Dallas, TX

Check out these townhomes for sale in Dallas

The Dallasite
 7 days ago

(DALLAS, TX) These Dallas townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RV5vy_0bbTlMqX00

2312 Rook Drive, Dallas, 75211

2 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Townhouse | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Coming soon from award-winning Dallas builder Centre Living Homes is this beautifully appointed 1,516 sqft home featuring 2 beds, 2.5 baths, a bonus room or study, and an attached 2 car garage. Centrally located in Oak Cliff, this home has easy access to Bishop Arts and is within walking distance to the Stevens Park Golf Course.

For open house information, contact Michael Varnes, Compass RE Texas, LLC. at 214-814-8100

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14583043)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1Trk_0bbTlMqX00

3420 Hidalgo Drive, Dallas, 75220

2 Beds 3 Baths | $97,500 | Townhouse | 1,154 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Lovely renovated town home with 2 full bath upstairs and bath downstairs. Cozy fireplace in LR. dining area and breakfast bar. Have a cup of tea on patio and enjoy flowers and sunshine. Close to NW HWY and shopping. close to 35 and North shopping areas. Easy access to LBJ many private schools in area. Nice neighborhood quiet environment. New kitchen cabinets, new bathrooms upstairs with new fixtures. newly painted and floors replaced downstairs. This home is awaiting your personal touches. Back on market.

For open house information, contact Gloria Guzman, Coldwell Banker Apex, REALTORS at 972-783-1919

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14547826)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yy0iP_0bbTlMqX00

2243 Aspen Drive, Dallas, 75227

2 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Townhouse | 915 Square Feet | Built in 1983

10 Units Total For Sale - Can purchase one or all. See attachments for list. Currently rented at $920 leases ends 3.11.2022 HOA fees include exterior maintenance of the property to include roof & siding. HOA fees don't include water. Home only .4 miles from prestigious KIPP Pleasant Grove Charter school for Primary & Middle School students. Charter school enrollment is free. Seller is owner of May 0507 LLC and a licensed Broker. All info contained herein must be verified by prospective buyers.

For open house information, contact Kyle Mccaw, McCaw Properties at 817-491-2553

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14627120)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyW6M_0bbTlMqX00

337 Mathey Court, Dallas, 75208

3 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Townhouse | 1,888 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New Modern Townhome built by Cobalt Homes & custom design by award-winning architects, FAR + DANG. Located within a 5 min walk to Bishop Arts District! Features 9 and 10 ft. ceilings, bright open floor plan, private rooftop decks with downtown views, & ground floor courtyards. Standard features incl. stainless Bosch appliances, a five-fixture master bath, 4-inch solid-oak nail-down wood floors, quartz countertops, and 8-foot solid-core doors. Also includes tankless water heaters, high-end lighting fixtures, generous closets, and smart home features including nest doorbell cameras and smart locks. Select units have balconies. Includes 1 2 10 warranty. 1122 N Bishop is an old physical address. Due Q4 2021 Nov.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Mitchell, Compass RE Texas, LLC at 214-814-8100

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14647143)

See more property details

