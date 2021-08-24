House hunt Fairfield: See what’s on the market now

(Fairfield, CT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

110 Norrans Ridge Drive, Ridgefield, 06877 5 Beds 8 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,470 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Impressive expanded Colonial in beautiful enclave of stately homes centrally located close to town & all amenities. With over $1,350,000 invested since purchase, the home features gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, fabulous trim work & a multitude of windows. Stone walls, mature trees & traditional design combine for great curb appeal. The Foyer opens to a curved staircase & is flanked on either side by the formal Living & Dining Rms. A Family Rm + wood burning fireplace opens to a year-round Sunroom & unique bar pass through to the Breakfast Rm & Kitchen w/prof appliances incl an espresso bar & a large island + Butler’s Pantry & walk-in kitchen Pantry. A main floor suite currently used as an Office includes full Bath & Laundry & is perfect as a pool house. Added in 2006, this wing of the house also comprises a Den w/half Bath, extensive Mudroom & 3-car garage. Upstairs, the addition also encompassed an expansive Great Rm w/custom built-ins, a huge Laundry Rm w/2 sets of washers & dryers & 2 large BRs w/WIC & a Jack/Jill bath. In the original house you will find the Master Suite w/large WIC & impressive bath, 3 well-sized BRs + add'l hall Bath. The 3rd flr is perfect as an in-law or au paire suite & the fin LL has a Rec Rm & Office as well. Outside, the park-like property incl a large deck & patio, sparkling gunite saltwater pool, outdoor fireplace & even a mini-fridge! Adjoins Ridgefield open space for meandering walks & approx 1hr to NYC. What are you waiting for?

For open house information, contact Karla Murtaugh, Neumann Real Estate at 203-438-0455

185 Freeman Avenue, Stratford, 06614 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1920

IMMACULATE, WARM, COZY, and LOVINGLY CARED FOR describes this remarkable vintage colonial within walking distance to Paradise Green. Upon entering into the front sun room you will immediately get the sense that this is going to be a fantastic home. Besides the large entry foyer your eyes will gravitate toward the beautiful , original wood work not found in many homes. A formal livingroom and dining room, huge kitchen and first floor family room with a fireplace is perfect for entertaining! Hardwood floors on both levels first floor laundry, and a 1/2 bath. Intricate faux-painted walls by a professional muralist. Upstairs is the master bedroom suite with a full bath and double closets. Three additional bedrooms, full bath and an office with a sunroom complete the 2nd level. Level back yard with a patio and plenty of outdoor space for your next big gathering. Major upgrades within the last 10 years include: kitchen, roof, driveway and windows. C/A, efficient gas furnace, an on demand gas water heater, and a whole house generator. You won't be disappointed in this special home! Short distance to train station, metro north, and major highways.

For open house information, contact Gary Piccirillo, Re/Max Right Choice at 203-268-1118

141 North Taylor Avenue, Norwalk, 06854 3 Beds 3 Baths | $587,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Ever wonder what home looks like? Well look no further- Welcome to 141 N Taylor Avenue, an oasis of peace and possibility! The colonial offers spacious rooms, gorgeous views and serenity morning, noon and night! Enter the front door, where you are greeted by a semi-open floor plan. Sunlight drenches each room, and you have the freedom to go in the direction you please. Straight ahead are your formal DR and Kitchen areas, but most importantly access to your large, covered deck. This incredible space offers outdoor electrical access to the INCREDIBLE backyard and scenic views of the Oaks Hills Golf Course and Pond. Also on this floor is the large Living Room, Family Room (used as Dinning), 1/2 bath and laundry. Both rooms have custom light fixtures to cool you down on a hot summer day and bring the warmth to an intimate family dinner. Upstairs are 2 large BRs and the MBR complete with walk-in closet and en-suite, and yet another gorgeous view of the pond and golf course. MBR can hold any size bedroom furniture and then some! Another full bath, large closets along with access to the attic complete this floor. But yet, there’s more. The finished lower level – currently used as a guest space/gym, offers a Sunroom (presently used as storage space) and direct access to your backyard. Make it your Oasis… you truly have all the space you need! Incredibly convenient to shops, transportation and Minutes from SoNo /the newly built SoNo Collection Mall! Truly a gem!

For open house information, contact Niosha Gibson, Keller Williams Prestige Prop. at 203-327-6700

35 Strathmore Lane, Westport, 06880 2 Beds 3 Baths | $697,000 | Condominium | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Welcome to Stay Awhile all-new & improved. A completely renovated condo, completely reworked and redesigned sets new standards for condo living, as top-of-the-line cabinetry, appliances, shutters and lighting all embrace demands for a sophisticated casual luxury home. Updates include: furnace, AC, washer, dryer, appliances, shiplap ceiling, hardwood floors, relocated laundry room, 2nd floor square footage increase, redesigned staircase, wrought iron custom railings, new lighting and renovated bathrooms. All come together to make this the perfect turn-key property. The new open concept first floor is beautifully appointed with high-end finishes, and an amazing, gourmet kitchen featuring a custom blue La Cornue chef-favorite range and hood, paneled Sub Zero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. A giant island for prep, morning breakfasts and quick meals is a perfect connection to the dining area and living room space. The living room offers a wood burning fireplace flanked with custom built areas–a bar nook with plenty of shelving/storage and a desk area with built in file and storage cabinets to underscore the wow factor in these spaces. Two bedrooms, each with renovated en suites.The primary bedroom is a retreat with two large closets, claw foot soaking bathtub, double sinks and mirrored barn door for charm and functionality. A clever home office/Zoom-ready space was designed, carved out conveniently between both bedrooms for privacy and easy access.

For open house information, contact Mar Jennings, Higgins Group Bedford Square at 203-226-0300