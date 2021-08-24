Cancel
New York City, NY

NYPL hosts free exhibition of centuries-spanning artifacts

By André Wheeler
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 7 days ago
The New York Public Library has dug through its expansive and centuries-spanning archive to stage an impressive free exhibition filled with cultural artifacts. Launching this week, The Polonsky Exhibition of New York Public Library’s Treasures spans 4,000 years of history and includes a wide range of history-making pieces, including the only surviving letter from Christoper Columbus announcing his “discovery” of the Americas to King Ferdinand’s court and the first Gutenberg Bible brought over to the Americas.

