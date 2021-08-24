Cancel
Animals

6 geese found shot at Marathon Park near Capitol Lake, Fish & Wildlife police say

By Rolf Boone twitter email phone
Olympian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix geese were found shot behind the bathrooms at Marathon Park at Capitol Lake, and now state Department of Fish and Wildlife police are investigating the incident, the agency announced on social media. Fish and Wildlife officials say the birds are believed to have been shot at the park, or...

www.theolympian.com

Comments / 0

