Top homes for sale in Milpitas

(Milpitas, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Milpitas than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1530 Mccandless Dr, Milpitas, 95035 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,325,000 | Townhouse | 2,077 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Desirable, like-new townhouse located in the highly-rated Mabel Mattos Elementary School and conveniently located near the new BART station, VTA, Great Mall and top-tech companies such as Samsung and Cisco. Awesome layout with 3 master suites (one on first floor) plus common floor full bedroom/bathroom, large open-layout with abundant natural light and hardwood flooring throughout the common areas. Enjoy the benefits of a new home while being in a completed development with all the amenities in the community! High ceilings, walk-in closets, gas range oven, peninsula with breakfast bar, large windows with coverings and private deck, to name a few. Welcome home!

567 Boxleaf Ct, San Jose, 95117 1 Bed 1 Bath | $498,000 | Condominium | 712 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Location, Location, Location! Diamond in the rough! A hidden gem with great potential awaits! Design your dream home! Close to Santana Row, Apple Campus, Transportation, Shopping, Restaurants, and more!

49002 Meadowfaire Cmn, Fremont, 94539 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,290,000 | Condominium | 1,801 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Bobby Nijjar - 510-552-3595 - Walk into this elegant style of living w/this executive condo style townhouse located in the Meadowfaire development, Warm Springs*You will have the luxury of watching your children play in the large park w/play structure from your front door, patio, or living room*3 Bedrms*2.5 Bathrms*Living Room offers new luxury laminate flooring*Vaulted ceiling w/chandelier*Gas fireplace*Dining Room has mirrored wall w/wainscoting panels & ceiling fan/light combo*Kitchen has custom tile counters & backsplash*Kitchen w/island*SS & white appliances incl gas cooktop*Sun drenched family room*Master Bedroom suite has additional built-in cabinets + walk in closet*Master bath w/double sinks*Tub/shower combo w/separate toilet area*Inside Laundry room w/extra cabinets*Huge storage room on lower level*2 car att garage*Commuter friendly w/easy access to Hwy 680*880*237*Warm Springs BART*Top ranked Warm Springs & Irvington Schools*3D link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=K2jp8YYUYrD&brand=0&mls=1&

5347 Alan Ave, San Jose, 95124 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,399,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Welcome to a charming ranch-style home located in the beautiful Cambrian community. This home has a great floor plan with lots of natural light. The bright kitchen has lots of cabinet storage and counter space and is ready for your personal updates. It features a corner nook, bar counter for serving new lighting and the dining space overlooks the beautiful backyard. The large living room features good space for entertaining with a classic brick fireplace. Other features include fresh paint throughout, new Berber carpet, dual pane windows, ceiling fans and more. Outside is a beautiful oasis of roses, a vegetable garden with a strawberry patch and fruit trees including fig and citrus. This home is in an amazing location with close proximity to top schools including Noddin Elementary, Union Middle and Leigh High schools. Its close to parks, retail, AVAC swim club and major roads feeding into highways 85 and 87.

