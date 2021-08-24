Marvel Fan Spots Spider-Man Homecoming Connection In No Way Home Trailer
One Marvel fan has spotted an unexpected connection between yesterday's Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and filmmaker Jon Watt's first Marvel installment, Spider-Man: Homecoming. And while most fans were preoccupied trying to figure out whether that might be Charlie Cox in the background of a shot or whether that really is Willem Dafoe cackling in the trailer, an unknown Redditor (it appears his account was deleted after posting the observation) discovered that the officer interrogating Peter Parker at police headquarters is from the Department of Damage Control, the same authorities who ran afoul of Michael Keaton's Vulture in the opening scenes of Spider-Man: Homecoming.comicbook.com
