Clear lake, Charles City schools get $200k in mental health funding
DES MOINES, Iowa – 64 school districts will share $8.6 million in state mental health funding. The money is part of the federal pandemic relief bill passed in December 2020. “We have to look at the whole health of every child and supporting the mental health of Iowa children and families is a top priority of mine,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “This investment is not only about adapting to the challenges we face today, but it will help schools expand support systems to secure better outcomes moving forward."www.kimt.com
Comments / 0