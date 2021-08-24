Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga, CA

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Saratoga

Posted by 
The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 7 days ago

(SARATOGA, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Saratoga, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmmHo_0bbTm1Qk00

907 Rancho Pl, San Jose, 95126

2 Beds 3 Baths | $924,888 | Townhouse | 1,667 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Fabulous townhome across from Santa Clara University. Open floor plan. Great room consists of kitchen with granite slab counters, dining area and living room. Spacious master bedroom, large walk-in closet plus an en suite with dual sinks, tub and separate shower stall. 2nd guest suite has an attached full bath. Inside laundry room with built-in cabinetry, bonus space currently used as an office. Central air conditioning, dual zone heating/cooling, triple pane windows plus more. Oversized attached 2-car garage with side by side parking and storage space. Close to 880, 87, 101, and public transportation like Caltrain. Broker has not verified information, buyer to investigate.

For open house information, contact Barbara Sauer, Sereno at 408-295-3111

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81851852)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QrNN_0bbTm1Qk00

1070 Michelangelo Dr, Sunnyvale, 94087

2 Beds 2 Baths | $999,000 | Townhouse | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautifully remodeled townhome in the best location in Sunset Oaks. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 1222 sf townhome features a spacious open floor. The main floor includes a great room w/ fireplace opening to a kitchen with a dining area, and a convenient half bath. The upstairs includes two large bedrooms and one bathroom with a tub and shower combination. One car detached garage is accessible by the yard. HOA amenities include water, garbage, landscaping, exterior paint, roof, clubhouse & pool. Amenities include fresh paint, new LVT flooring and carpet throughout, new light fixtures, retiled fireplace, new faucets, fixtures, stainless appliances, and more. Award-winning Sunnyvale/Cupertino Schools: Ellis Elementary, Sunnyvale Middle, Fremont High. A quick walk to Heritage Park, and Sunnyvale Community Center and near restaurants and shopping. Easy access to Highway 280, 85, 101 & short commute to Apple campus, Google, Linkedin, and all Silicon Valley can offer.

For open house information, contact Boyenga Team, Compass at 408-883-0588

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81842820)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NsuR_0bbTm1Qk00

1950 Las Encinas Ct, Los Gatos, 95032

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,175,000 | Townhouse | 1,739 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Your Modern Lifestyle in Los Gatos Estates Townhome Awaits. Welcome Home to 1950 Las Encinas Ct. A newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 full baths and large den with access to the outside. This townhome has a single family home feel with a spacious floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large windows wrap the dinning area welcoming abundant natural light into your home. Other features include AC, fireplace in the living room, a private study perfectly situated for working from home, laundry, and two private patios to soak in the sun. The spacious master suite has a large walk in closet and a master bathroom with dual vanity and a sunken tub. Two additional bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and a full bath complete the second level. The complex features lush walkways throughout the grounds, tennis court, pool, and spa. Top ranked Marshall Lane Elementary, Rolling Hills Middle, Westmont High (buyer to verify). Complex is adjacent to Rolling Hills Middle School and Rinconada Shopping Center.

For open house information, contact Cathy Jackson, Intero Real Estate Services at 408-357-5700

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81856329)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWuup_0bbTm1Qk00

601 Apollo Lane, 535 Walker Drive, Mountain View, 94043

1 Bed 2 Baths | $1,000,000 | Townhouse | 920 Square Feet | Built in None

Residence 2 at Amalfi is a 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2-car garage with approx. 920 square feet living space and spacious roof top deck for outdoor entertaining. The home features luxury finishes including: Shaker Cabinets w/brush nickel pull handles, Silestone Quartz Kitchen Countertops w/full tile backsplash, 12x12 tiles in selected areas, carpet in bedrooms, halls and closets, Silestone Quartz Vanities, Piedrafina Bath/Shower Surrounds. The Kitchen appliances include a Stainless-steel kitchen appliances stove range, over range microwave and dishwasher. You will enjoy living in the new home community of Amalfi in the highly desirable city of Mountain View. Residence will enjoy the proximity to downtown, walking trails, shopping, restaurants. Find your new home at Amalfi.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Aguilar D.R. Horton - Bay Area

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-60315-0002)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
247
Followers
445
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Saratoga, CA
Business
City
Saratoga, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Townhouses#Home Ownership#Housing Market#Santa Clara University#Lvt#101#Compass#Modern Lifestyle#Ac#Marshall Lane Elementary#Westmont High#Rinconada Shopping Center#Shaker Cabinets#Silestone Quartz Vanities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Trending lifestyle headlines in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Saratoga area, click here.
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga events coming up

1. Gogol Bordello; 2. *FLASH SALE* Blind Date Matchmaking & Events for San Jose Singles; 3. Hypertrophy Masterclass with Coach Daniel; 4. Speed Dating in San Jose | Singles Event | Who Do You Relish?; 5. Lower Dan Tian;
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Top homes for sale in Saratoga

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cherry Chase enclave, this new build merges high-end finishes and impeccable craftsmanship to create a modern masterpiece. Decked in stone, a welcoming facade reveals
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.76 in the greater Saratoga area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 4185 Stevens Creek Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.75.
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Job alert: These jobs are open in Saratoga

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Saratoga: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On; 2. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits; 3. Senior Recruiter (Product and Technology); 4. 100% Remote -
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Saratoga, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Save $1.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Saratoga area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon. Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 21530 Stevens Creek Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga diesel price check reveals $0.80 savings at cheapest station

(SARATOGA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater Saratoga area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Saratoga area went to Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.75, at 76 at 4185 Stevens Creek Blvd, the survey found:
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Check out these homes for sale in Saratoga now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful Blossom Valley home with incredible backyard views of the surrounding mountains nearby, This two-story home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, master suite

Comments / 0

Community Policy