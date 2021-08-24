Take a look at these homes on the Alameda market now

Cancel
(Alameda, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Alameda. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JekrK_0bbTlHQu00

6363 Christie Ave, Emeryville, 94608

1 Bed 1 Bath | $599,000 | Condominium | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Eric Pascual - 510-755-5055 - Renovated, bright South-facing luxury condo with San Francisco Skyline and Bay Bridge views in Emeryville's premier high-rise, Pacific Park Plaza! Desirable 1 bedroom unit with open floor plan between kitchen and living room, custom form-factor exotic hardwood flooring, and upgrades throughout. Modern kitchen featuring granite countertops and vanity surfaces. Stylish upgraded bathroom with frameless shower door and vessel sinks. Exceptional building amenities including 24/7 security, gym, outdoor pool and spa, library and lounge, sauna, 2 tennis courts, secured package reception room with electronic notification, gated parking, lawn and garden, and more. Conveniently located across the street from Christie Park and the Public Market, near Amtrak and the free city shuttle services BART and Berkeley Bowl West, and a short drive away from the vibrant cities of Berkeley, Oakland, and San Francisco.

For open house information, contact Eric Pascual, eXp Realty of California at 888-832-7179

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40958756)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjtSW_0bbTlHQu00

1174 Goettingen Street, San Francisco, 94134

3 Beds 2 Baths | $988,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Welcome to 1174 Goettingen! This charming home is positioned atop the lovely Portola hills, with peek-a-boo bay water views. The terrific layout maximizes the usage of this home with 2 BD and 1 BA upstairs with a gorgeous updated kitchen. Additionally enjoy a separate bonus 1 BD 1 BA downstairs. This home is equipped with a spacious garage for parking or storage. Plus a backyard space ready for creative expression. Great location, convenient to nearby shops, restaurants, groceries, and freeway access or public transport.**Offer Deadline is 8/31 at 12pm

For open house information, contact James Koh, Compass at 415-660-9955

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-421585982)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbLVB_0bbTlHQu00

2894 D St, Hayward, 94541

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Jon Foster - 510-397-0696 - Two dwelling lot with endless opportunity. The main house has been completely remodeled and features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and stunning views from almost every direction. The property was formerly a licensed daycare center and the detached second structure is currently still set up as a daycare facility. Could be used as a care facility for seniors or children(must verify with county). There is also a commercial grade play structure permanently built onto the property. Potential income property or multi family home. There is a large, flat, empty lot behind the ADU which can be used for storage or future structures. Check with county for lot split possibilities. Commercial zoning affords lots of flexibility for business, contractor, ect. Check with city/county for what options this zoning could allow for.

For open house information, contact Jon Foster, eXp Realty of California at 888-832-7179

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40960557)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Nud7_0bbTlHQu00

246 Girard St, San Francisco, 94134

2 Beds 1 Bath | $999,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Property needs TLC, showing by appointments. Possibly new addition potential. Property inspection report and building project quote upon request, no plans available. Buyers to further investigate.

For open house information, contact Anthony Chen, KW Peninsula Estates at 650-627-3700

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81844206)

See more property details

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

