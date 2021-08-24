Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

House hunt Fairfield: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 7 days ago

(Fairfield, CT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3P0B_0bbTlXJI00

110 Norrans Ridge Drive, Ridgefield, 06877

5 Beds 8 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,470 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Impressive expanded Colonial in beautiful enclave of stately homes centrally located close to town & all amenities. With over $1,350,000 invested since purchase, the home features gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, fabulous trim work & a multitude of windows. Stone walls, mature trees & traditional design combine for great curb appeal. The Foyer opens to a curved staircase & is flanked on either side by the formal Living & Dining Rms. A Family Rm + wood burning fireplace opens to a year-round Sunroom & unique bar pass through to the Breakfast Rm & Kitchen w/prof appliances incl an espresso bar & a large island + Butler’s Pantry & walk-in kitchen Pantry. A main floor suite currently used as an Office includes full Bath & Laundry & is perfect as a pool house. Added in 2006, this wing of the house also comprises a Den w/half Bath, extensive Mudroom & 3-car garage. Upstairs, the addition also encompassed an expansive Great Rm w/custom built-ins, a huge Laundry Rm w/2 sets of washers & dryers & 2 large BRs w/WIC & a Jack/Jill bath. In the original house you will find the Master Suite w/large WIC & impressive bath, 3 well-sized BRs + add'l hall Bath. The 3rd flr is perfect as an in-law or au paire suite & the fin LL has a Rec Rm & Office as well. Outside, the park-like property incl a large deck & patio, sparkling gunite saltwater pool, outdoor fireplace & even a mini-fridge! Adjoins Ridgefield open space for meandering walks & approx 1hr to NYC. What are you waiting for?

For open house information, contact Karla Murtaugh, Neumann Real Estate at 203-438-0455

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170417361)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQbFa_0bbTlXJI00

185 Freeman Avenue, Stratford, 06614

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1920

IMMACULATE, WARM, COZY, and LOVINGLY CARED FOR describes this remarkable vintage colonial within walking distance to Paradise Green. Upon entering into the front sun room you will immediately get the sense that this is going to be a fantastic home. Besides the large entry foyer your eyes will gravitate toward the beautiful , original wood work not found in many homes. A formal livingroom and dining room, huge kitchen and first floor family room with a fireplace is perfect for entertaining! Hardwood floors on both levels first floor laundry, and a 1/2 bath. Intricate faux-painted walls by a professional muralist. Upstairs is the master bedroom suite with a full bath and double closets. Three additional bedrooms, full bath and an office with a sunroom complete the 2nd level. Level back yard with a patio and plenty of outdoor space for your next big gathering. Major upgrades within the last 10 years include: kitchen, roof, driveway and windows. C/A, efficient gas furnace, an on demand gas water heater, and a whole house generator. You won't be disappointed in this special home! Short distance to train station, metro north, and major highways.

For open house information, contact Gary Piccirillo, Re/Max Right Choice at 203-268-1118

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170414110)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0eGY_0bbTlXJI00

141 North Taylor Avenue, Norwalk, 06854

3 Beds 3 Baths | $587,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Ever wonder what home looks like? Well look no further- Welcome to 141 N Taylor Avenue, an oasis of peace and possibility! The colonial offers spacious rooms, gorgeous views and serenity morning, noon and night! Enter the front door, where you are greeted by a semi-open floor plan. Sunlight drenches each room, and you have the freedom to go in the direction you please. Straight ahead are your formal DR and Kitchen areas, but most importantly access to your large, covered deck. This incredible space offers outdoor electrical access to the INCREDIBLE backyard and scenic views of the Oaks Hills Golf Course and Pond. Also on this floor is the large Living Room, Family Room (used as Dinning), 1/2 bath and laundry. Both rooms have custom light fixtures to cool you down on a hot summer day and bring the warmth to an intimate family dinner. Upstairs are 2 large BRs and the MBR complete with walk-in closet and en-suite, and yet another gorgeous view of the pond and golf course. MBR can hold any size bedroom furniture and then some! Another full bath, large closets along with access to the attic complete this floor. But yet, there’s more. The finished lower level – currently used as a guest space/gym, offers a Sunroom (presently used as storage space) and direct access to your backyard. Make it your Oasis… you truly have all the space you need! Incredibly convenient to shops, transportation and Minutes from SoNo /the newly built SoNo Collection Mall! Truly a gem!

For open house information, contact Niosha Gibson, Keller Williams Prestige Prop. at 203-327-6700

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170411668)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrPrr_0bbTlXJI00

35 Strathmore Lane, Westport, 06880

2 Beds 3 Baths | $697,000 | Condominium | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Welcome to Stay Awhile all-new & improved. A completely renovated condo, completely reworked and redesigned sets new standards for condo living, as top-of-the-line cabinetry, appliances, shutters and lighting all embrace demands for a sophisticated casual luxury home. Updates include: furnace, AC, washer, dryer, appliances, shiplap ceiling, hardwood floors, relocated laundry room, 2nd floor square footage increase, redesigned staircase, wrought iron custom railings, new lighting and renovated bathrooms. All come together to make this the perfect turn-key property. The new open concept first floor is beautifully appointed with high-end finishes, and an amazing, gourmet kitchen featuring a custom blue La Cornue chef-favorite range and hood, paneled Sub Zero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. A giant island for prep, morning breakfasts and quick meals is a perfect connection to the dining area and living room space. The living room offers a wood burning fireplace flanked with custom built areas–a bar nook with plenty of shelving/storage and a desk area with built in file and storage cabinets to underscore the wow factor in these spaces. Two bedrooms, each with renovated en suites.The primary bedroom is a retreat with two large closets, claw foot soaking bathtub, double sinks and mirrored barn door for charm and functionality. A clever home office/Zoom-ready space was designed, carved out conveniently between both bedrooms for privacy and easy access.

For open house information, contact Mar Jennings, Higgins Group Bedford Square at 203-226-0300

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170417294)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
1K+
Followers
682
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CT
Real Estate
City
Ridgefield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Business
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Ct#Open House#Colonial#Living Dining Rms#Sunroom#Butler#Bath Laundry#Mudroom 3 Car#Laundry Rm#Washers Dryers 2#Brs W Wic#Jack Jill#A Rec Rm Office#Neumann Real Estate#Cozy#Re Max Right Choice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Coming soon: Fairfield events

1. By the Light of the Harvest Moon; 2. Lecture: The Art of Perception: Look Closely to Save a Life; 3. A Conversation with World-Renowned Hindu Leader Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati; 4. Yannis Pappas at The Scandanavian Club; 5. Sunday Brunch 12p - 3p - Old Post Tavern - Fairfield;
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fairfield area, click here.
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Your Fairfield lifestyle news

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas. Atlantis Fresh Market at 547 North Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 558 Riverside Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Comments / 0

Community Policy