Check out these Phoenix homes on the market

(Phoenix, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Phoenix will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3920 E Amberwood Drive, Phoenix, 85048 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,621 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome Home! This beautiful home located in the sought after Lakewood Community will not last long! So much to love about this home! The spacious and private backyard provides the perfect place to retreat to escape reality. Large pool, sitting area, work area and mature trees make the backyard the perfect oasis. This floorplan is extremely functional and has so much room for entertaining to include a formal dining room, den, loft area and 4 bedrooms! Owner's suite is located on the first floor as well! The owner's of this home have taken meticulous care of this home and it is truly move in ready. Schedule your private showing today before it is too late!

For open house information, contact Nathan D Knight, ProSmart Realty at 480-540-2213

6550 N 47Th Avenue, Glendale, 85301 1 Bed 2 Baths | $175,000 | Townhouse | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Great investment opportunity for investors and home buyers. This is a 1 owner unit that has been meticulously maintained. The 2 level unit is airy and charming with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace for those chilly nights. Enjoy coffee on your private patio overlooking a quaint pond out your back door. Unit has outside storage area and an assigned carport parking spot. Whether you want to keep the tenant in place or make it your own, this opportunity won't last long.

For open house information, contact Marcia Loveys, My Home Group Real Estate at 480-685-2760

1735 W Indianola Avenue, Phoenix, 85015 4 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,517 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Beautiful home located in Central Phoenix in the Saint Gregory Neighborhood is move in ready! Updates include new wood like tile & paint throughout the home, back splash, tile showers,stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, a covered porch, and a 1 Bed 1 Bath Casita in the back and a huge backyard. Home has a North/South exposure. Property is located in a HiSTORICAL PRIME area close to Phoenix Christian High School, Encanto Park, Park Central, surrounded by the hottest historic districts, best restaurants, close to downtown, and near freeways. NO HOA

For open house information, contact Adolfo Alvarez, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

13642 S 41St Place, Phoenix, 85044 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Townhouse | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhome with great curb appeal & gated courtyard entry! Discover a warm interior with beautiful tile floors, plush carpet in all the right places, vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, and a soothing palette. Cook your favorite dishes in the eat-in kitchen equipped with stylish counters, ample wood cabinetry, SS appliances, pantry, and track lighting. Patio access from the family room. All bedrooms offer plush carpet and ceiling fans. The primary bedroom boasts a private ensuite. Relax or host fun gatherings in the backyard with a patio & room for a garden. Community Pool & Spa conveniently located just a few minutes from shopping, dining, schools, parks, and more! Don't miss out, call today!

For open house information, contact Somone Wilder, Hague Partners at 480-998-0110