utility area. Basement has potential to be a great mother-in-law suite or ADU.

3101 L St, Vancouver, 98663 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,281 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Corner lot bungalow with detached 2-car tandem garage. Charming home with newer hickory cabinets and floors, granite slab countertops, and newer appliances. Main floor primary bedroom with updated bathroom suite. Two bedrooms on lower level with full bathroom. Family room and office area on the upper floor or 4th bedroom. Fenced yard and A/C.

1200 Se 131St Ave, Vancouver, 98683 4 Beds 2 Baths | $434,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Don't wait for this beautiful move in ready Cascade Park 4 bedroom ranch home on a cul de sac in a wonderful established quiet neighborhood. Located near the bus line, schools, a community park, restaurants and shopping. The family room greets you with plantation shudders and French doors to big fully fenced newly sodded backyard with a shaded entertainment area. A large garage and a backyard shed provide storage. A new front and back door and newer vinyl windows are included.

28865 Sw Petes Mountain Rd, West Linn, 97068 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,925,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,787 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This wine country home could be yours! Check out Video Tour - Custom Entertainers Dream Home sitting on 2.58 acres. See Features List. Custom Built-ins Throughout. Grand Entry w/Mt. Hood views. Large Chef's Kitchen. Ample Outdoor Living Space. Covered Patios w/gas heaters. 2400 Sqft finished shop w/heat/dehumidifier, BI air compressor. Pasture w/small stable. Home has Auto Backup Generator & Sprinklers throughout. On well w/irrigation. Store up to 18 cars/RV/Boat. Nearby Wineries. Private.

