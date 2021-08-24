Triple Digit Feels for Tuesday
High pressure will keep its hold of the area through the week. Today will be the hottest of the next stretch of 7 as highs reach the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices especially south of I-85 will near 100. An isolated storm will be possible south of Charlotte, but better moisture streams into the region by Wednesday. Tropical moisture will allow for scattered afternoon storms Wednesday. Potential for heavy rain at times, so localized flooding threat will be possible. However, high pressure will keep widespread storm chances minimal through the end of the week. Temps will remain hot and well above average with highs reaching the mid-90s Friday through early next week.www.wccbcharlotte.com
