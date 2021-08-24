Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Triple Digit Feels for Tuesday

By Nicole Madden
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure will keep its hold of the area through the week. Today will be the hottest of the next stretch of 7 as highs reach the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices especially south of I-85 will near 100. An isolated storm will be possible south of Charlotte, but better moisture streams into the region by Wednesday. Tropical moisture will allow for scattered afternoon storms Wednesday. Potential for heavy rain at times, so localized flooding threat will be possible. However, high pressure will keep widespread storm chances minimal through the end of the week. Temps will remain hot and well above average with highs reaching the mid-90s Friday through early next week.

State of Emergency As Mountain Communities Prepare for Impact from Ida

HAYWOOD CO., N.C. – A State of Emergency is in effect in parts of Western North Carolina, as areas already devastated by previous flash flooding prepare for more heavy rain from Tropical Depression Ida. A voluntary evacuation order is in effect Tuesday night for communities west of Asheville. People living...
Ida Bringing Last Waves of Rain and Storms to the Region

Ida is located north of the area this morning, but those outer bands still bringing a few more rounds of rain and storms across the area. Areal Flood Advisory for the mountains as several creeks and streams are starting to flow out of their banks. Flash flood watch continues through today with an additional 1/2 inch of rain still possible. Any stronger gusts will die down over the next few hours as Ida tracks further north and away from the region. Scattered storms are still possible this afternoon, but rain and storms will be wrapping up tonight with drier air filtering in. Much cooler and drier the rest of the week. Highs will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows falling to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temps will begin to heat back up into the upper 80s this weekend, but rain chances staying away for the holiday weekend.

