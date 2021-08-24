Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Single-family homes for sale in Philadelphia

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 7 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Looking for a house in Philadelphia? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Philadelphia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEgCP_0bbTlTmO00

7718 Dorcas St, Philadelphia, 19111

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Exceptional Rhawnhurst townhome offers spacious light-filled interior, dynamic open floorplan, main-level primary suite, generous living spaces, and walk-out lower-level, leading to striking grounds. An extraordinary offering.

For open house information, contact Harry Cherry, Engel & Volkers Malvern at 610-808-9188

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-CVY1012043344)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyKkU_0bbTlTmO00

203 Engard Ave Ave, Pennsauken Township, 08110

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in None

***********WELCOME HOME TO YOUR RIVER HOUSE VIEWS FR THE 2ND FLOOR WHEN THE LEAVES ARE DOWN******** THIS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 2 STORY W/ DETACHED GARAGE SITS ON A LARGE CORNER LOT W/ ADDED PRIVACY AND A PLAYGROUND, BOAT RAMP AND A 5 MINUTE DRIVE TO PHILADELPHIA. WALK TO NEWER TRAIN STATION THAT WILL TAKE YOU TO PHILADELPHIA, AC AND BEYOND! OLDER HOME NEEDS TLC-BUT WHAT A FIND! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LARGE COUNTRY KITCHEN, FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM AND FULL BATH! IDEAL FOR THE HANDYMAN, DO IT YOURSELFER OR SOMEONE LOOKING FOR A STARTER HOME! EZ TO SHOW-GO AND SHOW!

For open house information, contact ROBERT SHAMBERG, BHHS DIVERSIFIED REALTY at 609-652-6690

Copyright © 2021 South Jersey Shore Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJSRMLSNJ-554495)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygZbO_0bbTlTmO00

9722 Morefield Road, Philadelphia, 19115

4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in None

Plan a visit to this recently rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Colonial in the suburban-like Pine Valley neighborhood of N.E. Philly. Practically all major systems have been recently replaced. The exterior is a combination of stone and newly installed vinyl siding. There's a fenced rear yard with a deck, and a 3 car driveway for off street parking. All the 2nd story windows are new, and the roof is only 3 years old. All bathroom plumbing has been redone and all the bathrooms have been remodeled. The HVAC system was entirely replaced and the electrical service panel (200 amp) and service entry cable have been replaced. On the interior there's hardwood flooring throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast/family room, and 1st floor bedroom. Sliding glass doors offer access to the deck from the breakfast/family room. The kitchen and all of the stainless steel Frigidaire appliances are brand new , including built in microwave, and a 5 burner gas range. There's plenty of cabinet space and new granite counter tops. Under the 1st floor is a partial basement that has a finished area and storage utility space, as well as an added crawl space for extra storage. The 2nd floor features 4 bedrooms, a hall bath and laundry closet with washer and gas dryer included. All bedrooms have hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. The master has it's own private bath with shower. Seller offering to provide 1 year home warranty to Buyer at settlement. With so many recent upgrades and improvements, you can just bring your furniture and move right in. Make an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Ellen Cassidy, Regional Sales Center at 267-350-5555

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAPH2016458)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HIEA_0bbTlTmO00

42 Parkview Road, Cheltenham, 19012

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,053 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to 42 Parkview Road. This beautiful four bedroom stone Rancher is located in Oak Lane Manor. This home has been lovingly cared for by current owner. As you enter this home there is a stone patio in the front which leads to the main entrance. A beautiful foyer welcomes you to a large living room with lots of windows and a stone fireplace. Formal dining room leading to spacious Kitchen which has been updated with beautiful white cabinets and butcher block countertops. There are three bedrooms on this level with fourth bedroom/bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout. Basement is very large, over 1000 sq ft of additional living space finished into a living area, bonus area/bedrm, office area with a powder room and laundry area with Exit to large two car garage. This home has been well maintained along with 27 replacement windows and installation of solar panels for an energy efficient home. This home offers has a nice sized fenced yard with an above ground pool and swing set. Floored attic that could be used as storage or finished into additional rooms if needed. Located close to shopping and transportation. Close to 309 and the turnpike.

For open house information, contact Lydia Vessels, Huntingdon Valley at 215-379-2002

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAMC2002304)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
4K+
Followers
927
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Huntingdon Valley, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Financial Advisors#Plumbing#Americans#Rhawnhurst#Engel Volkers Malvern#Ac#Home#Bhhs Diversified Realty#Colonial#Frigidaire#Buyer#Regional Sales Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Where's the cheapest gas in Philadelphia?

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Philadelphia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon. Eastcoast at 7300 S Crescent Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1135 Vine St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $1.32

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) You could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on diesel in Philadelphia, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Philadelphia area on Tuesday, found that Eastcoast at 7300 S Crescent Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 5643 Ridge Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.49.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Save up to $0.46 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Philadelphia, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Eastcoast at 7300 S Crescent Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 5901 Wissahickon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.52.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.87 if you’re buying diesel in Philadelphia, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Philadelphia area went to Eastcoast at 2474 Baird Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.12 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Sunoco at 3750 W Girard Ave, the survey found:
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Save $0.58 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Philadelphia, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas. BP at 1839 Admiral Wilson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1135 Vine St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia gas at $3.07 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Philadelphia, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 1839 Admiral Wilson Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at Shell at 1135 Vine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Price check: Diesel prices around Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.90 in the greater Philadelphia area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Philadelphia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Eastcoast at 7300 S Crescent Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Ridge Gas & Minimart at 2300 Ridge Ave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy