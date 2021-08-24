House-hunt Newark: What’s on the market

(NEWARK, CA) Looking for a house in Newark? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Newark listings:

26394 Underwood Ave, Hayward, 94544 3 Beds 1 Bath | $729,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,046 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Silvano D Barocio - Agt: 925-2553760 - The Deal| The One You Have Been Waiting For!Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed, 1.5 bath, move in ready single-family home located in Hayward Harden Tennyson district, conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and parks. commute near I-880/92, South Hayward BART Station. Newly painted house. new floor, new AC Unit, Spacious living room, open kitchen/dinning area combo. This home also offers a 1 car garage, RV parking and a large low maintenance backyard perfect for car lovers and entertainment. This Charming and bright home has tons of room for an active lifestyle or to have a gathering of friends and family. A must see.

For open house information, contact Silvano Barocio, Exp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427

2620 Marshall Dr, Palo Alto, 94303 5 Beds 4 Baths | $5,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,742 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Jamie Z Chan - 510-299-5831 - Terrific home constructed in 2014 on quiet street in Palo Alto's desirable neighborhood, within walking distance of all Midtown facilities. Enjoy natural lighting and open-concept living spaces in this spacious modern home with 2,742 sqft of living space with 5 bedrooms (2 on 1st level and 3 upstairs) and 3.5 baths. Walnut hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen features highest quality Thermador appliances, an island and sleek cabinetry. The spacious family room has built-in speakers. Fancy ceiling with crown molding and recessed lighting throughout. Nest Thermostat & integrated sound system. Perfect in every detail. Near Stanford University. Best of the best location in the heart of Silicon Valley and the most prestigious school district in Northern California.

For open house information, contact Jamie Chan, Re/Max Active Realty at 510-505-1660

2781 Barrington Ter, Fremont, 94536 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,098,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Jason Huang - 510-755-6236 - Bright and Open Floor Plan, 2.5 Baths, Vaulted Ceiling In living room, New Interior Paint, Dual Pane windows, Newer Blinds, Newer Water Heater, Remodeled Kitchen & Bath Rooms, Pantry With Organizer, Gas Range, Central A/C & Heat, Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator Included, Extra Storage Under the Stairs, Laminated Floor and Stairs, Lots Parking Spaces In Front of the House, Access to Alameda Creek Trails in the Complex, Easy access to Highway 84 & 880, Close to Fremont BART Station and Dale Hardware Store and Fremont DMV

For open house information, contact Jason Huang, Nihow Real Estate, Inc. at 510-996-1118

81 Atherton Ave, Atherton, 94027 5 Beds 7 Baths | $24,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,398 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Completed in 2017 by the renowned team of Swatt Miers Architects and Lencioni Construction, this tour de force is one-of-a-kind. Walls are made entirely of glass, heated floors are finished in polished concrete or white oak, and accent walls display wood paneling and stacked stone. The entire design is sleek and modern, with concealed hinges on all interior doors, while custom cabinetry is finished in exotic wood. Three levels span over 9,300 square feet flowing together in an open design. There is a dedicated office, formal venue for entertaining complete with full bar, tremendous recreation/media room, gym with sauna and steam room. A separate guest house with full kitchen provides flexible accommodation. Behind the scenes is everything needed for comfort and convenience, including whole-home automation plus solar panels for electricity, enhancing the homes environmental stewardship. Rounding out the amenities are a pool and spa, barbecue kitchen, fire pit, and heated terraces.

For open house information, contact Mary & Brent Gullixson, Compass at 650-434-8014