Homes for sale in Los Altos: New listings

(LOS ALTOS, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Los Altos area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Los Altos area:

47 Hamilton Ct, Palo Alto, 94301 5 Beds 4 Baths | $5,799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,388 Square Feet | Built in 1939

On a peaceful cul-de-sac in Crescent Park lies this 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home with Cape Cod styling along with nearly 3,400 sf of living space. Inside, hardwood floors extend throughout spacious gathering areas filled with handsome millwork and natural light streams through beautiful divided light windows. A fireplace centers the living room, the kitchen enjoys appliances from Thermador, Miele, Dacor, and Sub-Zero, and the family room opens to the backyard terrace and pool for indoor/outdoor living. Find comfort in accommodations that include the primary suite with a spa-like bathroom, and appreciate the convenience of an office to meet all work-from-home needs. Plus, an extended, gated driveway and garage ensure plenty of parking is always available. Just moments to University Avenue and downtown Palo Alto, this home is also convenient to Stanford University, and is served by top-ranked Addison Elementary, Greene Middle, and Palo Alto High (buyer to verify eligibility).

For open house information, contact DeLeon Team, Deleon Realty at 650-543-8500

1201 Sycamore Ter #196, Sunnyvale, 94086 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,174 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Fantastic opportunity to live in the heart of Silicon Valley! Cute as a button, this home is located on the corner lot and boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The bright floor plan has plenty of windows for allow natural sunlight to flow throughout, wood laminate floors, and ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living areas. The kitchen showcases skylight windows, well-maintained appliances, and tons of cabinetry. Both bedrooms are a generous size with oversized closet space. Rancho La Mesa is a wonderful community just minutes from Downtown Sunnyvale. See for yourself what else this home has to offer! Call today to schedule a private viewing before this home is gone. This is a manufactured home on leased land (not real estate); the land lease is $1,450 per month. 1998 Silvercrest Serial #: 17306584A/B HCD #: DL1164796 *List price excludes closing costs & escrow fees. *Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Lan Nguyen, Alliance Manufactured Homes at 408-469-4022

59 Barry Ln, Atherton, 94027 6 Beds 8 Baths | $27,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,078 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Located in the sought-after Circus Club area, this stunning home was built in 2016. Impeccable details appear at every turn with white oak floors, refined millwork, & exceptional lighting selections and stone surfaces. Arranged over three levels, the spacious 6-bedroom floor plan easily accommodates large gatherings, extended family members, & staff, plus there is a fully equipped 1-bedroom guest house. A theatre, recreation center with sports bar, golf simulator, gym & spa bath with sauna & steam, & tremendous wine cellar are just some of the added features incorporated into this thoughtful design. Equally impressive are the fully landscaped grounds of just over one acre with everything needed for outdoor entertaining including a heated pavilion with fireplace, outdoor kitchen, gorgeous pool & spa, putting green, sport court, plus vast, level lawn for play. Remarkable in its beauty and incredible livability this is the ultimate retreat.

For open house information, contact Mary & Brent Gullixson, Compass at 650-434-8014

10 Atherton Ave, Atherton, 94027 5 Beds 6 Baths | $10,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,769 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Extraordinary new construction home with entire walls of glass comprising the perfect paradise for California indoor-outdoor living at its best-creatively designed for privacy. Sleek lines,walls of Fleetwood disappearing doors on two levels and light flooded.Central room with living and dining areas with views of enchanting gardens, custom fountains and lineal fireplace.Open concept family room with multiple disappearing doors and fireplace adjacent to casual dining and the sleek kitchen with concealed hinges on fine wood cabinetry, honed countertops.On the main level is a large bedroom suite plus dedicated room perfect for todays work-from-home needs or a fitness center.Upstairs owners suite with walk-in closet and sleek modern bath, sitting area that opens to private deck.Three additional bedrooms, each with entire walls of glass and each with en suite bath.Upstairs laundry attached 3-car garage.Contemporary gardens with pool, close to downtown MP, HWY 101, and Stanford University.

For open house information, contact Judy Citron, Compass at 650-434-8014