Urban living in Atlanta without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(ATLANTA, GA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Atlanta’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Atlanta, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1616 Briarcliff Road Ne 2, Atlanta, 30306 2 Beds 2 Baths | $248,500 | Townhouse | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1961

No rental restrictions! Take one look at this townhome, nestled near Virginia Highlands, with a roomy private back deck facing nearby Peachtree Creek South Fork, with a sparkling swimming pool beckoning nearby, and you’ll get an idea for what the home offers to outdoor enthusiasts – even before you find all the nearby tennis courts, golf courses, trails, and parks. Inside are luxuries you might not expect in an efficient, 2-bedroom, 1½-bath space: wood floors throughout, open-plan living area, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms with sizable closets, tiled bathroom, and more. Outside, stroll to the banks of the South Fork or visit the forests and meadows of Zonolite Park to spot songbirds, herons, or other wildlife. Swing by the Floataway Cafe for a locally-sourced cuisine and world-class wine, or visit the contemporary New York style deli, or Thai restaurant, or the barbecue joint. A convenient walk or bike ride to Emory University and hassle-free access to I-85. You’ll also find lots of mom-and-pop shopping, art galleries, Crossfit gyms, and even a Kroger all within walking distance to your adorable new home.

1189 Dove Point Court, Mableton, 30126 3 Beds 3 Baths | $348,000 | Townhouse | 2,596 Square Feet | Built in 2011

The Legacy at the River Line Community features this beautiful, like new end unit townhouse. This unit includes an expansive chef’s kitchen that offers plenty of cabinet space, large island, granite countertops, and a very nice open view to the family room. The wonderfully maintained home includes 3 bedrooms upstairs and a finished bonus room basement, basement is also stubbed and ready for an additional bath. Enjoy the the community clubhouse, playground, exercise facility, swim, and tennis. To include easy access to the interstate, shopping, dinner, and a short drive to Truist Park & The Battery!

160 Flat Shoals Avenue, Atlanta, 30316 4 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Townhouse | 2,460 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Just steps from the Beltline, this brand new modern farmhouse in the heart of Reynoldstown welcomes you into modern luxury & functional living! 4 spacious beds, 3 luxurious baths & 2-car garage! The open floor plan is centered by an innovative kitchen w/ SS appliances, waterfall island, quartz counters, custom cabinets, & more! The spacious master suite enjoys a modern shower, dual vanity, walk-in closet & more! Enjoy the outdoors year-round on the private rooftop deck! Steps to Park Grounds, Muchacho, Homegrown, Reynoldstown MARTA, & Madison Yards! Brilliant!

6036 Leeshire Trce, Tucker, 30084 3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Townhouse | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 2003

THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF TUCKER! GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOM BRICK-FRONT TOWNHOME! A FEW MINUTES AWAY FROM LOCAL SCHOOLS, GREAT SHOPPING AREAS, AND RESTAURANTS. PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION A WALKING DISTANCE. VERY QUIET LOCATION AND PLENTY OF PARKING. THIS HOME IS TENANT-OCCUPIED. APPOINTMENT ONLY. TEXT THE LISTING AGENT AND USE SHOWING TIME PLEASE.

