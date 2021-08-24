Home ownership in Baltimore is within reach with townhouses like these

(BALTIMORE, MD) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Baltimore’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

8341 Meadowood Drive, Hanover, 21076 3 Beds 4 Baths | $543,810 | Townhouse | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in None

This multi-level home has everything the active family needs. The lower-level garage keeps you warm and dry as you load and unload your car from a quick trip to the grocery store on a stormy day. Also on the lower level is a recreation room with a full bath. The main level great room with an optional gourmet kitchen has space for large gatherings, including the expansive family room that it flows into. Three bedrooms on the upper level provide a quiet place to unwind when it's time to relax. The largest bedroom-the owner's suite-offers a large walk-in closet, bathroom with double sink, full bath, and access to laundry just steps away in the hall.

For open house information, contact Shipley Homestead Stanley_Martin_Companies_Northern_Virginia

8349 Meadowood Drive, Hanover, 21076 3 Beds 4 Baths | $565,260 | Townhouse | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in None

This multi-level home has everything the active family needs. The lower-level garage keeps you warm and dry as you load and unload your car from a quick trip to the grocery store on a stormy day. Also on the lower level is a recreation room with a full bath. The main level great room with an optional gourmet kitchen has space for large gatherings, including the expansive family room that it flows into. Three bedrooms on the upper level provide a quiet place to unwind when it's time to relax. The largest bedroom-the owner's suite-offers a large walk-in closet, bathroom with double sink, full bath, and access to laundry just steps away in the hall.

For open house information, contact Shipley Homestead Stanley_Martin_Companies_Northern_Virginia

8339 Meadowood Drive, Hanover, 21076 3 Beds 4 Baths | $634,015 | Townhouse | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in None

This multi-level home has everything the active family needs. The lower-level garage keeps you warm and dry as you load and unload your car from a quick trip to the grocery store on a stormy day. Also on the lower level is a recreation room with a full bath. The main level great room with an optional gourmet kitchen has space for large gatherings, including the expansive family room that it flows into. Three bedrooms on the upper level provide a quiet place to unwind when it's time to relax. The largest bedroom-the owner's suite-offers a large walk-in closet, bathroom with double sink, full bath, and access to laundry just steps away in the hall.

For open house information, contact Shipley Homestead Stanley_Martin_Companies_Northern_Virginia