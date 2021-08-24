Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Saratoga, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

907 Rancho Pl, San Jose, 95126 2 Beds 3 Baths | $924,888 | Townhouse | 1,667 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Fabulous townhome across from Santa Clara University. Open floor plan. Great room consists of kitchen with granite slab counters, dining area and living room. Spacious master bedroom, large walk-in closet plus an en suite with dual sinks, tub and separate shower stall. 2nd guest suite has an attached full bath. Inside laundry room with built-in cabinetry, bonus space currently used as an office. Central air conditioning, dual zone heating/cooling, triple pane windows plus more. Oversized attached 2-car garage with side by side parking and storage space. Close to 880, 87, 101, and public transportation like Caltrain. Broker has not verified information, buyer to investigate.

1070 Michelangelo Dr, Sunnyvale, 94087 2 Beds 2 Baths | $999,000 | Townhouse | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautifully remodeled townhome in the best location in Sunset Oaks. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 1222 sf townhome features a spacious open floor. The main floor includes a great room w/ fireplace opening to a kitchen with a dining area, and a convenient half bath. The upstairs includes two large bedrooms and one bathroom with a tub and shower combination. One car detached garage is accessible by the yard. HOA amenities include water, garbage, landscaping, exterior paint, roof, clubhouse & pool. Amenities include fresh paint, new LVT flooring and carpet throughout, new light fixtures, retiled fireplace, new faucets, fixtures, stainless appliances, and more. Award-winning Sunnyvale/Cupertino Schools: Ellis Elementary, Sunnyvale Middle, Fremont High. A quick walk to Heritage Park, and Sunnyvale Community Center and near restaurants and shopping. Easy access to Highway 280, 85, 101 & short commute to Apple campus, Google, Linkedin, and all Silicon Valley can offer.

1950 Las Encinas Ct, Los Gatos, 95032 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,175,000 | Townhouse | 1,739 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Your Modern Lifestyle in Los Gatos Estates Townhome Awaits. Welcome Home to 1950 Las Encinas Ct. A newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 full baths and large den with access to the outside. This townhome has a single family home feel with a spacious floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large windows wrap the dinning area welcoming abundant natural light into your home. Other features include AC, fireplace in the living room, a private study perfectly situated for working from home, laundry, and two private patios to soak in the sun. The spacious master suite has a large walk in closet and a master bathroom with dual vanity and a sunken tub. Two additional bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and a full bath complete the second level. The complex features lush walkways throughout the grounds, tennis court, pool, and spa. Top ranked Marshall Lane Elementary, Rolling Hills Middle, Westmont High (buyer to verify). Complex is adjacent to Rolling Hills Middle School and Rinconada Shopping Center.

601 Apollo Lane, 535 Walker Drive, Mountain View, 94043 1 Bed 2 Baths | $1,000,000 | Townhouse | 920 Square Feet | Built in None

Residence 2 at Amalfi is a 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2-car garage with approx. 920 square feet living space and spacious roof top deck for outdoor entertaining. The home features luxury finishes including: Shaker Cabinets w/brush nickel pull handles, Silestone Quartz Kitchen Countertops w/full tile backsplash, 12x12 tiles in selected areas, carpet in bedrooms, halls and closets, Silestone Quartz Vanities, Piedrafina Bath/Shower Surrounds. The Kitchen appliances include a Stainless-steel kitchen appliances stove range, over range microwave and dishwasher. You will enjoy living in the new home community of Amalfi in the highly desirable city of Mountain View. Residence will enjoy the proximity to downtown, walking trails, shopping, restaurants. Find your new home at Amalfi.

