Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

House hunt Seattle: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 7 days ago

(Seattle, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Seattle. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7r5U_0bbTlVXq00

5616 California Ave Sw, Seattle, 98136

3 Beds 2 Baths | $725,000 | Townhouse | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 2021

You won't want to miss this stunning collection of eight modern townhomes located just steps from all West Seattle has to offer. With 3 spacious bedrooms & 1.75 bath, these homes impress with top of the line finishes and abundant natural light throughout. Main floor features generous sized living area and kitchen w/ ample counter & cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and breakfast bar seating. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms including master suite with walk in closet and private bathroom with double sinks and walk-in shower. Spacious roof decks showcase views of Puget Sound. Efficient mini-split heating and cooling and tankless hot water. Assigned parking! Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Bentley Pugh, Keller Williams - North Seattle at 206-538-5505

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11794833)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Al1hu_0bbTlVXq00

1732 Aberdeen Avenue Se, Renton, 98055

3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Rolling Hills Rambler! 3BD, 1.75BTH on greenbelt makes backyard feel like your own private forest! Rolling Hills includes option to join pool and also includes mountain bike trails, park, big toys and courts! Huge, private backyard with play space for pets and loved ones includes classic barbecue patio and great space on both sides of house for toy storage/pet runs. Very private home features new floors, new master bath, some paint, some appliances, and windows! Large dining/living room space for entertaining. Spacious 2-car garage with entry directly to kitchen. Easy one-story living... in a quaint, quiet, cul-de-sac. Seamless access to 405, downtown Renton. Don't forget to find Rolling Hills basketball courts and park when you visit!

For open house information, contact Matt Parker, Keller Williams - Federal Way at 253-835-4500

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11760671)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEOfp_0bbTlVXq00

4536 Sw Director St, Seattle, 98136

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,425,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,810 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Exquisite 4810sf Custom Craftsman Estate, 1-block from beach walks and the Fauntleroy Ferry. Fully renovated with effective year built 1996, this home presents stately living: Fibonacci sequence landscape design, Monier concrete tile roof, cedar siding, & Kolbe wood windows. Enter the adze cut cedar door to the mesquite foyer with inlayed brass, and look into the fireside living room with exposed timbers & 2-story wall to ceiling woodwork that celebrates the NW. Entertain in the chef's kitchen and dining room. Staircases lead left to the private master suite and right to the library/office. There is a 2nd (junior) master suite and a spacious Juliette suite or recreation room on the main. The finished basement offers endless possibilities with direct outside access.

For open house information, contact Kathryn Kleber, Keller Williams - Federal Way at 253-835-4500

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11831414)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQuC5_0bbTlVXq00

16482 109Th Ave Se, Renton, 98055

3 Beds 2 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Check out this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom plus den/office home on over a half acre! Brand NEW carpet wood grain laminate flooring, backsplash, trim and fresh paint all throughout! An oversized deck is great for entertaining. Open floor plan kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Remarkably private master bedroom with attached bath. Within close proximity to I-405 and 167, truly a commuter's dream. Zoned R-8 with possibilists to subdivide. Buyer to verify all info. This is a must-see!!!

For open house information, contact Oliver Quedado, Keller Williams - Kirkland at 425-285-3200

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11838083)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Seattle News Alert

Seattle News Alert

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
764
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Renton, WA
City
Kirkland, WA
City
Home, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Brass#Toys#Wood Grain#House#Wa#Rolling Hills#Brand New
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Seattle events calendar

1. Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Seattle; 2. IMPROV 500 - The "Art" of Improv - A Deeper Understanding FALL; 3. Campfire: Improvised Ghost Stories; 4. Seattle Aquarium Family Camp: Plankton to Pinnipeds;
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Live events on the horizon in Seattle

1. Free 600 Level Student Show; 2. 41st Seattle International Comedy Competition; 3. 2nd IBDHorizons Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Symposium; 4. A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol 2021; 5. Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Seattle;
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Seattle gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.04 per gallon

(SEATTLE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Seattle area offering savings of $1.04 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 8401 Ne 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.43.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Diesel lookout: $0.90 savings at cheapest Seattle station

(SEATTLE, WA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Seattle, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Seattle area on Tuesday, found that Shree's at 7801 Detroit Swhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 3 W Nickerson St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Seattle-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Walkscore 88! Ideal Wallingford location just a short jaunt to Wallingford, Greenlake, Stone Way, Gas Works Park, and Fremont! Stand-alone residence located off a
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Check out these Seattle homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Introducing Alina Townhome Collection by award-winning builder Isola. A captivating array of townhomes founded on Integrity, Function & Design. This residence is a 2BD/1.75BA
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Save up to $0.90 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Seattle area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 915 E Roy St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Local price review shows diesel prices around Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) You could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on diesel in Seattle, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Seattle area on Tuesday, found that Shree's at 7801 Detroit Swhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 8408 Aurora Ave N, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Your Seattle lifestyle news

(SEATTLE, WA) Life in Seattle has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Seattle

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Seattle: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/07/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On; 2. Sales Account Executive; 3. Virtual Insurance Sales - Licensed Agents Wanted; 4. Marketing Coordinator- Content Team; 5. Administrative Assistant; 6. Onboard Sales Representative

Comments / 0

Community Policy