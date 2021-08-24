Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles City, IA

Clear lake, Charles City schools get $200k in mental health funding

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa – 64 school districts will share $8.6 million in state mental health funding. The money is part of the federal pandemic relief bill passed in December 2020. “We have to look at the whole health of every child and supporting the mental health of Iowa children and families is a top priority of mine,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “This investment is not only about adapting to the challenges we face today, but it will help schools expand support systems to secure better outcomes moving forward."

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
City
Clear Lake, IA
City
Decorah, IA
Local
Iowa Health
City
Charles City, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Charles City, IA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health First Aid#Behavioral Health#Waverly Shell Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden rips 'extreme' new Texas abortion law

President Biden said on Wednesday the Texas law that went into effect overnight banning abortions at six weeks “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade,” adding that it will "significantly" impair women’s access to health care. “Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Rescues, power outages in aftermath of Ida

Louisiana communities battered by Hurricane Ida are facing a new danger: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 25,000 utility workers were in the state to help restore electricity, with more on the way. Officials say it could be weeks before electricity is restored in some spots. At least four deaths were blamed on the storm.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy