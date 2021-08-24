Condo-hunt San Mateo: See what’s on the market now

(SAN MATEO, CA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these San Mateo condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

222 Laurel St 208, San Carlos, 94070 1 Bed 1 Bath | $749,000 | Condominium | 702 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Beautifully updated condo in Laurel Oaks! Why rent when you can have a place to call home in San Carlos! Walking distance to charming downtown San Carlos & train station! Modern kitchen with stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets, quartz counters & subway tile backsplash. Sunny living room & dining area! Spacious bedroom with crown molding, big window & tons of light. Updated bath with quartz counters & modern fixtures. Tons of storage! Laurel Oaks features low HOA dues plus a community pool, laundry, social room, secured entrance and gated underground parking. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley - convenient to Snowflake, Box, EA, Facebook, Gilead, Genentech, Google, Tesla, Apple & more! Walk to downtown San Carlos with coffee houses, fine dining, pubs, farmers market, shops, CalTrain & more!

For open house information, contact Laura Bertolacci, Dwell Realtors, Inc. at 650-486-1555

391 Mandarin Dr, Daly City, 94015 3 Beds 2 Baths | $669,000 | Condominium | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Albert De La Cruz - 510-688-1390 - Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath! Bright & updated condo, 1 large Master Bedroom, Den converted to a 3rd room, living room with fireplace, 1 master bedroom suite, laminate wood flooring throughout, modern kitchen with wood cabinets & double sink, Tile countertops, White appliances, contemporary dining area light fixture, Large bedroom closet, New interior paint, 1 car parking & storage. Amenities includes: Swimming pool, Tennis court, Gym, Spa, Clubhouse, Basketball Court, Exclusive Shuttle bus to Bart every 30 minutes, Gate 24hr security and more. Experience Stay-cation everyday. Conveniently located near 280 freeway access, Serra Monte Mall, Costco, bus lines, SFO, schools, parks etc. "STAYCATION living everyday!"

For open house information, contact Albert De La Cruz, Alliance Bay Realty at 510-742-6600

55 W 20Th Ave 301, San Mateo, 94403 2 Beds 2 Baths | $898,888 | Condominium | 1,211 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Welcome to this stunning Top Floor unit*Light and Bright with soaring 12' ceilings and walls of windows*Open concept floor plan is perfect for today's lifestyle*New flooring and paint throughout*White on White kitchen with new counter tops and newer appliances*Master suite and large 2nd bedroom*In Unit Euro Washer/Dryer*Sunny treetop balcony with extra storage*Great complex with Security Building*Pool/Spa*Tennis Courts*Secure garage*Community room with separately keyed Bike Storage*Walk to Restaurants/Bars/Shopping/Elks Lodge*Easy access to HWYs 92 and 101.

For open house information, contact Amy Anderson, KW Peninsula Estates at 650-627-3700

851 Woodside Way 226, San Mateo, 94401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $768,000 | Condominium | 894 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condominium with one assigned secured parking spot. Condo is located on 2nd story. Laundry inside unit. New kitchen cabinets, new microwave, new quartz countertops, newer appliances in white, new luxury vinyle flooring, new bathroom vanities, sinks, mirrors, light fixtures, new toilets, new baseboard electric heaters. New closet organization systems. New plantation shutters on all windows and one on sliding glass doors. HOA dues are monthly at $400 per month. Pool and club house. Walking distance to train, restaurants, shops, coffee etc. Near Burlingame Ave, Burlingame, CA

For open house information, contact Pam Zaragoza, Compass at 650-446-9830