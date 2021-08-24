Take a look at these Half Moon Bay townhomes on the market now

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Half Moon Bay, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

16 Mirada Rd, Half Moon Bay, 94019 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,800,000 | Townhouse | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Opportunity is screaming!! Ocean views from every level of this ocean front townhome with 2 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths with 2,020+/-sq.ft. of living space. The main living level has a spacious living room with a fireplace and three sliding doors giving you expansive views of the ocean where you can enjoy watching sunsets over the Pacific. Direct access to coastal trail. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space & dumbwaiter to the garage level. This level also has a half bath. The multi purpose loft level has a sunroom to stargaze, whale watch, or do your morning yoga looking out at the ocean. This space could be used as a home office & has a fireplace to cozy up to with a good book as you gaze at the ocean and listen to the waves crash on the beach. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom & sliding doors opening to the deck with the ocean just steps away. You can fall asleep each evening to the sounds of waves. The home has a 2 car garage and plenty of storage.

904 Bayswater Ave, Burlingame, 94010 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,499,000 | Townhouse | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Faisal Kakar - 925-330-5778 - Enjoy Luxury living in Burlingame. This rare 2-story open concept Townhome with upgrades in every part of the home. Hardwood floors through out the home including the staircase. Exceptional millwork throughout, crown molding &led recessed lighting. Chefs Kitchen with quartz countertops, with high end appliances and a wine cellar. Massive master bedroom with two closets, one walk in and one standard. Large master bathroom, with quartz countertops. Second junior suite bedroom is huge can accommodate two beds and a loft! Wrap around balcony plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors. 2 car underground parking area and plenty of street parking. This is the original owner of this property and only 6 of these special units were built and this home truly shows pride of homeownership. There’s a private patio area with BBQ. This location could not be better, minutes to the wonderful Burlingame downtown, freeways, Caltrain & Burlingame schools. You are close to both Silicon Valley & San Francisco!

4050 Farm Hill Blvd 9, Redwood City, 94061 3 Beds 3 Baths | $999,000 | Townhouse | 1,374 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Don't miss this rarely available end unit townhouse-style condo nestled in the hills of Redwood City! With views of the bay and five distinct and private outdoor areas, this three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home feels like your own private paradise. Enter to gleaming hardwood floors with an updated kitchen and dining area, half bathroom, and sunny living room on the main level. Just off the kitchen is a secluded deck, perfect for outdoor meals on these late summer days or head over to the balcony off the living room and enjoy sunrise bay views. Head downstairs to 3 spacious bedrooms, two of which have their own private patios. The primary suite features 2 closets, double sinks, and a separate shower and toilet area as well as a dedicated patio and garden area. Complete with a tranquil tree-lined side yard with fresh landscaping and plenty of wildlife viewing opportunities, this home has it all!

1755 California Dr 17, Burlingame, 94010 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,298,000 | Townhouse | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1996

CORNER TOWNHOUSE with lots of natural light in desirable Burlingame is within walking distance to schools, parks, restaurants, coffee shops, and dining. Rarely available, this home has an attached 2 car garage with lots of storage space. Open floor plan with high ceilings, lots of windows, formal living space with dual balconies, and fireplace. The formal dining room leads to a large open kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms with primary suite retreat, walk-in closet, double vanity, and separate shower. Freshly painted living room with new hardwood floors and loft-style office perfect for work at home. Laundry resides on the bedroom level with Samsung front-loading units. Park your Tesla in the attached 2 car garage or create a home gym environment. Walk to Chipotle, The Habit Burger Grill, Starbucks, Bay Watch, Mills-Peninsula Hospital, Millbrae BART Station, Lincoln Elementary School, or Burlingame Intermediate School. Easy access to 101 and 280 freeways.

