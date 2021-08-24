Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Artificial Intelligence

Natural Language Processing

By Andre Castillo, CPA, CFE
cpajournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen performing forensic investigations, CPAs often deal with documents that contain a significant amount of textual data. This type of data may be found in email or deposition transcripts. It can also be found in large transaction data tables or bank statements. When analyzing transaction data sets or bank statements...

www.cpajournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Text Mining#Language Technology#Nlp#Fraud Analytics#Xyz Co#Aramark#Cdw#Sodexo#Staples#Wb Mason#B13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Uber
Related
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Revolving Door For Machine Learning Models

Academics have been known to borrow ideas from nature and other fields while applying them in a slightly different way to new problems. These days, in data science, we see many ideas, technologies, and scientific advancements that are applied across the big three (NLP, Vision, Audio). I would like to...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

AI-Assisted Automated Machine-Driven Data Labeling Approach

Auto-Annotations solution for object detection, object recognition, and segmentation tasks. Hello, friends. In this blog post, I would like to share our work done towards autonomous generation of data labels using AI technology. Our full article is available here — https://lnkd.in/gJDKQCY. Before we peek into our approach, first let’s understand...
Cell Phonesvmware.com

Future Proof Your Modern Apps Using Privacy by Design

Privacy by Design principles can unlock digital agility. Digital agility has never been more important. Good data handling practices are increasingly important for agility. With data breaches becoming an alarmingly common headline these days, it is no surprise that we keep seeing new privacy regulations and industry requirements being introduced. To efficiently address these ever-changing compliance requirements, many organizations are being motivated to develop a comprehensive strategy for modern app development, both in terms of how new apps are developed as well as how legacy apps can be modernized.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Top 8 AI and Machine Learning Frameworks for Beginners

All that you ‘need-to-know’ about AI and ML algorithms. The concept of Artificial Intelligence has been around since the first half of the 20th century. In 1950's, when a young mathematician Alan Turing explored the possibility of existence of artificial intelligence mathematically. 70 years later, today, we trust AI to drive us safely, book restaurants for us, detect presence of cancer cells.
UberCodecademy

What does a Data Engineer do?

Data engineering is a fast-growing field in the world of AI and data. But you might be wondering, what exactly does a Data Engineer do? In this article, we shine a spotlight on the role of Data Engineer, based on information shared by industry coaches Nana Essuman and Femi Anthony during the Black and Brilliant AI Accelerator program. Nana is the Director of Data Engineering at Condé Nast, and Femi Anthony is a Lead Data Engineer at Capital One.
Technologymartechseries.com

Imprivata’s New Digital Identity Maturity Assessment Tool Illuminates Security Gaps for Healthcare Organizations

Provides key security and compliance guidance for a comprehensive digital identity strategy. Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare, introduced its digital identity maturity assessment, a new tool that helps health delivery organizations (HDOs) identify critical protections missing from their digital identity strategy. The assessment tool, combined with an intelligent roadmap toward identity maturity, bolsters every modern HDO’s identity and access management (IAM) strategy by ensuring robust security, compliance, and efficiency across the healthcare environment.
SoftwareInternational Business Times

7 AI-Powered Business Tools That Are Rising Fast

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping how companies and new startups are conducting business across the world. Today, the AI software market is expected to reach $118 billion in revenues by 2025 according to a Tractica research report. But although these figures look promising, only a mere 15% of current businesses are making use of AI software to help streamline processing, with more than 30% of startups looking to bring AI tools onboard in the next year or two.
TechnologyTechRepublic

Why it's important to create a common language of cyber risk

All departments of an organization need to be on the same page where cybersecurity is concerned, and that will only happen if the terminology used is understood by all. Things work better when everyone is on the same page, and that includes the ability to discuss a topic using language that imparts the same meaning to all.
SoftwareTechRadar

