Single-family homes for sale in Philadelphia

7718 Dorcas St, Philadelphia, 19111 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Exceptional Rhawnhurst townhome offers spacious light-filled interior, dynamic open floorplan, main-level primary suite, generous living spaces, and walk-out lower-level, leading to striking grounds. An extraordinary offering.

203 Engard Ave Ave, Pennsauken Township, 08110 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in None

***********WELCOME HOME TO YOUR RIVER HOUSE VIEWS FR THE 2ND FLOOR WHEN THE LEAVES ARE DOWN******** THIS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 2 STORY W/ DETACHED GARAGE SITS ON A LARGE CORNER LOT W/ ADDED PRIVACY AND A PLAYGROUND, BOAT RAMP AND A 5 MINUTE DRIVE TO PHILADELPHIA. WALK TO NEWER TRAIN STATION THAT WILL TAKE YOU TO PHILADELPHIA, AC AND BEYOND! OLDER HOME NEEDS TLC-BUT WHAT A FIND! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LARGE COUNTRY KITCHEN, FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM AND FULL BATH! IDEAL FOR THE HANDYMAN, DO IT YOURSELFER OR SOMEONE LOOKING FOR A STARTER HOME! EZ TO SHOW-GO AND SHOW!

9722 Morefield Road, Philadelphia, 19115 4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in None

Plan a visit to this recently rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Colonial in the suburban-like Pine Valley neighborhood of N.E. Philly. Practically all major systems have been recently replaced. The exterior is a combination of stone and newly installed vinyl siding. There's a fenced rear yard with a deck, and a 3 car driveway for off street parking. All the 2nd story windows are new, and the roof is only 3 years old. All bathroom plumbing has been redone and all the bathrooms have been remodeled. The HVAC system was entirely replaced and the electrical service panel (200 amp) and service entry cable have been replaced. On the interior there's hardwood flooring throughout the living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast/family room, and 1st floor bedroom. Sliding glass doors offer access to the deck from the breakfast/family room. The kitchen and all of the stainless steel Frigidaire appliances are brand new , including built in microwave, and a 5 burner gas range. There's plenty of cabinet space and new granite counter tops. Under the 1st floor is a partial basement that has a finished area and storage utility space, as well as an added crawl space for extra storage. The 2nd floor features 4 bedrooms, a hall bath and laundry closet with washer and gas dryer included. All bedrooms have hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. The master has it's own private bath with shower. Seller offering to provide 1 year home warranty to Buyer at settlement. With so many recent upgrades and improvements, you can just bring your furniture and move right in. Make an appointment today!

42 Parkview Road, Cheltenham, 19012 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,053 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to 42 Parkview Road. This beautiful four bedroom stone Rancher is located in Oak Lane Manor. This home has been lovingly cared for by current owner. As you enter this home there is a stone patio in the front which leads to the main entrance. A beautiful foyer welcomes you to a large living room with lots of windows and a stone fireplace. Formal dining room leading to spacious Kitchen which has been updated with beautiful white cabinets and butcher block countertops. There are three bedrooms on this level with fourth bedroom/bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout. Basement is very large, over 1000 sq ft of additional living space finished into a living area, bonus area/bedrm, office area with a powder room and laundry area with Exit to large two car garage. This home has been well maintained along with 27 replacement windows and installation of solar panels for an energy efficient home. This home offers has a nice sized fenced yard with an above ground pool and swing set. Floored attic that could be used as storage or finished into additional rooms if needed. Located close to shopping and transportation. Close to 309 and the turnpike.

