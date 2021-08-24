On the hunt for a home in San Francisco? These houses are on the market

(San Francisco, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in San Francisco. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1121 40Th St, Emeryville, 94608 1 Bed 1 Bath | $438,888 | Condominium | 630 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Stephen D King - Agt: 925-6403286 - Desirable Andante 1 bedroom,1 bath condo end unit, located at a premiere corner of Emeryville. Close to Bay Area transportation, Bay Bridge, University of California Berkeley, downtown Oakland. Open kitchen with granite counters tops, stainless appliance including refrigerator and Laminate floors. Convenient inside laundry with full size washer and dryer.1 assigned garage parking spot. Water and trash included with HOA dues.Cyclist will also enjoy secure common area storage for their bicycles. Transparency pricing, priced lower than the last 3 units that closed for 465K, 475K and 480K.

For open house information, contact Stephen King, Compass at 415-660-9955

1429 57Th Avenue, Oakland, 94621 4 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Welcome home to this humbly tucked away residence in East Oakland. On the inside, you are welcomed by a spacious foyer leading to the grand living room area. You will immediately notice updated flooring and windows with a recently updated kitchen. There is a private upstairs primary bedroom filled with natural light from its plentiful windows and two large closets to tackle your storage headaches. ?? On the outside, you are encapsulated by the security gates and spacious and well maintained yard, there are fruit trees and colorful flowers to enjoy throughout. Car enthusiasts can utilize this area to park several cars. Families can utilize this space for family gatherings. Or host an outdoor movie night. The options are endless ?? Up the street, there are countless options for grabbing a bite, public transportation and BART stations are minutes away, freeway access to I-580, and Mills College. Come by and fall in love with this property too!

For open house information, contact Nobu Ito, Keller Williams - San Francisco at 415-483-9285

25 Sierra Street, San Francisco, 94107 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,499,000 | Condominium | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A rare and magnificent residence with breathtaking birds-eye views in every direction from this luxurious modern residence. An enviable standard of living in Potrero Hill at Sierra Heights. This distinctive masterpiece boasts an open floor plan with views flowing in every direction leading to a private view terrace perfect for relaxation, an elegant Sunday brunch, or hosting your summer soiree. Stylish updates exuding an unparalleled level of sophistication with wide plank natural wood flooring, sumptuous kitchen featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances & dishwasher, custom cabinetry, in-unit washer & dryer, and modern led lighting. Single level 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom layout with no steps from front door to garage with 2 car parking and storage. Transportation is a breeze with Caltrain one block away, freeway access just a few blocks away, or take a stroll down to 22nd street restaurants, shops, entertainment. Nearby to all finest Potrero has to offer on 18th Street.

For open house information, contact Tim Heffernan, Real Estate Advisor Group at 415-630-4555

104 Zephyr Drive, Oakland, 94607 2 Beds 3 Baths | $659,000 | Townhouse | 987 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Jennifer C Jones - 415-713-9881 - Lovely contemporary condo with three levels and a floating staircase situated in a quiet urban oasis. Zephyr Gate offers a calm respite from the hustle and bustle of life while providing easy access to the Bay Bridge and San Francisco. Enjoy a bright, open floor plan with a sunny balcony and a wall of windows overlooking a green and lush garden. Near BART, AC Transit, Amtrak, and the many shopping areas and amenities in nearby Emeryville and Jack London Square.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Jones, The GRUBB Company at 510-339-0400