Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cerro Gordo, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Hancock The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Hancock County in north central Iowa Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1226 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garner, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockwell. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 180 and 200. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH