Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Keep Kids Safe In School

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 8 days ago

Governor Laura Kelly Launches New Ad Campaign on How to Keep Kids Safe from COVID-19 at School. ~As kids head back to school and the Delta variant spreads, Kelly asks Kansans to get vaccinated, wear masks, and get tested ~. TOPEKA – As the Delta variant continues to rapidly spread...

fortscott.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Educationcoalvalleynews.com

Parents, teachers, students speak about mask mandate

FOSTER – Parents, teachers and students spoke during the public comment portion of a Boone County Schools regular session on Monday regarding a mask mandate put into play for students, teachers and staff on Aug. 10 by the Boone County school board. The 4-1 vote resulted in a requirement for...
Kidsthedoctorstv.com

The US Surgeon General Recommendations for Keeping Kids Safe from COVID-19

COVID-19 cases have been surging in children as kids across the United States are heading back to the classroom. With many schools heading back into quarantine weeks into the school year, how can you help to keep your kid safe? CNN shares recommendations from the US Surgeon General to ensure a safer environment for your kids, which includes wearing a mask that fits properly, well ventilated spaces, and regular testing of the school community.
EducationPosted by
The Atlantic

The 1 Thing Teachers Can Do to Protect Students

The American public-education system exists at the intersection of E pluribus unum and “in loco parentis,” and is built on the understanding that an educated populace is integral to a functioning democracy. As teachers, we sacrifice bits of our freedom in service of this cause because we care, rhetorically and literally, for our students. We were fingerprinted and subjected to background checks and a tuberculosis test to get hired. We regularly give personal time to plan lessons, grade assignments, and meet with students and families; we come in early and stay late to support students with extra needs or packed schedules. We have counseled many students through fights with parents, breakups with significant (and not-so-significant) others, the college-application process, and job decisions.
Public HealthPeople

COVID in the Classroom: Legal Experts Answer Parents' Questions About Keeping Kids Safe at School

As kids go back to school and COVID fear looms, PEOPLE asked legal experts about mask mandates, vaccination requirements and the right to learn safely. After struggling with remote school, hybrid school, socially distanced classrooms, parent-led learning and every other educational adaptation that came to be once COVID-19 turned the world upside down in March 2020, parents were finally feeling hopeful about kids returning to school this fall.
KidsHuffingtonPost

How To Keep Kids Safe From The COVID-19 Delta Variant

For a period of time earlier this summer, parents around the United States breathed a collective sigh of relief as coronavirus cases fell and life felt increasingly normal(ish). Then the delta variant hit, spreading quickly among the unvaccinated, and because that is a group that includes children under the age...
EducationPosted by
TIME

Parents Had Dreamed of a Smooth Return to School This Fall. This Is the Nightmare We're Facing Instead

Across the U.S. children are heading back to school , despite spiking COVID-19 cases. The emergence of the more contagious Delta variant as the most prominent virus strain in the country is causing concern for parents. Not only are they worried about the health and safety of their kids, they have been dealing with a childcare crisis for the past year and a half and now that seems unlikely to end anytime soon.
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Parents renew demand to unmask school children

ALBANY — New York voices are growing louder in protest to statewide COVID-19 mandates with up to 1,000 parents and caregivers of school-aged children rallying outside the Capitol over the weekend demanding face masks be a personal choice for each family when classes resume next week. Parents came out in...
EducationThe Township Journal

Oroho, Space and Wirths: Parents should decide if kids wear masks to school

Senator Steve Oroho and Assemblymen Parker Space and Hal Wirths chided Governor Murphy’s decision to make masks mandatory when schools reopen in September, calling it unnecessary and disappointing. “This mandate is a clear overreaction. It feels like we’re rolling back the clock to more than a year ago, but situations...
Educationmiamitimesonline.com

Home schooling embraced by more Black families

A simple task such as dropping off a child to school was nearly impossible for Iman Alleyne, whose then 4-year-old son would burst into hysterical tears whenever he was brought to school. But what Alleyne thought was just a bit of separation anxiety-induced sobbing turned out to be an outward expression of how the public school setting made her son feel, forcing her to consider home schooling.
Kidstexasstandard.org

Are You Emotionally Ready For Back-To-School? How Parents, Teachers And Kids Can Prepare.

Millions of Texas children are heading back to in-person classes over the next few weeks. For many, it’s the first time they’ll set foot in classrooms after more than a year because of the pandemic. In addition to the many safety questions surrounding COVID-19, there are also concerns about how everyone will handle the transition from a social and emotional perspective.
EducationABC News

Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids head back to school

{"duration":"7:01","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci said he supports a mask mandate for teachers as kids become increasingly hospitalized with COVID-19. Also, there were 551 COVID-19 patients in Austin, Texas, area hospitals.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79390547","title":"Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise as kids head back to school","url":"/WNT/video/pediatric-covid-19-cases-rise-kids-head-back-79390547"}
Tulsa, OKtulsakids.com

Covid in the Classroom

Covid-19 cases are surging in Oklahoma (today’s 7-day average is 2,038 new cases per day). At the same time, schools are opening their doors for in-person learning. What could go wrong?. School districts are trying to figure out what to tell families regarding Covid safety protocols, but have their hands...
Kidsromper.com

What Should Parents Do If Masks Are Voluntary At School?

Weighing your child’s mental wellness against the risks to their physical health is never easy, but parents have been tasked with this conundrum again and again during the pandemic. Now many kids are headed back to school just as the Delta variant is surging and parents are one again faced with difficult questions: In school districts without mask mandates, what should parents do if masks are voluntary? Do they force their kids to wear one when nobody else around them is? How will this decision impact a child’s mental health? Will wearing a mask in a school where nobody else is even keep your kid safe and protected?
KidsKMOV

Parents Preparing for Back-To-School

Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrician Dr. Tim Jordan offers some advice to parents, to better prepare them as their kids head back to school. You can find Dr. Jordan's blog here, drtimjordan.com/category/blog.

Comments / 0

Community Policy