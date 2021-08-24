Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Urban living in Atlanta without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

Posted by 
ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 7 days ago

(ATLANTA, GA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Atlanta’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Atlanta, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4y6X_0bbTlJCM00

1616 Briarcliff Road Ne 2, Atlanta, 30306

2 Beds 2 Baths | $248,500 | Townhouse | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1961

No rental restrictions! Take one look at this townhome, nestled near Virginia Highlands, with a roomy private back deck facing nearby Peachtree Creek South Fork, with a sparkling swimming pool beckoning nearby, and you’ll get an idea for what the home offers to outdoor enthusiasts – even before you find all the nearby tennis courts, golf courses, trails, and parks. Inside are luxuries you might not expect in an efficient, 2-bedroom, 1½-bath space: wood floors throughout, open-plan living area, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms with sizable closets, tiled bathroom, and more. Outside, stroll to the banks of the South Fork or visit the forests and meadows of Zonolite Park to spot songbirds, herons, or other wildlife. Swing by the Floataway Cafe for a locally-sourced cuisine and world-class wine, or visit the contemporary New York style deli, or Thai restaurant, or the barbecue joint. A convenient walk or bike ride to Emory University and hassle-free access to I-85. You’ll also find lots of mom-and-pop shopping, art galleries, Crossfit gyms, and even a Kroger all within walking distance to your adorable new home.

For open house information, contact Chad Carter, Keller Williams Realty at 770-549-9465

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9030669)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPNwt_0bbTlJCM00

1189 Dove Point Court, Mableton, 30126

3 Beds 3 Baths | $348,000 | Townhouse | 2,596 Square Feet | Built in 2011

The Legacy at the River Line Community features this beautiful, like new end unit townhouse. This unit includes an expansive chef’s kitchen that offers plenty of cabinet space, large island, granite countertops, and a very nice open view to the family room. The wonderfully maintained home includes 3 bedrooms upstairs and a finished bonus room basement, basement is also stubbed and ready for an additional bath. Enjoy the the community clubhouse, playground, exercise facility, swim, and tennis. To include easy access to the interstate, shopping, dinner, and a short drive to Truist Park & The Battery!

For open house information, contact Jason Taylor, PalmerHouse Properties at 404-876-4901

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6924044)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U99xq_0bbTlJCM00

160 Flat Shoals Avenue, Atlanta, 30316

4 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Townhouse | 2,460 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Just steps from the Beltline, this brand new modern farmhouse in the heart of Reynoldstown welcomes you into modern luxury & functional living! 4 spacious beds, 3 luxurious baths & 2-car garage! The open floor plan is centered by an innovative kitchen w/ SS appliances, waterfall island, quartz counters, custom cabinets, & more! The spacious master suite enjoys a modern shower, dual vanity, walk-in closet & more! Enjoy the outdoors year-round on the private rooftop deck! Steps to Park Grounds, Muchacho, Homegrown, Reynoldstown MARTA, & Madison Yards! Brilliant!

For open house information, contact JONATHAN RICH, Keller Knapp, Inc. at 404-370-0092

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6842564)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUFTh_0bbTlJCM00

6036 Leeshire Trce, Tucker, 30084

3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Townhouse | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 2003

THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF TUCKER! GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOM BRICK-FRONT TOWNHOME! A FEW MINUTES AWAY FROM LOCAL SCHOOLS, GREAT SHOPPING AREAS, AND RESTAURANTS. PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION A WALKING DISTANCE. VERY QUIET LOCATION AND PLENTY OF PARKING. THIS HOME IS TENANT-OCCUPIED. APPOINTMENT ONLY. TEXT THE LISTING AGENT AND USE SHOWING TIME PLEASE.

For open house information, contact Betelhem Desta, Offerpad Brokerage, LLC at 678-317-9017

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9038210)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
711
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Living#Atlanta Beltline#Restaurants#Gyms#Ga#The South Fork#The Floataway Cafe#Thai#Emory University#Crossfit#Kroger#The River Line Community#Palmerhouse Properties#Offerpad Brokerage#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Condo-hunt Atlanta: See what’s on the market now

(ATLANTA, GA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Atlanta or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Live events on the horizon in Atlanta

1. SMOKERS AND JOKERS open mic comedy showcase; 2. Park After Dark: The HBCU Social; 3. Animanga: Atlanta 2022; 4. Church of God by Faith, Inc. 100th General Assembly; 5. BCDI-Atlanta's 40th Anniversary Benefit Gala;
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes for sale in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Full of old-world charm and beauty. A warm white farm house built in 1930 with over 0.7 acre, overlooking Sunnybrook Park and away from
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) You could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on diesel in Atlanta, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Atlanta area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 548 Northside Dr Nwhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 135 University Ave Sw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.65.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta events coming soon

1. HBCU Leadership Summit; 2. OPIUM SATURDAYS BY ATLAFTERDARK; 3. Behind The Scenes Awards and Recognition Presents Behind The Hero's; 4. THE CIRCLE POETRY NIGHT; 5. 9th Annual Alzheimer's Music Festival 2021 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA;
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Trending lifestyle headlines in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Life in Atlanta has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Trending local news in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Atlanta. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Atlanta area, click here.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.44 per gallon

(ATLANTA, GA) According to Atlanta gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.44 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw. Regular there was listed at $2.25 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at BP at 610 Spring St Nw, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta gas at $2.25 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ATLANTA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Atlanta, you could be saving up to $1.44 per gallon on gas. UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 610 Spring St Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

News wrap: Headlines in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Here are today’s top stories from the Atlanta area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Atlanta area, click here.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Atlanta stations charging $0.83 extra

(ATLANTA, GA) You could be saving up to $0.83 per gallon on diesel in Atlanta, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Atlanta area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Chevron at 507 Joseph E Lowery Blvd Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.82, listed at Shell at 1539 Piedmont Ave Ne.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Life in Atlanta has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy