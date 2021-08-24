Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Single-family homes for sale in Brooklyn

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 7 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Brooklyn area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Brooklyn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csk1q_0bbTlywn00

200-05 33Rd Avenue, Bayside, 11361

3 Beds 2 Baths | $788,888 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Just Move Into This Semi-Detached Colonial in Prime Bayside Renovated Throughout! The First Floor Offers a Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Updated Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, and One Full Bathroom. Three Bedrooms and One Full Bathroom Upstairs, Full Finished Dug Down Basement with Den and Laundry. Gas Heat, New Hardwood Floors, and Updated Windows.

For open house information, contact Anthony Testani, Keller Williams Rlty Landmark at 718-475-2700

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3315738)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQAby_0bbTlywn00

8124 11Th Avenue, Brooklyn, 11228

4 Beds 5 Baths | $5,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Experience beauty and elegance at this Brooklyn oasis in prime Dyker Heights. This luxurious residence offers 4 bedrooms, 4 ½ baths with 4,500 sq. ft. of living space on prime 60’x100’ corner lot sitting on the best avenue in the neighborhood, surrounded by multimillion dollar mansions. The all-brick gem with separate two car garage is brimming with superb quality and curb appeal, featuring a Spanish tile terracotta roof, distinctive architectural elements, steel structure construction, custom precast around windows and doors, wrought-iron gate, grand front entry stairs, columned covered entry, and lush custom landscaping. Built for entertaining, this magnificent house offers generous outdoor space for alfresco dining, cocktail parties and barbecues, with large paver stone patios, outdoor kitchen with imported pizza oven and grill. Multiple oversized terraces provide outdoor pleasure off the main bedroom and secondary bedroom on the upper level. Pristine grassy lawn is perfect for kids and pets’ enjoyment, met by exquisite specimen plants, trees and flowers for the gardening enthusiast. A sprinkler system is run by a custom well water system. Interiors are gracious and expansive, enriched by refined finishes. High-end porcelain tile and custom hardwood floors, striking custom mahogany spiral staircase, custom Venetian stucco, radiant heat, oversized custom windows and doors imported from Italy, and designer lighting add sophistication throughout the house. Host guests in style in the massive living room with balconies and formal dining room, connected to a fabulous custom kitchen with granite counters, mahogany extra tall cabinets surrounding an oversized kitchen island and top-of-the-line Viking and Sub-Zero appliances for the chef. Home offers a 1,400 sq ft walkout tiled basement with a huge recreation room, second kitchen and laundry/storage rooms. Central Air and surveillance throughout - Too Many upgrades to list in this one-of-a-kind showplace home.

For open house information, contact John Oliveri, STL Realty LLC at 718-524-4040

Copyright © 2021 Brooklyn New York Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BMLSNY-453684)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoAvQ_0bbTlywn00

3232 Giegerich Place, Bronx, 10465

3 Beds 4 Baths | $874,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1950

In beautiful Locust Pt., this owner-occupied and renovated home offers rarely a rarely seen combination of style, space, and convenience for your discerning family. Upon arriving, one is greeted by the 6-8 car driveway on the oversized lot. Inside, the media ready living room with in-wall wiring leads to the large, eat-in kitchen accented with granite and stainless steel. Step out to the spacious deck and large pool - perfect for entertaining family and awing guests. Upstairs, three spacious bedrooms, one with water & bridge views, provide your family with nighttime comfort thanks to the home's dual-zoned central AC. The master bedroom has a master bath and long balcony overlooking the street. Downstairs, the 740 sq. ft. fully-finished basement's sump pump eliminates ANY flooding, offering valuable versatility. The property has over 300sf of unused FAR on this oversized lot with solar panels resting on the new roof. Visit 3232 Giegerich Place and see all this home has to offer.

For open house information, contact David E. Rodriguez, Exp Realty at 888-276-0630

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6132028)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A628t_0bbTlywn00

16 St. Stephens Place, Staten Island, 10306

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,089,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,690 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful 4 BR Colonial in desireable Oakwood/New Dorp heights. Hardwood floors throughout, Family room with fireplace, central air conditioning. Newer custom built home, priced to sell with plenty of room for extended family. Must see. OWNER WILLING TO FINANCE/HOLD NOTE.

For open house information, contact John Roda, Encore Real Estate LLC at 718-442-1960

Copyright © 2021 Staten Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SIMLSNY-1146290)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
4K+
Followers
796
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Real Estate
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Central Air Conditioning#Bedrooms#Spanish#Venetian#Viking#Stl Realty Llc#Ac#Exp Realty#Encore Real Estate Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

House-hunt Brooklyn: What’s on the market

(BROOKLYN, NY) Looking for a house in Brooklyn? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Check out these Brooklyn homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Come home to this large three-bedroom located in the sought after neighborhood of Midwood; a pre-war elevator co-op building built in 1938! The apartment
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn calendar: Events coming up

1. City Point Cirque; 2. Outta This World: The Space Jam Summer Pop Up Shop + All Women's Concert; 3. FREE CLASS: Intro to Creative Movement for 18 & under [NYC]; 4. Fun With Friends Bashment; 5. Nick Kyrgios: Big Nick Energy;
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn gas at $2.8 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BROOKLYN, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brooklyn area offering savings of $1.47 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Junior's Station at 584 Gates Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Trending news headlines in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) The news in Brooklyn never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Brooklyn area, click here.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Your Brooklyn lifestyle news

(BROOKLYN, NY) Life in Brooklyn has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Brooklyn area, click here.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Here’s the cheapest gas in Brooklyn Saturday

(BROOKLYN, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Brooklyn area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.28 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Diesel: Brooklyn's cheapest, according to survey

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Brooklyn area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BROOKLYN, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Brooklyn area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1188 Metropolitan Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

These Brooklyn companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Brooklyn are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Remote Customer Care Advocate; 2. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Service Representative; 6. Inbound Customer Service Representative - Remote (St. Petersburg, FL/Tampa Bay); 7.

Comments / 0

Community Policy