Best translation software of 2021

The best translation software makes it simple and easy to deliver localized digital content to overseas markets. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This applies to everything from your office documents to your online assets, such as webpages, into different languages. While translation software previously suffered...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Windows 365 exposes Microsoft Azure credentials in plaintext

A security researcher has figured out a way to dump a user's unencrypted plaintext Microsoft Azure credentials from Microsoft's new Windows 365 Cloud PC service using Mimikatz. Mimikatz is an open-source cybersecurity project created by Benjamin Delpy that allows researchers to test various credential stealing and impersonation vulnerabilities. "It's well...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Semi-Supervised Machine Learning Explained

Machines can learn in various ways. Supervised learning is a machine learning problem involving learning an input to output mapping function based on example input-output pairs. Unsupervised learning involves learning patterns from unlabeled data. Semi-supervised learning may be seen as a hybrid of both supervised and unsupervised learning. Essentially, when...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Fixing Common CSV Errors with Regex

A powerful, underused tool that can fix many common data problems. Regular expressions are a powerful tool that is often overlooked. In this post, I am going through several common issues with CSV files and fixing them using regular expressions. Often as a data scientist, you work with large datasets...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Biometric Health Apps

Vivalink, a digital healthcare solutions company, has announced the launch of its enhanced 'Biometrics Data Platform' -- a unique digital tool designed to aid with the process of patient monitoring and data analysis for ambulatory and remote settings. Using medical wearable sensors, the platform offers users remote data capture technology,...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Programming language: Kotlin 1.5.30 prepares the desired language updates

JetBrains has released version 1.5.30 of the Kotlin programming language. The release brings some language features planned for Kotlin 1.6, which are initially marked as a preview. These include sealed when-Instructions and the use of interrupting functions as a parent type. The release can also be used natively on Apple’s...
Softwaredevops.com

Google Unveils Tool to Better Secure GitHub Repos

Google today launched a GitHub app that provides automated continuous enforcement of security best practices for GitHub projects. Kim Lewandowski, a product manager for open source software security at Google, said the Allstar application enables IT teams to assess any project on GitHub to check for security policy adherence. In addition, Allstar sets desired enforcement actions and automatically applies those rules when triggered by a setting or file change in a repository.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

GitHub Copilot: The Coding AI

If you're a programmer, there's a good chance you've become exhausted from writing lengthy programs (or you will!) And you've probably wondered to yourself, "What if I had someone sitting with me to help me create these programs?" Now you have GitHub Copilot, an Artificial Intelligence tool that helps you...
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning is Not Just for Big Tech

Using Natural Language Processing to Support Small Businesses. A family-owned and operated Italian delicatessen, Altomonte’s Italian Market, has been serving traditional Italian delicacies in the Greater Philadelphia area since the owners immigrated to the United States over 50 years ago. Starting off as a small one-room butcher shop in Germantown, Altomonte’s has grown into a business with two stores catering to thousands of customers a week. The owners, Frances and the late Michele, have blended Italian/American traditions with 21st-century ideas, especially with the help of their son, Vincent, and daughter, Maria. Altomonte’s still runs most of its analysis by tradition, including handpicking the steers for their butcher department intuitively knowing how much meat customers will buy depending on the time of year. Moving into the 21st century, they have incorporated technological advancements, such as touch screen kiosks for sandwich orders as well as other means of innovation to their business’s operations. These advancements to stay concurrent have also included building an internet presence, where there has been an extreme success with their social media platforms. So, where can Altomonte’s grow next? Can incorporating Machine Learning (ML) in their everyday operations continue to help build Altomonte’s Italian Market and Deli? The answer is yes. A family-owned and operated Italian Market, not a big tech firm from the Silicon Valley, can benefit from ML analysis.
MarketsSearchengine Journal

Which Schema Types Are Used Most by Industry [Research]

With so much content to process, search engines prefer data on a website to be structured in a way that helps easily identify and understand your content. With schema markup, marketers have hundreds of item properties to base their optimizations on. So which ones are used the most?. Enterprise SEO...

Comments / 0

Community Policy