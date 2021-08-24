Figment Locations

I am amazed that the Spelunker franchise has managed to survive for as long as it has, considering how it has barely updated its gameplay and physics over the years. Those games are stupidly challenging platformers, not necessarily because of their level design, but more due to their intentionally clunky and unresponsive controls. Not to mention the fact that literally anything, be it a wisp, a worm, or tripping on a small hole, kills your character in one hit. Spelunker HD Deluxe is the second Spelunker game to be released on the Switch after the largely underwhelming Spelunker Party. I am not expecting much from it, only for it to be less annoying than its 2017 predecessor.