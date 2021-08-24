Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) These Pacifica townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

701 Woodside Way B, San Mateo, 94401 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,188,000 | Townhouse | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2001

#1 BEST DEAL IN San Mateo...Sunny, 1350sf 2 story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit. Live in style w/hardwood floors, recessed & custom Lighting, Chefs Kitchen u will love w/sunny dining nook/family room option. Large laundry room in half bath. GRAND Living Room w/ custom gas fireplace with double sliding doors leading to large entertainment patio. Vaulted Ceilings upstairs w/2 Master Suites: each with custom-built walk-in closets. Stunning Hotel like Spa Style Bathroom like NO OTHER. Custom Surround Sound and more. JUST professionally Freshly painted and All NEW modern outlets and finishes. Custom security system protects home. Secure underground gated garage w/2 large spaces & a storage closet. Walking distance to Downtown Burlingame & San Mateo. Easy freeway access. Move in Ready!! This sunfilled home offers EVERYTHING for the pickiest buyer wanting ALL the best. BRING OFFERS NOW..

1107 Bayswater Ave, Burlingame, 94010 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,298,000 | Townhouse | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Exquisite townhome in a rare 3 unit building in the heart of Burlingame. Located on a beautiful, tree lined street just blocks from shops and restaurants, this freshly painted and updated 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is sure to capture your attention. Interior features dual master suites, granite kitchen counters, and gorgeous hardwood floors. Large windows allow for ample natural lighting throughout. Enjoy outdoor dining or a cup of coffee on the private patio. Provided are 2 gated, secured parking spaces. Highly rated schools and proximity to highways 101, 92, and 280 add to the desirability of this standout home. Be sure not to miss this incredible opportunity!

347 Catamaran St, Foster City, 94404 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,298,000 | Townhouse | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Move-in Ready! Beautiful 3beds,2.5 baths townhome in the vibrant Winston Village Community in Foster City. Seated in a quiet neighborhood, this home has been remodeled throughout. Living room features open floor plan with recessed lights, tiled fireplace, and abundant natural light. Bright kitchen offers Granite counters, SS appliances, White cabinets, and Sliding door to the back yard. Master suite upstairs enjoys two closets with organizers and updated bathroom with double vanity. Cozy private backyard with concrete patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Fresh interior paint, Double-pan windows, Inside laundry, Community Pool, and Playground. Conveniently located, close to schools, parks, shopping, and dining. Easy access to Hwy101/92. Check out https://www.347catamaran.com for details.

904 Bayswater Ave, Burlingame, 94010 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,499,000 | Townhouse | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Faisal Kakar - 925-330-5778 - Enjoy Luxury living in Burlingame. This rare 2-story open concept Townhome with upgrades in every part of the home. Hardwood floors through out the home including the staircase. Exceptional millwork throughout, crown molding &led recessed lighting. Chefs Kitchen with quartz countertops, with high end appliances and a wine cellar. Massive master bedroom with two closets, one walk in and one standard. Large master bathroom, with quartz countertops. Second junior suite bedroom is huge can accommodate two beds and a loft! Wrap around balcony plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors. 2 car underground parking area and plenty of street parking. This is the original owner of this property and only 6 of these special units were built and this home truly shows pride of homeownership. There’s a private patio area with BBQ. This location could not be better, minutes to the wonderful Burlingame downtown, freeways, Caltrain & Burlingame schools. You are close to both Silicon Valley & San Francisco!

