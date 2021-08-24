Triple Digit Feels for Tuesday

Ida is located north of the area this morning, but those outer bands still bringing a few more rounds of rain and storms across the area. Areal Flood Advisory for the mountains as several creeks and streams are starting to flow out of their banks. Flash flood watch continues through today with an additional 1/2 inch of rain still possible. Any stronger gusts will die down over the next few hours as Ida tracks further north and away from the region. Scattered storms are still possible this afternoon, but rain and storms will be wrapping up tonight with drier air filtering in. Much cooler and drier the rest of the week. Highs will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows falling to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temps will begin to heat back up into the upper 80s this weekend, but rain chances staying away for the holiday weekend.