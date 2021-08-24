Single-family homes for sale in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Brooklyn area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

200-05 33Rd Avenue, Bayside, 11361 3 Beds 2 Baths | $788,888 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Just Move Into This Semi-Detached Colonial in Prime Bayside Renovated Throughout! The First Floor Offers a Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Updated Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, and One Full Bathroom. Three Bedrooms and One Full Bathroom Upstairs, Full Finished Dug Down Basement with Den and Laundry. Gas Heat, New Hardwood Floors, and Updated Windows.

8124 11Th Avenue, Brooklyn, 11228 4 Beds 5 Baths | $5,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Experience beauty and elegance at this Brooklyn oasis in prime Dyker Heights. This luxurious residence offers 4 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths with 4,500 sq. ft. of living space on prime 60’x100’ corner lot sitting on the best avenue in the neighborhood, surrounded by multimillion dollar mansions. The all-brick gem with separate two car garage is brimming with superb quality and curb appeal, featuring a Spanish tile terracotta roof, distinctive architectural elements, steel structure construction, custom precast around windows and doors, wrought-iron gate, grand front entry stairs, columned covered entry, and lush custom landscaping. Built for entertaining, this magnificent house offers generous outdoor space for alfresco dining, cocktail parties and barbecues, with large paver stone patios, outdoor kitchen with imported pizza oven and grill. Multiple oversized terraces provide outdoor pleasure off the main bedroom and secondary bedroom on the upper level. Pristine grassy lawn is perfect for kids and pets’ enjoyment, met by exquisite specimen plants, trees and flowers for the gardening enthusiast. A sprinkler system is run by a custom well water system. Interiors are gracious and expansive, enriched by refined finishes. High-end porcelain tile and custom hardwood floors, striking custom mahogany spiral staircase, custom Venetian stucco, radiant heat, oversized custom windows and doors imported from Italy, and designer lighting add sophistication throughout the house. Host guests in style in the massive living room with balconies and formal dining room, connected to a fabulous custom kitchen with granite counters, mahogany extra tall cabinets surrounding an oversized kitchen island and top-of-the-line Viking and Sub-Zero appliances for the chef. Home offers a 1,400 sq ft walkout tiled basement with a huge recreation room, second kitchen and laundry/storage rooms. Central Air and surveillance throughout - Too Many upgrades to list in this one-of-a-kind showplace home.

3232 Giegerich Place, Bronx, 10465 3 Beds 4 Baths | $874,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1950

In beautiful Locust Pt., this owner-occupied and renovated home offers rarely a rarely seen combination of style, space, and convenience for your discerning family. Upon arriving, one is greeted by the 6-8 car driveway on the oversized lot. Inside, the media ready living room with in-wall wiring leads to the large, eat-in kitchen accented with granite and stainless steel. Step out to the spacious deck and large pool - perfect for entertaining family and awing guests. Upstairs, three spacious bedrooms, one with water & bridge views, provide your family with nighttime comfort thanks to the home's dual-zoned central AC. The master bedroom has a master bath and long balcony overlooking the street. Downstairs, the 740 sq. ft. fully-finished basement's sump pump eliminates ANY flooding, offering valuable versatility. The property has over 300sf of unused FAR on this oversized lot with solar panels resting on the new roof. Visit 3232 Giegerich Place and see all this home has to offer.

16 St. Stephens Place, Staten Island, 10306 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,089,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,690 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful 4 BR Colonial in desireable Oakwood/New Dorp heights. Hardwood floors throughout, Family room with fireplace, central air conditioning. Newer custom built home, priced to sell with plenty of room for extended family. Must see. OWNER WILLING TO FINANCE/HOLD NOTE.

