With the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading, more companies are opting for flexible work policies, allowing some employees to work from home. However, the decision to go fully remote may come at a cost, as some businesses say they will cut pay for staff who choose to work from home. Washington University St. Louis sociology professor and author of 'You're Paid What You're Worth and Other Myths of the Modern Economy' joined Cheddar's News Wrap to discuss the pay changes from certain companies, including several tech giants.