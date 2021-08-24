House hunt Seattle: See what’s on the market now

(Seattle, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Seattle. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5616 California Ave Sw, Seattle, 98136 3 Beds 2 Baths | $725,000 | Townhouse | 1,316 Square Feet | Built in 2021

You won't want to miss this stunning collection of eight modern townhomes located just steps from all West Seattle has to offer. With 3 spacious bedrooms & 1.75 bath, these homes impress with top of the line finishes and abundant natural light throughout. Main floor features generous sized living area and kitchen w/ ample counter & cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and breakfast bar seating. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms including master suite with walk in closet and private bathroom with double sinks and walk-in shower. Spacious roof decks showcase views of Puget Sound. Efficient mini-split heating and cooling and tankless hot water. Assigned parking! Welcome home!

1732 Aberdeen Avenue Se, Renton, 98055 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Rolling Hills Rambler! 3BD, 1.75BTH on greenbelt makes backyard feel like your own private forest! Rolling Hills includes option to join pool and also includes mountain bike trails, park, big toys and courts! Huge, private backyard with play space for pets and loved ones includes classic barbecue patio and great space on both sides of house for toy storage/pet runs. Very private home features new floors, new master bath, some paint, some appliances, and windows! Large dining/living room space for entertaining. Spacious 2-car garage with entry directly to kitchen. Easy one-story living... in a quaint, quiet, cul-de-sac. Seamless access to 405, downtown Renton. Don't forget to find Rolling Hills basketball courts and park when you visit!

4536 Sw Director St, Seattle, 98136 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,425,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,810 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Exquisite 4810sf Custom Craftsman Estate, 1-block from beach walks and the Fauntleroy Ferry. Fully renovated with effective year built 1996, this home presents stately living: Fibonacci sequence landscape design, Monier concrete tile roof, cedar siding, & Kolbe wood windows. Enter the adze cut cedar door to the mesquite foyer with inlayed brass, and look into the fireside living room with exposed timbers & 2-story wall to ceiling woodwork that celebrates the NW. Entertain in the chef's kitchen and dining room. Staircases lead left to the private master suite and right to the library/office. There is a 2nd (junior) master suite and a spacious Juliette suite or recreation room on the main. The finished basement offers endless possibilities with direct outside access.

16482 109Th Ave Se, Renton, 98055 3 Beds 2 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Check out this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom plus den/office home on over a half acre! Brand NEW carpet wood grain laminate flooring, backsplash, trim and fresh paint all throughout! An oversized deck is great for entertaining. Open floor plan kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Remarkably private master bedroom with attached bath. Within close proximity to I-405 and 167, truly a commuter's dream. Zoned R-8 with possibilists to subdivide. Buyer to verify all info. This is a must-see!!!

