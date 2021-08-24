Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cerro Gordo County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cerro Gordo, Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Hancock The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Hancock County in north central Iowa Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1226 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garner, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockwell. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 180 and 200. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwell, IA
State
Iowa State
County
Hancock County, IA
County
Cerro Gordo County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Hancock, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy