Topeka, KS

Evergy Kansas Metro solar customers will move to two-part rate design

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 8 days ago

TOPEKA – Residential distributed generation (DG) customers served by Evergy Kansas Metro will soon have a new monthly electric rate that does not include a demand charge. This morning, the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) issued an order that will move DG customers from a three-part rate design to a standard two-part residential rate. In addition, customers will receive refunds within 60 days for any difference in the amounts paid between the two rates. Evergy Kansas Metro provides power to customers previously served by Kansas City Power & Light (KCPL) prior to the 2018 merger between KCPL and Westar to form Evergy Inc.

fortscott.biz

