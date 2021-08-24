Cancel
52 Shabby Chic Whitewashed Storage Pieces

digsdigs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitewashed things are incredibly romantic as they give a shabby chic touch to any space. Whatever you take – a fireplace, a headboard, walls and floors or some furniture – your place will look so charming! Let’s have a look at whitewashed storage pieces: cabinets, dressers, cupboards and wardrobes. Antique...

Home & Gardenfamilyhandyman.com

10 Things That Can Make Your Home Look Cheap

Being intentional with design choices and injecting your home with personality can go a long way. It doesn’t matter how smart and sophisticated the decor and design of your home is if it’s constantly covered by a layer of clutter. Clutter clogs up the flow of a room more than anything and automatically makes any design choices seem less intentional. The good news is that clutter is a treatable issue- here are some great tips for getting things organized and out of the way.
Interior Design
BobVila

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.
Gardening
Family Handyman

If You See This Pattern on Your Porch, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever walked out on your deck or porch and noticed an intricate squiggle pattern on the wood, you may have wondered what caused it. Look closely, and you’ll notice the tiny zig-zags are actually quite beautiful. So who exactly is this miniature artist, and why are they leaving a mark on your porch railing?
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

3 Curtain Trends on the Way Out, According to Home Stagers

Windows are a major selling feature in a home, thanks to the light they bring in and the scenic views they (sometimes) offer. In order to modernize your windows for a showing, you can definitely turn to tricks such as painting the frames black and using sheer curtains to let in more light. But are there any window treatments you should avoid?
Shopping
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are So Impressed By This Patio Table, They're Bringing It Inside

"I'm home in the middle of the day, and I got patio furniture in my living room," Chandler Bing once said in a memorable episode of "Friends." Though the scene may technically be fictional, it's generally understood that patio furniture doesn't exactly scream "fine dining" — and if your kitchen happens to be furnished with it, function may be more of a necessity than décor anyway.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive

Originally Posted On: 8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive – Liist Studio (liistudio.com) Having a limited or smaller amount of space in your bedroom doesn’t mean you have to suffer or feel confined. There are plenty of ways in which your bedroom can open up to feel gigantic.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A $300, One-Afternoon Redo Peps up This Boring 1982 Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The fun of buying a fixer-upper is all in the redesign process, but deciding which rooms to start with first can be the tricky part. That was the case when blogger Stephanie Villa Davis’s (@stephvilladavis) parents bought their weekend home to escape the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

6 Inexpensive Decor Items That Will Completely Transform Your Home

Have you or someone you know recently been looking for a few simple ways to improve your home and revamp the decor in your living space? Maybe you have just moved into a new home, but you are not sure which decor items will be able to fit within your budget and make your home look fabulous? Perhaps you have been living in your house with the same old decor items for years or even decades, and you think now is the best time to try and improve the way things look? If this sounds like your situation, then continue reading to learn some helpful tips. This article will break down some simple and inexpensive decor items that will completely transform your home. You will be amazed at what a difference a few things can do for your living space.
Shopping
Apartment Therapy

Maximize Your Small Space with These Double-Duty Furniture Finds from Overstock’s End of Summer Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you’ve got limited space, every inch counts. That’s why it’s smart to invest in pieces that can multitask to perform different functions throughout your home. Overstock’s End of Summer Sale, where you’ll find deals at up to 70 percent off on thousands of items, features plenty of pieces that pull double duty, including sleeper sofas for overnight guests, shelving units that function as desks, and storage ottomans for lounging or stashing magazines and throws. There are tons of great finds that will help you save money and space without sacrificing style. Check out our top picks, below!
Home & GardenDomaine

What Is a Farmhouse Style House?

Warm, cozy, and full of rustic charm, farmhouse-style houses can feel like home before you even step through the front door. These homes were meant for families and were built to be functional above all else, with large open living spaces, expensive (and impressive) kitchens, and acres of outdoor space. And, because of their minimalist simplicity, farmhouses are essentially a blank canvas that wants you to live your decor dreams.
Beauty & FashionRiverside Press Enterprise

Selling a dated house? Sometimes you have to go with the flow

Style, fashion, and prevailing trends in home design and décor change on a regular basis, just like trendy jeans. While you may struggle to keep up with high-rise, mid-rise and hip huggers, when it comes to your house, it’s not as easy as cleaning out your closet to make way for those mom jeans you never thought you’d own again.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This Ingenious Organizer Turns Wasted Space Under Your Cabinet Into Extra Storage — and It’s on Sale for $20

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Between stacking, revolving, and rolling organizers, there are countless ways to maximize the storage space in your kitchen. But even the most organized among us have gazed into our cabinets or pantries and wished for just a smidge more space. Here’s the good news: You probably have more room available than you think. Vertical space is one of the most underutilized areas in any kitchen, and while the empty gap below a cabinet shelf may not be large enough for additional shelving, there’s probably enough space to fit this sleek hanging CupboardStore storage set from Joseph Joseph. Measuring in at just 4 inches tall, 8 inches deep, and 13 inches wide, the savvy storage set offers nearly three quarts of bonus space for dry goods, putting to use an area that would otherwise be considered dead space. And get this — right now it’s on sale at Macy’s for just $20!
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Two-Tone Paint Job Brings This Dark Kitchen out of the 1990s

A room’s color palette makes a huge difference in its vibe — whether it’s cozy, serene, energizing, or welcoming. And at homeowner Mike Groner’s condo, the dark brown colors in the kitchen made the space feel… blah. Not to mention, the cabinet style was squarely stuck in the 1990s and, Mike says, “most of the appliances needed to be replaced within months of moving in.”
California StateApartment Therapy

A Rustic 320-Square-Foot 1972 California Cabin Is Exactly as Cute As It Sounds

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My partner, Stephanie, and I purchased this 320-square-foot fixer-upper cabin in an old mining town in California, to serve as a vacation home. I’m a visual designer and wanted to create a gold country vibe while adding personal touches of old Hungary. (Some of the furnishings were shipped from Budapest.) I identity as a modernist with a fondness for vintage designs and admiration for hand-crafted goods. Small spaces are my specialty [Apartment Therapy toured Su’s other small home years ago], and my identity definitely shines through my work. The fine detail is the most fun part of decorating a space. I tend to spend more time thinking about sourcing from nature or upcycling and how it functions as well as interacts in a space.
Interior DesignHenry County Daily Herald

How to pick paint for home interiors

Many components combine to define a home’s interior. Some homeowners may be partial to certain styles, such as ultra modern or farmhouse, while others may opt for a more traditional look that cannot necessarily be categorized as one style or another. Though many homeowners may spend considerable time and devote a lot of energy to making their home embody a certain style, those who aren’t willing to commit to a particular look can lean on one component to make a stylish statement all their own: paint.

