Wilmington police identify suspect in shooting of homeless man on S. 12th Street

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on South 12th Street earlier this month. According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were flagged down in the 1200 block of South 12th Street on Friday, Aug. 6, after a homeless man had been shot in some nearby woods. The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

